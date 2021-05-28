Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 24 20 .545 _ Philadelphia 25 26 .490 2½ Atlanta 24 25 .490 2½ Miami 24 26 .480 3 Washington 21 25 .457 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 28 22 .560 _ Chicago 27 22 .551 ½ Milwaukee 25 25 .500 3 Cincinnati 22 26 .458 5 Pittsburgh 18 31 .367 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 32 19 .627 _ Los Angeles 31 19 .620 ½ San Francisco 30 20 .600 1½ Colorado 19 32 .373 13 Arizona 18 33 .353 14

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game Philadelphia 3, Miami 2 Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 3 Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 2nd game Washington 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game Cincinnati 3, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3 St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 2-4), 2:20 p.m. Colorado (Gray 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6), 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Poteet 2-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m. St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-4), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 32 20 .615 _ Boston 30 20 .600 1 New York 29 21 .580 2 Toronto 25 24 .510 5½ Baltimore 17 33 .340 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 29 20 .592 _ Cleveland 27 21 .563 1½ Kansas City 23 25 .479 5½ Minnesota 20 29 .408 9 Detroit 19 31 .380 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 30 22 .577 _ Houston 27 22 .551 1½ Seattle 24 27 .471 5½ Los Angeles 22 28 .440 7 Texas 22 30 .423 8

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2 Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 2 Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 0, 7 innings, 1st game N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 1 Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 0 Seattle 5, Texas 0

Friday’s Games

Miami (Poteet 2-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2) at Detroit (Mize 3-3), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 4-2) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Harvey 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Bubic 0-0) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-3), 8:10 p.m. San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Lyles 2-3) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 13 7 .650 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 11 9 .550 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 10 11 .476 3½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 9 10 .474 3½ Toledo (Detroit) 9 11 .450 4 Columbus (Cleveland ) 8 12 .400 5 Louisville (Cincinnati) 6 14 .300 7

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB S/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 15 6 .714 — Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 13 8 .619 2 Buffalo (Toronto) 12 9 .571 3 Worcester (Boston) 12 9 .571 3 Rochester (Washington ) 6 15 .286 9 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 5 16 .238 10

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Nashville (Milwaukee) 15 5 .750 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 15 6 .714 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 13 8 .619 2½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 12 9 .571 3½ Memphis (St. Louis) 8 13 .381 7½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 7 14 .333 8½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 7 14 .333 8½

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk 10, Charlotte 7 Rochester 9, Syracuse 8 Louisville 5, Toledo 4 Scranton/Wilkes Barre 4, Buffalo 2, game 1 Scranton/Wilkes Barre 3, Buffalo 2, game 2 Worcester 9, Lehigh Valley 2 Durham 5, Jacksonville 0 Gwinnett 14, Memphis 2 Nashville 11, Columbus 0 Omaha 6, Indianapolis 5 St. Paul 4, Iowa 2

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m. Toledo at Louisville, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 2, Washington 0

Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118 Wednesday, May 26: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95 Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Monday, May 31: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD

Brooklyn 2, Boston 0

Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93 Tuesday, May 25: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108 Friday, May 28: Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

Milwaukee 3, Miami 0

Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98 Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84 Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Milwaukee at Miami, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD

Atlanta 1, New York 1

Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105 Wednesday, May 26: New York 101, Atlanta 92 Friday, May 28: New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, 4:30 p.m. x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD

Western Conference

Memphis 1, Utah 1

Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109 Wednesday, May 26: Utah 141, Memphis 129 Saturday, May 29: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 31: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2: Memphis at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Memphis, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Memphis at Utah, TBD

L.A. Lakers 2, Phoenix 1

Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90 Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102 Thursday, May 27: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95 Sunday, May 30: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix. TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD

Denver 2, Portland 1

Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109 Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109 Thursday, May 27: Denver 120, Portland 115 Saturday, May 29: Denver at Portland, 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 1: Portland at Denver, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD

