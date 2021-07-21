Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 49 43 .533 _ Philadelphia 47 46 .505 2½ Atlanta 46 47 .495 3½ Washington 45 49 .479 5 Miami 40 55 .421 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 56 40 .583 _ Cincinnati 49 46 .516 6½ Chicago 47 48 .495 8½ St. Louis 47 48 .495 8½ Pittsburgh 36 59 .379 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 59 35 .628 _ Los Angeles 59 37 .615 1 San Diego 55 42 .567 5½ Colorado 41 54 .432 18½ Arizona 29 68 .299 31½
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2 Washington 6, Miami 3 Atlanta 2, San Diego 1 Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Mets 3 N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4 Seattle 6, Colorado 4 Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 6 Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 6 L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 6
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego (Paddack 5-6) at Atlanta (Muller 1-2), 12:20 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-8) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-4), 12:35 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 2:10 p.m. Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 6-5), 3:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6), 3:40 p.m. San Diego (Knehr 0-0) at Atlanta (Wilson 2-3), 5:20 p.m., 2nd game Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Washington (Fedde 4-7), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Wojciechowski 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6), 8:15 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 57 38 .600 _ Tampa Bay 56 39 .589 1 New York 49 44 .527 7 Toronto 48 43 .527 7 Baltimore 31 63 .330 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 58 37 .611 _ Cleveland 47 45 .511 9½ Detroit 45 51 .469 13½ Minnesota 40 55 .421 18 Kansas City 38 55 .409 19
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 58 38 .604 _ Oakland 55 42 .567 3½ Seattle 51 44 .537 6½ Los Angeles 46 48 .489 11 Texas 35 60 .368 22½
Tuesday’s Games
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 0 Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2 Detroit 4, Texas 1 Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 3 N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4 Houston 9, Cleveland 3 Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 5 Seattle 6, Colorado 4 Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Akin 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 12:10 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 2:10 p.m. Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 6-5), 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Wojciechowski 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Richards 5-5) at Toronto (Ray 8-4), 7:07 p.m. Texas (Lyles 5-6) at Detroit (Manning 1-3), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Pineda 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-5), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 40 25 .615 — Toledo (Detroit) 36 29 .554 4 St. Paul (Minnesota) 34 32 .515 6½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 33 32 .508 7 Columbus (Cleveland) 28 37 .431 12 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 27 37 .422 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 27 38 .415 13
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 42 21 .667 — Buffalo (Toronto) 39 25 .609 3½ Worcester (Boston) 35 29 .547 7½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 28 38 .424 15½ Rochester (Washington) 27 38 .415 16 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 23 43 .348 20½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 45 20 .692 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 40 26 .606 5½ Jacksonville (Miami) 34 31 .523 11 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 32 34 .485 13½ Memphis (St. Louis) 30 36 .455 15½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 24 38 .387 19½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 40 .385 20
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis 2, Louisville 1 St. Paul 6, Omaha 4 Durham 4, Charlotte 3 Buffalo 14, Syracuse 1 Scranton W/B 7, Rochester 6 Lehigh Valley 14, Worcester 5 Jacksonville 4, Nashville 0 Indianapolis 12, Toledo 11, 10 innings Norfolk at Gwinnett, ppd. Iowa 15, Columbus 7
Wednesday’s Games
Nashville at Jacksonville, 12:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 12:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 2, 5:30 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s scores
Iowa at Columbus, 1:05 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 41 23 .641 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 26 .606 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 28 35 .444 12½ Reading (Philadelphia) 27 40 .403 15½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 24 40 .375 17 Hartford (Colorado) 21 45 .318 21
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 38 27 .585 — Bowie (Baltimore) 37 28 .569 1 Erie (Detroit) 38 29 .567 1 Richmond (San Francisco) 38 29 .567 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 36 28 .562 1½ Harrisburg (Washington) 24 42 .364 14½
Tuesday’s Games
Portland 6, Harrisburg 3 Hartford 6, Bowie 3 Erie 12, Binghamton 7 Richmond 9, Akron 5 Altoona 9, Somerset 7 Reading 9, New Hampshire 8
Wednesday’s Games
Richmond at Akron, 12:05 p.m. Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m. Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m. Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 44 23 .657 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 36 30 .545 7½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 29 38 .433 15 Wilmington (Washington) 29 38 .433 15 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 23 42 .354 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 46 21 .687 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 41 26 .612 5 Greenville (Boston) 34 32 .515 11½ Rome (Atlanta) 33 34 .493 13 Hickory (Texas) 29 38 .433 17 Asheville (Houston) 28 37 .431 17 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 27 40 .403 19
Tuesday’s Games
Hickory 15, Asheville 2 Winston-Salem 6, Jersey Shore 0 Brooklyn 8, Wilmington 6 Greensboro 7, Greenville 4 Hudson Valley 19, Aberdeen 1 Bowling Green 5, Rome 4
Wednesday’s Games
Rome at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m. Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m. Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Thursday’s Games Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m. Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.
Low-A East
Central Division
W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 40 26 .606 — Down East (Texas) 37 29 .561 3 Fayetteville (Houston) 29 37 .439 11 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 20 46 .303 20
North Division
W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 39 26 .600 — Salem (Boston) 38 29 .567 2 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 32 33 .492 7 Fredericksburg (Washington) 22 45 .328 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 46 19 .708 — Columbia (Kansas City) 31 32 .492 14 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 32 35 .478 15 Augusta (Atlanta) 28 37 .431 18
Tuesday’s Games
Kannapolis 10, Fayetteville 8 Down East 15, Carolina 7 Myrtle Beach 3, Charleston 2 Salem 4, Fredericksburg 3 Lynchburg 10, Delmarva 3 Augusta at Columbia, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2, 4 p.m. Down East at Carolina, 2, 5 p.m. Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2, 5:05 p.m. Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m. Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m. Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m. Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
North Division
W L Pct. GB Long Island 28 19 .596 — Southern Maryland 24 22 .522 3½ Lancaster 23 25 .479 5½ York 20 28 .417 8½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Lexington 29 16 .644 — High Point 24 24 .500 6½ Gastonia 20 26 .435 9½ West Virginia 19 27 .413 10½
Tuesday’s Games
High Point 8, Lancaster 7 West Virginia 10, York 3 Southern Maryland 14, Gastonia 12 Long Island 17, Lexington 6
Wednesday’s Games
Long Island at Lexington, 12:35 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2, 5:00 p.m. West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m. High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
High Point at Lancaster, 11 a.m. West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Long Island at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball League
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Milwaukee 4, Phoenix 2
