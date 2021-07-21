Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 49 43 .533 _ Philadelphia 47 46 .505 2½ Atlanta 46 47 .495 3½ Washington 45 49 .479 5 Miami 40 55 .421 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 56 40 .583 _ Cincinnati 49 46 .516 6½ Chicago 47 48 .495 8½ St. Louis 47 48 .495 8½ Pittsburgh 36 59 .379 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 59 35 .628 _ Los Angeles 59 37 .615 1 San Diego 55 42 .567 5½ Colorado 41 54 .432 18½ Arizona 29 68 .299 31½

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2 Washington 6, Miami 3 Atlanta 2, San Diego 1 Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Mets 3 N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4 Seattle 6, Colorado 4 Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 6 Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 6 L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 6

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 5-6) at Atlanta (Muller 1-2), 12:20 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-8) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-4), 12:35 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 2:10 p.m. Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 6-5), 3:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6), 3:40 p.m. San Diego (Knehr 0-0) at Atlanta (Wilson 2-3), 5:20 p.m., 2nd game Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Washington (Fedde 4-7), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Wojciechowski 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6), 8:15 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 57 38 .600 _ Tampa Bay 56 39 .589 1 New York 49 44 .527 7 Toronto 48 43 .527 7 Baltimore 31 63 .330 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 58 37 .611 _ Cleveland 47 45 .511 9½ Detroit 45 51 .469 13½ Minnesota 40 55 .421 18 Kansas City 38 55 .409 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 58 38 .604 _ Oakland 55 42 .567 3½ Seattle 51 44 .537 6½ Los Angeles 46 48 .489 11 Texas 35 60 .368 22½

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 0 Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2 Detroit 4, Texas 1 Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 3 N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4 Houston 9, Cleveland 3 Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 5 Seattle 6, Colorado 4 Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Akin 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 12:10 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 2:10 p.m. Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 6-5), 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Wojciechowski 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Richards 5-5) at Toronto (Ray 8-4), 7:07 p.m. Texas (Lyles 5-6) at Detroit (Manning 1-3), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Pineda 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 40 25 .615 — Toledo (Detroit) 36 29 .554 4 St. Paul (Minnesota) 34 32 .515 6½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 33 32 .508 7 Columbus (Cleveland) 28 37 .431 12 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 27 37 .422 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 27 38 .415 13

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 42 21 .667 — Buffalo (Toronto) 39 25 .609 3½ Worcester (Boston) 35 29 .547 7½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 28 38 .424 15½ Rochester (Washington) 27 38 .415 16 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 23 43 .348 20½

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 45 20 .692 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 40 26 .606 5½ Jacksonville (Miami) 34 31 .523 11 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 32 34 .485 13½ Memphis (St. Louis) 30 36 .455 15½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 24 38 .387 19½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 40 .385 20

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis 2, Louisville 1 St. Paul 6, Omaha 4 Durham 4, Charlotte 3 Buffalo 14, Syracuse 1 Scranton W/B 7, Rochester 6 Lehigh Valley 14, Worcester 5 Jacksonville 4, Nashville 0 Indianapolis 12, Toledo 11, 10 innings Norfolk at Gwinnett, ppd. Iowa 15, Columbus 7

Wednesday’s Games

Nashville at Jacksonville, 12:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 12:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 2, 5:30 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s scores

Iowa at Columbus, 1:05 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 41 23 .641 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 26 .606 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 28 35 .444 12½ Reading (Philadelphia) 27 40 .403 15½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 24 40 .375 17 Hartford (Colorado) 21 45 .318 21

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 38 27 .585 — Bowie (Baltimore) 37 28 .569 1 Erie (Detroit) 38 29 .567 1 Richmond (San Francisco) 38 29 .567 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 36 28 .562 1½ Harrisburg (Washington) 24 42 .364 14½

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 6, Harrisburg 3 Hartford 6, Bowie 3 Erie 12, Binghamton 7 Richmond 9, Akron 5 Altoona 9, Somerset 7 Reading 9, New Hampshire 8

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at Akron, 12:05 p.m. Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m. Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m. Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 44 23 .657 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 36 30 .545 7½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 29 38 .433 15 Wilmington (Washington) 29 38 .433 15 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 23 42 .354 20

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 46 21 .687 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 41 26 .612 5 Greenville (Boston) 34 32 .515 11½ Rome (Atlanta) 33 34 .493 13 Hickory (Texas) 29 38 .433 17 Asheville (Houston) 28 37 .431 17 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 27 40 .403 19

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory 15, Asheville 2 Winston-Salem 6, Jersey Shore 0 Brooklyn 8, Wilmington 6 Greensboro 7, Greenville 4 Hudson Valley 19, Aberdeen 1 Bowling Green 5, Rome 4

Wednesday’s Games

Rome at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m. Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m. Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Thursday’s Games Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m. Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.

