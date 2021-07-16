Major League Baseball
W L Pct GB New York 47 40 .540 _ Philadelphia 44 44 .500 3½ Atlanta 44 45 .494 4 Washington 42 47 .472 6 Miami 39 50 .438 9
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 53 39 .576 _ Cincinnati 48 42 .533 4 Chicago 44 46 .489 8 St. Louis 44 46 .489 8 Pittsburgh 34 56 .378 18
W L Pct GB San Francisco 57 32 .640 _ Los Angeles 56 35 .615 2 San Diego 53 40 .570 6 Colorado 40 51 .440 18 Arizona 26 66 .283 32½
No games scheduled
Miami (Alcantara 5-8) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Eflin 4-6), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m. San Diego (Paddack 4-6) at Washington (Fedde 4-6), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 8-3), 7:20 p.m. San Francisco (Gausman 9-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-5), 8:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 9-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-8), 8:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-4) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
W L Pct GB Boston 55 36 .604 _ Tampa Bay 53 37 .589 1½ New York 46 43 .517 8 Toronto 45 42 .517 8 Baltimore 28 61 .315 26
W L Pct GB Chicago 54 35 .607 _ Cleveland 45 42 .517 8 Detroit 40 51 .440 15 Minnesota 39 50 .438 15 Kansas City 36 53 .404 18
W L Pct GB Houston 55 36 .604 _ Oakland 52 40 .565 3½ Seattle 48 43 .527 7 Los Angeles 45 44 .506 9 Texas 35 55 .389 19½
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Ureña 2-8), 2:10 p.m., 1st game Boston (Pérez 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-4), 7:05 p.m. Texas (Lyles 5-5) at Toronto (Ray 7-4), 7:07 p.m. Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 8-3), 7:20 p.m. Baltimore (Akin 0-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6), 9:38 p.m. Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 10-2), 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m. Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m. Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 38 23 .623 — Toledo (Detroit) 34 27 .557 4 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 31 30 .508 7 St. Paul (Minnesota) 31 31 .500 7½ Columbus (Cleveland) 27 34 .443 11 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 25 35 .417 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 24 37 .393 14
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 40 21 .656 — Buffalo (Toronto) 36 24 .600 3½ Worcester (Boston) 35 27 .565 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 26 36 .419 14½ Rochester (Washington) 26 36 .419 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 22 41 .349 19
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 42 19 .689 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 40 22 .645 2½ Jacksonville (Miami) 32 29 .525 10 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 29 34 .460 14 Memphis (St. Louis) 26 36 .419 16½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 36 .410 17 Norfolk (Baltimore) 24 35 .407 17
Scranton W/B 11, Worcester 3 Syracuse 14, Rochester 12 Jacksonville 7, Durham 6 Buffalo 6, Lehigh Valley 5 Gwinnett 11, Charlotte 10 Iowa 6, Toledo 0 Indianapolis 4, Omaha 3, 5 innings St. Paul 9, Columbus 5 Nashville 5, Louisville 4, 11 innings Memphis 8, Norfolk 4
Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Iowa at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Norfolk at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
W L Pct. GB Long Island 24 19 .558 — Southern Maryland 22 20 .524 1½ Lancaster 21 23 .477 3½ York 20 24 .455 4½
W L Pct. GB Lexington 28 13 .683 — High Point 21 23 .477 8½ Gastonia 18 24 .429 10½ West Virginia 17 25 .405 11½
Lancaster 10, York 9 Long Island 6, West Virginia 0 Southern Maryland at Lexington, ppd. High Point 11, Gastonia 2