Dallas 2, L.A. Clippers 0

Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103 Tuesday, May 25: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121 Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD

National Hockey League

Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Carolina 4, Nashville 2

Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2 Wednesday, May 19: Carolina 3, Nashville 0 Friday, May 21: Nashville 5, Carolina 4, 2OT Sunday, May 23: Nashville 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Tuesday, May 25: Carolina 3, Nashville 2, OT Thursday, May 27: Carolina 4, Nashville 3, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 2

Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4 Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1 Thursday, May 20: Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT Saturday, May 22: Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2 Monday, May 24: Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1 Wednesday, May 26: Tampa Bay 4, Florida 0

Boston 4, Washington 1

Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT Wednesday, May 19: Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT Friday, May 21: Boston 4, Washington 1 Sunday, May 23: Boston 3, Washington 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 2

Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Islanders 4 Saturday, May 22: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1 Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 2, 2OT Wednesday, May 26: N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 3

Toronto 3, Montreal 2

Thursday, May 20: Montreal 2, Toronto 1 Saturday, May 22: Toronto 5, Montreal 1 Monday, May 24: Toronto 2, Montreal 1 Tuesday, May 25: Toronto 4, Montreal 0 Thursday, May 27: Montreal 4, Toronto 3, OT Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA

Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 0

Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1 Friday, May 21: Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, OT Sunday, May 23: Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4, OT Monday, May 24: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3, 3OT

Vegas 3, Minnesota 3

Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT Tuesday, May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1 Thursday, May 20: Vegas 5, Minnesota 2 Saturday, May 22: Vegas 4, Minnesota 0 Monday, May 24: Minnesota 4, Vegas 2 Wednesday, May 26: Minnesota 3, Vegas 0 Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado 4, St. Louis 0

Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1 Wednesday, May 19: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3 Friday, May 21: Colorado 5, St. Louis 1 Sunday, May 23: Colorado 5, St. Louis 2

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

New York 5 1 .833 — Connecticut 5 1 .833 — Atlanta 3 2 .600 1½ Chicago 2 2 .500 2 Washington 2 3 .400 2½ Indiana 1 5 .167 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 4 1 .800 — Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1 Phoenix 2 3 .400 2 Dallas 1 3 .250 2½ Minnesota 0 3 .000 3 Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2½

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 101, Dallas 95

Friday’s Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m. Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 4 1 2 14 10 7 Orlando City 3 0 3 12 7 2 Philadelphia 3 2 2 11 6 5 Nashville 2 0 4 10 7 4 Atlanta 2 1 3 9 7 5 New York City FC 2 2 2 8 11 6 CF Montréal 2 3 2 8 9 9 Columbus 2 2 2 8 5 5 Inter Miami CF 2 3 2 8 8 10 New York 2 4 0 6 8 9 D.C. United 2 5 0 6 5 11 Toronto FC 1 3 2 5 7 10 Chicago 1 4 1 4 4 10 Cincinnati 1 3 1 4 6 14