Low-A East

Central Division

W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 40 26 .606 — Down East (Texas) 37 29 .561 3 Fayetteville (Houston) 29 37 .439 11 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 20 46 .303 20

North Division

W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 39 26 .600 — Salem (Boston) 38 29 .567 2 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 32 33 .492 7 Fredericksburg (Washington) 22 45 .328 18

South Division

W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 46 19 .708 — Columbia (Kansas City) 31 32 .492 14 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 32 35 .478 15 Augusta (Atlanta) 28 37 .431 18

Tuesday’s Games

Kannapolis 10, Fayetteville 8 Down East 15, Carolina 7 Myrtle Beach 3, Charleston 2 Salem 4, Fredericksburg 3 Lynchburg 10, Delmarva 3 Augusta at Columbia, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2, 4 p.m. Down East at Carolina, 2, 5 p.m. Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2, 5:05 p.m. Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m. Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m. Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m. Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlantic League

North Division

W L Pct. GB Long Island 28 19 .596 — Southern Maryland 24 22 .522 3½ Lancaster 23 25 .479 5½ York 20 28 .417 8½

South Division

W L Pct. GB Lexington 29 16 .644 — High Point 24 24 .500 6½ Gastonia 20 26 .435 9½ West Virginia 19 27 .413 10½

Tuesday’s Games

High Point 8, Lancaster 7 West Virginia 10, York 3 Southern Maryland 14, Gastonia 12 Long Island 17, Lexington 6

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Lexington, 12:35 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2, 5:00 p.m. West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m. High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, 11 a.m. West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Long Island at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

National Basketball League

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Milwaukee 4, Phoenix 2

Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105 Thursday, July 8: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 108 Sunday, July 11: Milwaukee 120, Phoenix 100 Wednesday, July 14: Milwaukee 109, Phoenix 103 Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee 123, Phoenix 119 Tuesday, July 20: Milwaukee 105, Phoenix 98

Transactions

BASEBALL American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent 3B Maikel Franco to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated LHP John Means from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk (Triple-A East). BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Chris Sale to Portland (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Sent CF Luis Robert to Winston-Salem (High-A East) on a rehab assignment. Signed SS Colson Montgomery to a minor league contract. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Jordan Luplow to Columbus (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent LHP Brooks Raley to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan McBroom and RHP Tyler Zuber from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Danny Duffy and RHP Brady Singer on the 10-day IL. MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LF Kyle Garlick and CF Rob Refsnyder to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Optioned RHP Griffin Jax to St. Paul. Signed LHP Chris Nunn. NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Trey Amburgey on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 19. Recalled OF Estevan Florial from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Bryce Miller, C Andy Thomas, RHP Bryan Woo, OF Colin Davis, SS James Parker, OF Spencer Packard, RHP Jordan Jackson, OF Corey Rosier, SS Ben Ramirez, RHP Andrew Moore, 3B Cole Barr, RHP Jimmy Joyce, RHP Jimmy Kingsbury, RHP Riley Davis, C Charlie Welch, LHP Peyton Alford and OF Randy Bednar to minor league contracts. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 2B Mike Brosseau to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LF Jason Martin to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Demarcus Evans from Round Rock. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated C Alejandro Kirk from the 60-day IL and optioned to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Anthony Kay to Buffalo. Designated RHP T.J. Zeuch for assignment. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent 3B Asdrubal Cabrera to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Taylor Widener from Reno (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Alex Young to Reno. CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Vladimir Gutierrez to Louisville (Triple-A East) and recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from Louisville. COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF/OF Chris Owings on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Connor Joe from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Josiah Gray from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Scott Alexander on the IL. Designated INF Andy Burns for assignment. Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City. MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Pobereyko on a minor league contract. Selected the contract of RHP Luis Madero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Sandy Alcantara on the bereavement list. Transferred SS Jose Devers from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Sal Frelick, 2B Tyler Black and 3B Alex Binelas on minor league contracts. NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Robert Stock from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Carlos Carrasco to Syracuse on a rehab assignment. Designated RHP Jerad Eickhoff for assignment. Placed INF Jose Perzara on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Syracuse. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Aaron Nola from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Zach Eflin on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 17. Sent OF Odubel Herrera to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Placed LHP Bailey Falter and RHP J.D. Hammer on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Mauricio Liovera and OF Mickey Moniak from Lehigh Valley. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Solometo. Recalled RHPs Nick Mears and Max Kranick from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Signed RHP Jack Carey, RHP Owen Sharts, LHP Tyler Samaniego and LHP Nick Dombkowski to minor league contracts. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to Memphis (Triple-A East). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Craig Stammen on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Miguel Diaz from El Paso (Triple-A West). Sent LHP Matt Strahm to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Tonshaw on a minor league contract. Minor League Baseball Frontier League JOILIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Chandler Brierly. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with INF Milton Ramos. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with INF Andres Sosa. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with INF Scotty Dubrule. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Cal Djuroskovic. FOOTBALL National Football League NFL — Named Angela Ellis vice president, head of entertainment & initiatives, Sandy Nunez vice president, talent management and Tony Cole vice president, media operations. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OL Ben Cleveland to a four-year contract. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Spencer Brown to a four-year contract. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR Damion Willis. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Alex Okafor to a one-year contract. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OT Walker Little and CB Tyson Campbell to four-year contracts. Placed LB Dylan Moses on the non-football injury list. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived WR Nsimba Webster. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Ronnie Perkins. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Chaz Green to a one-year contract. Waived OT Jarron Jones and LB Calvin Bundage. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed K Tyler Crapigna. HOCKEY National Hockey League MONTREAL CANADIENS — Named Jean-Francois Houle head coach for Laval Rocket (AHL). SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS — Fined New England F Gustavo Bou an undisclosed amount for simulation-embellishment in a July 17 game against Atlanta United. D.C. UNITED — Recalled F Jovanny Bolivar from Loudoun United (USL). Loaned F Erik Sorga to Loudoun United (USL). COLLEGE PROVIDENCE — Named Leslie Smith assistant field hockey coach. TENNESSEE — Named Kristin Clounch women’s basketball assistant coach.