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m. Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105 Thursday, July 8: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 108 Sunday, July 11: Milwaukee 120, Phoenix 100 Wednesday, July 14: Milwaukee 109, Phoenix 103 Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
WNBA
W L Pct GB Connecticut 14 6 .700 — Chicago 10 10 .500 4 New York 10 11 .476 4½ Washington 8 10 .444 5 Atlanta 6 13 .316 7½ Indiana 4 16 .200 10
W L Pct GB Seattle 16 5 .762 — Las Vegas 15 6 .714 1 Minnesota 12 7 .632 3 Phoenix 9 10 .474 6 Dallas 9 12 .429 7 Los Angeles 6 13 .316 9
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Golf
The Open Championship Par Scores
Thursday at Royal St. George’s Golf Club
Purse: $11.5 million Yardage: 7,189; Par: 70
Louis Oosthuizen 33-31—64 -6 Jordan Spieth 32-33—65 -5 Brian Harman 31-34—65 -5 Mackenzie Hughes 32-34—66 -4 Dylan Frittelli 34-32—66 -4 Stewart Cink 34-32—66 -4 Benjamin Hebert 33-33—66 -4 Webb Simpson 34-32—66 -4 Andy Sullivan 34-33—67 -3 Justin Harding 35-32—67 -3 Danny Willett 35-32—67 -3 Jack Senior 33-34—67 -3 Justin Rose 34-33—67 -3 Scottie Scheffler 33-34—67 -3 Byeong Hun An 32-35—67 -3 Collin Morikawa 33-34—67 -3 Marcel Siem 34-33—67 -3 Tommy Fleetwood 34-33—67 -3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 34-34—68 -2 Viktor Hovland 34-34—68 -2 Paul Casey 33-35—68 -2 Chris Kirk 34-34—68 -2 Dustin Johnson 35-33—68 -2 Sergio Garcia 33-35—68 -2 Brandt Snedeker 35-33—68 -2 Daniel Van Tonder 33-35—68 -2 Jaco Ahlers 35-33—68 -2 Ryan Fox 34-34—68 -2 Francesco Molinari 34-34—68 -2 Corey Conners 34-34—68 -2 Keith Mitchell 33-35—68 -2 Marcus Armitage 36-33—69 -1 Abraham Ancer 34-35—69 -1 Brooks Koepka 34-35—69 -1 Joaquin Niemann 36-33—69 -1 Joel Dahmen 33-36—69 -1 Marcus Kinhult 37-32—69 -1 Talor Gooch 34-35—69 -1 Jonathan Thomson 39-32—69 -1 Guido Migliozzi 33-36—69 -1 Will Zalatoris 33-36—69 -1 a-Yuxin Lin 34-35—69 -1 Erik van Rooyen 34-35—69 -1 Cameron Tringale 35-34—69 -1 Lanto Griffin 33-36—69 -1 Xander Schauffele 35-34—69 -1 Rickie Fowler 34-35—69 -1 Cameron Smith 35-34—69 -1 Richard Bland 35-35—70 E Chan Kim 34-36—70 E Dean Burmester 36-34—70 E Sam Horsfield 33-37—70 E Jason Kokrak 35-35—70 E Daniel Berger 34-36—70 E Lucas Herbert 38-32—70 E Victor Perez 34-36—70 E Kevin Streelman 35-35—70 E Takumi Kanaya 35-35—70 E Aaron Rai 36-34—70 E Jazz Janewattananond 36-34—70 E Harold Varner III 35-35—70 E Johannes Veerman 36-34—70 E Tony Finau 35-35—70 E Billy Horschel 34-36—70 E Matt Wallace 34-34—70 E Emiliano Grillo 36-34—70 E Rafa Cabrera Bello 35-35—70 E Russell Henley 37-33—70 E Kevin Kisner 35-35—70 E Rory McIlroy 36-34—70 E Max Homa 37-33—70 E Antoine Rozner 35-35—70 E Jimmy Walker 37-33—70 E Ryutaro Nagano 35-35—70 E Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 37-34—71 +1 JC Ritchie 35-36—71 +1 Darren Clarke 35-36—71 +1 Bernd Wiesberger 36-35—71 +1 C.T. Pan 35-36—71 +1 Sam Burns 36-35—71 +1 Bryson DeChambeau 37-34—71 +1 Shane Lowry 36-35—71 +1 Jon Rahm 37-34—71 +1 Lee Westwood 35-36—71 +1 Brad Kennedy 37-34—71 +1 Matt Fitzpatrick 36-35—71 +1 Keegan Bradley 35-36—71 +1 Matthias Schwab 36-35—71 +1 Henrik Stenson 35-36—71 +1 Kurt Kitayama 38-33—71 +1 Richard Mansell 36-36—72 +2 Ryan Palmer 36-36—72 +2 Thomas Detry 37-35—72 +2 Ian Poulter 35-37—72 +2 Ernie Els 36-36—72 +2 Jorge Campillo 36-36—72 +2 Branden Grace 37-35—72 +2 Chez Reavie 37-35—72 +2 Paul Waring 35-37—72 +2 a-Christoffer Bring 36-36—72 +2 Adam Long 38-34—72 +2 Padraig Harrington 36-36—72 +2 Charley Hoffman 37-35—72 +2 Brendon Todd 37-35—72 +2 Shaun Norris 34-37—72 +2 Matt Jones 36-36—72 +2 Daniel Hillier 37-35—72 +2 Tyrrell Hatton 37-35—72 +2 Robert MacIntyre 38-34—72 +2 Justin Thomas 35-37—72 +2 Patrick Reed 36-36—72 +2 Ryosuke Kinoshita 37-35—72 +2 Ricardo Celia 37-35—72 +2 Rikard Karlberg 39-33—72 +2 a-Abel Gallegos 35-38—73 +3 Garrick Higgo 37-36—73 +3 a-Joe Long 35-38—73 +3 Gary Woodland 36-37—73 +3 Marcel Schneider 38-35—73 +3 Brendan Steele 36-37—73 +3 Troy Merritt 37-36—73 +3 Sam Forgan 37-36—73 +3 Sebastian Munoz 37-36—73 +3 Jason Scrivener 36-37—73 +3 Adam Scott 