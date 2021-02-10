Lewisburg 50
Shikellamy 41
LEWISBURG — Regan Llanso scored a game-high 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds to help lead Lewisburg to a 50-41 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Shikellamy on Tuesday.
Hope Drumm and Maddie Still added eight points apiece for Lewisburg (8-3 overall). Drumm added seven rebounds on her night, plus Still had four assists and four rebounds.
In addition for the Green Dragons, Roz Noone had six rebounds and three assists, and Sophie Kilbride had six assists and six rebounds in the victory.
Lewisburg next hosts Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 50, Shikellamy 41at LewisburgScore by quarters
Shikellamy 11 10 5 15 — 41 Lewisburg 10 16 14 10 — 50
Shikellamy (3-5) 41
Taylor Sees 0 0-0 0; Melanie Minnier 1 0-0 2; Averi Dodge 0 3-4 3; Jordan Moten 5 0-4 13; Emma Bronowicz 4 0-0 8; Tori Scheller 3 0-0 7; Paige Fausey 3 2-4 8.
Totals:
16 5-12 41.
3-point goals:
Moten 3, Scheller.
Lewisburg (8-3) 50
Maddie Materne 1 0-0 2; Maddie Still 4 0-2 8; Roz Noone 2 2-2 6; Sophie Kilbride 2 2-2 6; Regan Llanso 7 2-3 16; Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2; Hope Drumm 3 2-4 8; Anna Baker 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
21 8-13 50.
3-point goals:
None.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 27-20. High scorers: Lewisburg, Baker and Gracie Murphy, 9.
Mount Carmel 72
Milton 32
MOUNT CARMEL — The Red Tornadoes jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back as the Black Panthers fell in the HAC-II matchup.
Kiersten Stork scored eight points to lead Milton (4-7 overall), which will play at Warrior Run at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mount Carmel 72, Milton 32at Mount CarmelScore by quarters
Milton 9 8 11 4 — 32 Mt. Carmel 23 18 16 15 — 72
Milton (4-7) 32
Kiersten Stork 2 4-4 8; Leah Walter 2 1-2 6; Morgan Reiner 1 0-0 2; Crystal Hamilton 3 0-3 6; Abbey Kitchen 2 0-0 4; Kyla Rovenolt 3 0-0 6; Brooklyn Wade 0 0-0 0; Larissa Shearer 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 5-9 32.
3-point goals:
Walter.
Mount Carmel (9-3) 72
Lauren Ayers 3 0-0 7; Mia Chapman 2 0-0 4; Caroline Fletcher 3 0-2 6; Lauren Shedleski 5 0-0 14; Danni Rae Renno 5 0-0 10; Molly McCracken 0 0-0 0; Jenna Pizzoli 6 0-1 15; Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 3; Katie Witkoski 3 0-0 7; Maggie McCracken 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Reisinger 3 0-0 6.
Totals:
31 0-3 72.
3-point goals:
Shedleski 4, Pizzoli 3, R. Witkoski, K. Witkoski, Ayers. Other scores: Northumberland Christian 52, Juniata Christian 20 Lourdes 54, Schyulkill Haven 20
Boys basketball
Milton 57,
Hughesville 49 (OT)
HUGHESVILLE — When the nonleague matchup went into overtime, the Black Panthers had more left in the tank than the Spartans as Milton took an eight-point victory.
Jace Brandt scored 19 points and Xavier Minium had 16 to lead Milton (3-10), which pulled away for the win when it outscored Hughesville (2-10) 11-3 in the extra period.
Milton next hosts Meadowbrook Christian for a nonleague matchup at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 57, Hughesville 49 (OT)at HughesvilleScore by quarters
Milton 12 13 14 7 11 — 57 Hughesville 9 9 16 12 3 — 49
Milton (3-10) 57
Austin Gainer 1 1-2 3; Xavier Minium 3 8-13 16; Ethan Rowe 1 0-0 3; Carter Lilley 1 7-8 9; Wade Young 0 0-0 0; Jose Oyola 1 0-0 2; Jace Brandt 5 8-10 19; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 2 1-2 5.
Totals:
14 25-35 57.
3-point goals:
Minium 2, Rowe, Brandt.
Hughesville (2-10) 49
Josh Heiney 2 2-3 7; Nick Trevouledes 3 4-6 10; Mike Dyling 2 0-3 4; Dylan Bieber 3 4-5 12; Ethan Woolcock 1 0-0 2; Landen King 0 1-2 1; Trent Knarr 3 0-0 8; Brady Snyder 0 0-0 0; Lopgan Kiess 0 0-0 0; Luke Kaiser 2 1-2 5.
Totals:
16 12-21 49.
3-point goals:
Bieber 2, Knarr 2, Heiney.
Wrestling scores:
