Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 70 42 .625 _ Tampa Bay 68 46 .596 3 Toronto 64 50 .561 7 Boston 58 54 .518 12 New York 58 55 .513 12½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 60 54 .526 _ Cleveland 54 59 .478 5½ Detroit 49 63 .438 10 Chicago 46 68 .404 14 Kansas City 36 78 .316 24
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 67 46 .593 _ Houston 64 49 .566 3 Seattle 60 52 .536 6½ Los Angeles 56 58 .491 11½ Oakland 32 81 .283 35
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 70 40 .636 _ Philadelphia 61 51 .545 10 Miami 58 56 .509 14 New York 51 61 .455 20 Washington 49 63 .438 22
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 61 53 .535 _ Cincinnati 60 55 .522 1½ Chicago 58 55 .513 2½ Pittsburgh 51 61 .455 9 St. Louis 49 64 .434 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 65 46 .586 _ San Francisco 62 51 .549 4 Arizona 57 56 .504 9 San Diego 55 58 .487 11 Colorado 44 68 .393 21½
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3 Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4 Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0 Toronto 13, Boston 1 Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 6 Minnesota 5, Arizona 3 Texas 6, Miami 0 Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 7 Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings Oakland 8, San Francisco 6
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 9, Detroit 3 Toronto 3, Cleveland 1 Boston 6, Kansas City 2 Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1 Texas 5, Oakland 3 San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Gray 5-4) at Detroit (Rodriguez 7-5), 6:40 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m. Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 7-8) at Boston (Crawford 5-5), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Kikuchi 9-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-2), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-4), 8:10 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m. San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 2-8), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4 Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0 Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 1 Washington 6, Cincinnati 3 Minnesota 5, Arizona 3 Colorado 1, St. Louis 0 Texas 6, Miami 0 Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 4 Oakland 8, San Francisco 6 L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 7 Cincinnati 5, Miami 2 N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6 Milwaukee 12, Colorado 1 San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3 Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington (Williams 5-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Miami (Garrett 5-3) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4), 6:40 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Taillon 6-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Gray 7-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-2), 8:10 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-5), 9:40 p.m. San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Chicago White Sox SS Tim Anderson for six games and fined him an undisclosed amount, suspended managers Pedro Grifol and Terry Francona for one game and fined them an undisclosed amount and fined RHP Michael Kopech an undisclosed amount for their roles in a benches-clearing on-field incident during an August 5 game against Cleveland. Suspended Cleveland 3B Jose Ramirez for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount, suspended RHP Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh for one game and fined them an undisclosed amount and fined OF Gabriel Arias an undisclosed amount for their roles in a benches-clearing on-field incident during an August 5 game against Chicago White Sox.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Jacob Webb off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Transferred RHP Austin Voth from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Dinelson Lamet from Worcester. Designated LHP Richard Bleier for assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated RHP Brent Honeywell. Optioned LHP Sammy Peralta to Charlotte (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Claimed CF Ramon Laureano off waivers from Oakland. Designated RHP Chris Vallimont for assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed SS Isan Diaz off waivers from San Francisco. Designated LHP Zach Logue for assignment. HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned OF Corey Julks to Sugar Land (PCL),. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Zack Weiss from Salt Lake (PCL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jhony Brito to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barr. Designated RHP Deivi Garcia for assignment. TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 3B Josh Jung on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Jonathan Ornelas from Round Rock (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Chatwood on a minor league contract. CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Casey Legumina from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Brett Kennedy from Louisville. Optioned RHP Lyon Richardson to Louisville. COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of INF/OF Cole Tucker from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned INF Coco Montes to Albuquerque. MIAMI MARLINS —Recalled RHP Eury Perez from Pensacola (SL). Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Jacksonville (IL). Sent LHP Devin Smeltzer outright to Jacksonville. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded OF Tyler Naquin to Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations. Reinstated LHP Bennett Sousa from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Nashville (IL). Transferred LHP Justin Wilson from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. NEW YORK METS — Optioned 3B Brett Baty to Syracuse (IL). Recalled SS Jonathan Arauz from Syracuse. Selected the contract of OF Abraham Almonte from Syracuse. Placed LF Starling Marte on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 6. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated OF Luis Gonzalez from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Sacramento (PCL). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Tanner Rainey to the Florida Complex league (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Announced RHP Paolo Espino cleared waivers and elected free agency.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated LB B.J. Ojulari from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated DL Calais Campbell. Signed OL LaColby Tucker. Waived DL Matthew Gotel. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated FB Patrick Ricard from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OLB Justin Houston. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Devonnsha Maxwell on injured reserve. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Charles Wiley. Waived WR Ra’Shaun Henry. DALLAS COWBOYS — Released K Tristan Vizaino. Activated TE Luke Schoonmaker from the non-football injury list. DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Bobby Hart. Released LS Jake McQuaide. Waived WR Tom Kennedy with an injury settlement. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated DT Rashan Gary from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed RB Nate McCrary. Activated WR Grant DuBose. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Khlalil Davis. Placed OT Greg Little on injured reserve. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived LB Isaiah Moore with an injury settlement. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed S John Johnson. MIAMI DOLPHINS— Signed CB Parry Nickerson. Waived QB James Blackman. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Cephus Johnson III. Signed WR Jacob Copeland. NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated DL A’Shawn Robinson and OL Marcus McKethan from active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. NEW YORK JETS — Signed DT Bruce Hector. Waived QB Chris Streveler. Released DL Isaiah Mack. Placed LBs Maalik Hall and Hamsah Nasirildeen on injured reserve. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LBs Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham. Waived OT Trevor Reid. Placed WR Charleston Rambo on injured reserve. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OLB Jordan Ferguson and DT Roderick Perry. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DB Avery Young. Waived OL Grant Hermanns. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DB Joshua Kalu. Placed DB Troy Apke on injured reserve.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
