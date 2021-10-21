COAL TOWNSHIP — An already tough season gets even tougher this week as Warrior Run makes the trek south on Route 54 to take on Mount Carmel in Heartland Athletic Conference-III action.
The 6-2 Red Tornadoes losses have come to two of the top-rated teams in the state — North Schuylkill and Southern Columbia.
Warrior Run is coming off another stinging loss, a 42-7 loss to Bloomsburg. The Panthers had just over 20 players dressed and had no trouble finding holes to rush through in the Warrior Run defense. This is bad news as Mount Carmel loves to run under Coach John Darrah.
Quarterback Pedro Feliciano and running back Julien Stellar each have over 500 yards on the ground and Michael Farronato, is not far from that mark. The Red Toradoes accumulated near 600 yards in total offense — 540 on the ground — in last week’s 60-41 shootout win over Loyalsock, next up on the Defenders’ schedule.
Turnovers continue to plague the Defenders. Three more interceptions and two more fumbles added to the Defenders’ woes last week.
If Warrior Run wants to keep this one close, they are going to have to figure out a way to slow Mount Carmel’s rush attack while keeping their miscues to a minimum.