37-36—73 +3 Poom Saksansin 36-37—73 +3 Alex Noren 35-39—74 +4 a-Laird Shepherd 36-38—74 +4 Min Woo Lee 34-40—74 +4 Martin Kaymer 35-39—74 +4 Rikuya Hoshino 38-36—74 +4 a-Matthias Schmid 34-40—74 +4 Romain Langasque 38-36—74 +4 Aaron Pike 36-38—74 +4 Patrick Cantlay 36-38—74 +4 Matt Kuchar 39-34—74 +4 Haotong Li 40-35—75 +5 Mike Lorenzo-Vera 36-39—75 +5 a-Cole Hammer 38-37—75 +5 Harris English 38-37—75 +5 Lucas Glover 36-39—75 +5 Jason Day 40-35—75 +5 John Catlin 35-40—75 +5 Adam Hadwin 40-35—75 +5 Marc Leishman 36-39—75 +5 a-Sam Bairstow 38-37—75 +5 Richard T. Lee 39-36—75 +5 Carlos Ortiz 36-39—75 +5 Yuki Inamori 39-36—75 +5 Nicholas Poppleton 37-38—75 +5 Daniel Croft 41-35—76 +6 Joost Luiten 38-38—76 +6 Connor Worsdall 40-37—77 +7 Ben Hutchinson 41-36—77 +7 Phil Mickelson 40-40—80 +10 Deyen Lawson 41-39—80 +10
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP John Means to Norfolk (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Chris Sale to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired C Deivy Grullon from Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations. HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Pedro Baez on a rehab assingment to Fayetteville (Low-A East). NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHPs Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated LHP Zack Britton from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Trey Amburgey from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired OF Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for 1B Bryce Ball. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Santana. CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Art Warren on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 12. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Bobby Wahl on a minor league contract. MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Eddy Tavarez and LHP Erik Cha on minor league contracts. Minor League Baseball Frontier League NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Peter Soporowski. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nate Roe. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Valin and RHP Justin Watts. Released RHP Julio Medina. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Tom Jager. HOCKEY National Hockey League DALLAS STARS — Signed a two-year affiliation agreement with Idaho Steelheads (ECHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Re-signed D Gustav Forsling to a three-year contract. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Cole Smith to a one-year, two-way contract. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Michael McLeod to a two-year contract. Acquired D Ryan Graves from Colorado in exchange for F Mikhail Maltsev and a 2021 second-round pick. American Hockey League BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Matteo Gennaro to a two-way contract. SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Nikolas Brouillard to a one-year contract extension. National Women’s Hockey League NWHL — Named Bill Flanagan director of scouting (USA) and Ken Duffon director of scouting (Canada). SOCCER Major League Soccer FC DALLAS — Transferred F Tanner Tessman to Venezia FC (Italy/Serie A). LOS ANGELES FC — Announced the returning of F Brian Rodriguez following his loan to UD Almeria (Spain/LaLiga 2). LA GALAXY — Signed F Efrain Alvarez to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2024. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G Andre Blake to a three-year contract extension with a club option for 2025. National Women’s Soccer League OL REIGN — Announced the hiring of Laura Harvey as head coach. COLLEGE CULVER-STOCKTON — Named Rod Radcliffe head softball coach. EAST CAROLINA — Named David Macias baseball assistant coach. GEORGETOWN — Named Sugar Rodgers women’s basketball assistant coach. NICHOLS — Named Brock Erickson men’s basketball head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.