Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 24 20 .545 _ Philadelphia 25 26 .490 2½ Atlanta 24 25 .490 2½ Miami 24 26 .480 3 Washington 21 25 .457 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 28 22 .560 _ Chicago 27 22 .551 ½ Milwaukee 25 25 .500 3 Cincinnati 22 26 .458 5 Pittsburgh 18 31 .367 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Diego 32 19 .627 _ Los Angeles 31 19 .620 ½ San Francisco 30 20 .600 1½ Colorado 19 32 .373 13 Arizona 18 33 .353 14
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game Philadelphia 3, Miami 2 Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 3 Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 2nd game Washington 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game Cincinnati 3, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3 St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 2-4), 2:20 p.m. Colorado (Gray 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6), 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Poteet 2-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m. St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-4), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 32 20 .615 _ Boston 30 20 .600 1 New York 29 21 .580 2 Toronto 25 24 .510 5½ Baltimore 17 33 .340 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 29 20 .592 _ Cleveland 27 21 .563 1½ Kansas City 23 25 .479 5½ Minnesota 20 29 .408 9 Detroit 19 31 .380 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 30 22 .577 _ Houston 27 22 .551 1½ Seattle 24 27 .471 5½ Los Angeles 22 28 .440 7 Texas 22 30 .423 8
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2 Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 2 Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 0, 7 innings, 1st game N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 1 Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 0 Seattle 5, Texas 0
Friday’s Games
Miami (Poteet 2-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2) at Detroit (Mize 3-3), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 4-2) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Harvey 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Bubic 0-0) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-3), 8:10 p.m. San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Lyles 2-3) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 13 7 .650 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 11 9 .550 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 10 11 .476 3½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 9 10 .474 3½ Toledo (Detroit) 9 11 .450 4 Columbus (Cleveland ) 8 12 .400 5 Louisville (Cincinnati) 6 14 .300 7
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB S/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 15 6 .714 — Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 13 8 .619 2 Buffalo (Toronto) 12 9 .571 3 Worcester (Boston) 12 9 .571 3 Rochester (Washington ) 6 15 .286 9 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 5 16 .238 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Nashville (Milwaukee) 15 5 .750 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 15 6 .714 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 13 8 .619 2½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 12 9 .571 3½ Memphis (St. Louis) 8 13 .381 7½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 7 14 .333 8½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 7 14 .333 8½
Thursday’s Games
Norfolk 10, Charlotte 7 Rochester 9, Syracuse 8 Louisville 5, Toledo 4 Scranton/Wilkes Barre 4, Buffalo 2, game 1 Scranton/Wilkes Barre 3, Buffalo 2, game 2 Worcester 9, Lehigh Valley 2 Durham 5, Jacksonville 0 Gwinnett 14, Memphis 2 Nashville 11, Columbus 0 Omaha 6, Indianapolis 5 St. Paul 4, Iowa 2
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m. Toledo at Louisville, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 2, Washington 0
Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118 Wednesday, May 26: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95 Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Monday, May 31: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD
Brooklyn 2, Boston 0
Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93 Tuesday, May 25: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108 Friday, May 28: Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
Milwaukee 3, Miami 0
Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98 Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84 Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Milwaukee at Miami, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD
Atlanta 1, New York 1
Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105 Wednesday, May 26: New York 101, Atlanta 92 Friday, May 28: New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, 4:30 p.m. x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD
Western Conference
Memphis 1, Utah 1
Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109 Wednesday, May 26: Utah 141, Memphis 129 Saturday, May 29: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 31: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2: Memphis at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Memphis, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Memphis at Utah, TBD
L.A. Lakers 2, Phoenix 1
Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90 Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102 Thursday, May 27: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95 Sunday, May 30: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix. TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD
Denver 2, Portland 1
Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109 Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109 Thursday, May 27: Denver 120, Portland 115 Saturday, May 29: Denver at Portland, 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 1: Portland at Denver, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD
Dallas 2, L.A. Clippers 0
Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103 Tuesday, May 25: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121 Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD
National Hockey League
Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Carolina 4, Nashville 2
Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2 Wednesday, May 19: Carolina 3, Nashville 0 Friday, May 21: Nashville 5, Carolina 4, 2OT Sunday, May 23: Nashville 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Tuesday, May 25: Carolina 3, Nashville 2, OT Thursday, May 27: Carolina 4, Nashville 3, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Florida 2
Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4 Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1 Thursday, May 20: Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT Saturday, May 22: Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2 Monday, May 24: Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1 Wednesday, May 26: Tampa Bay 4, Florida 0
Boston 4, Washington 1
Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT Wednesday, May 19: Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT Friday, May 21: Boston 4, Washington 1 Sunday, May 23: Boston 3, Washington 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 2
Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Islanders 4 Saturday, May 22: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1 Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 2, 2OT Wednesday, May 26: N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 3
Toronto 3, Montreal 2
Thursday, May 20: Montreal 2, Toronto 1 Saturday, May 22: Toronto 5, Montreal 1 Monday, May 24: Toronto 2, Montreal 1 Tuesday, May 25: Toronto 4, Montreal 0 Thursday, May 27: Montreal 4, Toronto 3, OT Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA
Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 0
Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1 Friday, May 21: Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, OT Sunday, May 23: Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4, OT Monday, May 24: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3, 3OT
Vegas 3, Minnesota 3
Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT Tuesday, May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1 Thursday, May 20: Vegas 5, Minnesota 2 Saturday, May 22: Vegas 4, Minnesota 0 Monday, May 24: Minnesota 4, Vegas 2 Wednesday, May 26: Minnesota 3, Vegas 0 Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Colorado 4, St. Louis 0
Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1 Wednesday, May 19: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3 Friday, May 21: Colorado 5, St. Louis 1 Sunday, May 23: Colorado 5, St. Louis 2
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 5 1 .833 — Connecticut 5 1 .833 — Atlanta 3 2 .600 1½ Chicago 2 2 .500 2 Washington 2 3 .400 2½ Indiana 1 5 .167 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 4 1 .800 — Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1 Phoenix 2 3 .400 2 Dallas 1 3 .250 2½ Minnesota 0 3 .000 3 Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2½
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 101, Dallas 95
Friday’s Games
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m. Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 4 1 2 14 10 7 Orlando City 3 0 3 12 7 2 Philadelphia 3 2 2 11 6 5 Nashville 2 0 4 10 7 4 Atlanta 2 1 3 9 7 5 New York City FC 2 2 2 8 11 6 CF Montréal 2 3 2 8 9 9 Columbus 2 2 2 8 5 5 Inter Miami CF 2 3 2 8 8 10 New York 2 4 0 6 8 9 D.C. United 2 5 0 6 5 11 Toronto FC 1 3 2 5 7 10 Chicago 1 4 1 4 4 10 Cincinnati 1 3 1 4 6 14
Western Conference