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 5 0 2 17 14 3 Sporting Kansas City 4 2 1 13 12 8 LA Galaxy 4 2 0 12 10 11 Houston 3 2 2 11 9 9 Colorado 3 2 1 10 9 8 Portland 3 3 0 9 9 8 San Jose 3 4 0 9 11 11 Real Salt Lake 2 1 2 8 8 6 Los Angeles FC 2 2 2 8 7 7 Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9 Austin FC 2 4 0 6 5 8 Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10 FC Dallas 1 2 3 6 8 8 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Saturday, May 29 CF Montréal at Chicago, 1 p.m. Orlando City at New York, 1 p.m. New England at Cincinnati, 3 p.m. Toronto FC at Columbus, 3 p.m. Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m. San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m. D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m. Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30 Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Austin FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m. Transactions BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Mac Sceroler to Norfolk (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Activated RHP Dillon Tate from IL. BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned OF Franchy Cordero to Worcester (Triple-A East). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Jace Fry to Charlotte (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the bereavement list. Transferred OF Luis Robert to the 60-day IL. Purchased the contract of RHP Ryan Burr from Charlotte. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Triston McKenzie to Columbus (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Bradley Zimmer from Columbus. MINNESOTA TWINS — Purchased the contract of LHP Ryan Horstman from Long Island (Atlantic League). NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Corey Kluber and INF Luke Volt on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Recalled OF Estevan Florial and RHP Albert Abreau from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Rick Nelson. Optioned OF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Returned RHP Rick Nelson to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated DH Mitch Moreland from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Luis Barrera to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Sent LHP Jesus Luzardo to Las Vegas (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment. SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected LHP Hector Santiago from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Recalled Daniel Zamora from Tacoma. Optioned RHP Wyatt Mills and RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma. Designated RHP Sam Delaplane for assignment. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Travis Bergen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24. Transferred LHP Tommy Milone to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Alek Manoah from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Anthony Kay on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 22. Recalled RHP Jeremy Beasley from Buffalo (Triple-A East). National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Transferred RHP Luke Weaver from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Butchter from Reno(Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Corbin Martin to Reno. CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Jeff Hoffman on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Cionel Perez and RHP Art Warren from Louisville (Triple-A East). COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Lucas Gilbreath from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Dennis Santana to Oklahoma City. MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Nick Neidert on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Thomas Szapucki from Syracuse (Triple-A East). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP John Brebbia to Sacramento (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment. Placed INF?OF Darin Ruf on 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Matt Wisler from Bereavement list. Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Sacramento. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated OF Tyler O’Neill from 10-day IL. Optioned 1B John Nogowski to Memphis (Triple-A East). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Tanner Rainey from the IL. Optioned RHP Kyle McGowan to Rochester (Triple-A East). Minor League Baseball Atlantic League HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with OF/P Joe Johnson. LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Justin Kelly and RHP Devin Raftery. BASKETBALL Womens National Basketball Association PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Haley Gorecki to a remainder of the season contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Cole McDonald. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Tajae Sharpe. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Lance Lenoir. Waived WR Tre Walker. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Kavon Fazier. DETROIT LIONS — Placed DL Joel Heath on injured reserve. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Chad Brinker to personnel/football administrative executive and Patrick Moore to assistant director of college scouting. Re-signed TE Robert Tonyan to a remainder of the season contract. HOUSTON TEXANS — Released QB Ryan Finley. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released RB Fan Vitale and LB LaRoy Reynolds. Signed TE Troy Fumagili. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Aaron Robinson to a four-year contract. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Phil Baya college scout Southeast, Brandon Brown director of player personnel, Dave Caldwell personnel executive, Ian Cunningham director of player personnel, Matt Holland college scout Northeast, Bryce Johnson senior director of football transactions, Evan Pritt scouting assistant, Catherine Raiche vice president of football operations, Jeff Scott senior pro scout and Ameena Soliman pro scout. SEATTLE SEHAWKS — Reverted DE Marcus to injured reserve. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Ben McCartney to a three-year contract. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned F Cody Glass to Henderson (AHL). East Coast Hockey League KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Noah Delmas, D Connor Doherty and F Brodie Reid from reserve. Placed F Darik Angeli, G Matt Ginn and Corbin Baldwin on reserve. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Pat Cannone from injured reserve. Activated G Parker Gahagen from reserve. Placed G Garrett Metcalf on reserve. Placed D Alex Lepkowski on injured reserve, retroactive to May 24. SOCCER United Soccer League MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Announced that they will loan D Nabilai Kibunguchy to Sacramento Republic FC for the remainder of the season. COLLEGE KANSAS ST. — Promoted Ebony Gilliam to women’s basketball head coach, Sadie Thramer to coordinator of recruiting operations and Staci Gregorio to director of student-athlete development/video coordinator.

