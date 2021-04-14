BETHLEHEM – Bucknell head football coach Dave Cecchini was voted as the Dick Biddle Coach of the Year, and 11 Bison made the 2021 Spring All-Patriot League Team, the league office announced Tuesday.
Cecchini was recognized for leading Bucknell to a spot in the Patriot League Championship Game by winning the South Division with a 2-0 record. The Bison, who were picked to finish last in the Patriot League preseason poll, knocked off Pennsylvania rivals Lafayette (38-13) and Lehigh (6-0) to earn a date with defending champion Holy Cross in Saturday, April 17’s title game. That contest, scheduled for 2 p.m. at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium, will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.
Through games played on Sunday, April 11, Bucknell ranks among the FCS leaders in red-zone defense (1st, .429), rushing defense (3rd, 41.3) and scoring defense (8th, 14.7). The Bison have generated seven turnovers in just three games on five interceptions and two fumble recoveries. They also lead the Patriot League in seven individual statistical categories.
Headlining Bucknell’s 2021 Spring All-Patriot League selections was linebacker Simeon Page. The senior captain became the fifth Bison to capture four All-Patriot League nods, joining running back Rich Lemon (1993-96), offensive lineman Julién Davenport (2013-16), defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson (2014-17) and punter Alex Pechin (2015, 2017-19). Page was voted to his third-straight First Team; as a freshman in 2017, he was recognized on the Second Team.
Page was joined on the 2021 Spring All-Patriot League First Team by offensive lineman P.J. Barr, defensive back Brandon Benson, return specialist Jared Cooper, defensive back Gavin Pringle, wide receiver Brandon Sanders and defensive lineman Nnamdi Unachukwu. Sanders was previously honored on the 2019 All-Patriot League First Team while Barr and Pringle made that season’s Second Team. Benson, Cooper and Unachukwu are first-time honorees.
Four Bison made the 2021 Spring All-Patriot League Second Team: quarterback Logan Bitikofer, special teams non-specialist Eric Holsinger, wide receiver Dominic Lyles and linebacker Gerrit Van Itallie. Like Benson, Cooper and Unachukwu, all four were recognized for the first time.
Bucknell’s seven First Team picks is its highest total in program history. Six Bison made the 1996, 2001, 2011 and 2014 First Teams. Bucknell reached the double digits in overall selections for the first time since the 2015 campaign, when 10 student-athletes were honored. The Bison’s school record in total All-Patriot League honorees is 12, set first in 1995 with four First Team picks and eight Second Team selections and matched in 2011 with six First Team picks and six Second Team selections.
Sanders became the first Bucknell wide receiver to make two All-Patriot League First Teams; he is the second to make multiple All-Patriot League squads, joining Will Carter, who earned a spot on the 2014 First Team and the 2015 Second Team. Mike Guerrini made the 1988 and 1987 All-Colonial Teams; the Colonial League, then a football-only conference, became the Patriot League, an all-sports conference, in 1990. Sanders and Lyles, both juniors, are the first duo of Bison wide receivers to make an All-Patriot League Team in the same season.
Bitikofer is the first Bison quarterback to be voted to an All-Patriot League Team since Daris Wilson was honored on the 2004 First Team. Cooper is the first Bison to make an All-Patriot League Team as a return specialist since A.J. Kizekai was voted to the 2007, 2008 and 2009 squads. Holsinger is the first Bison to be recognized as an All-Patriot League special teams non-specialist; a spot on the team was given to this position beginning with the 2016 campaign.
Barr, Benson and Page are team captains along with linebacker Rick Mottram, a 2020 Campbell Trophy semifinalist. Page is the school record holder in career sacks (25.5), rookie season sacks (9) and single-game sacks (4) while Lyles and Sanders share the school standard in single-game receptions (14).
Bucknell’s Christakos, Nassetta named to All-Patriot League Women’s Soccer Team
LEWISBURG – Chloe Christakos and Petie Nassetta, two of the players who had a big role in Bucknell’s defensive prowess this spring, were named to the All-Patriot League Women’s Soccer Team on Tuesday. Christakos, a senior center back, earned a spot on the All-PL Second Team, while Nassetta, a sophomore holding center midfielder, was named to the Third Team.
The Bison played five games in this modified spring schedule, all against Patriot League competition, and they allowed a total of only two goals in 490 minutes. The team’s 0.37 goals-against average is the best in the Patriot League and ranks 13th nationally.
Christakos was also a Preseason All-Patriot League selection, and she was selected as the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week after contributing to a shutout and scoring in the game’s lone goal in a 1-0 win at American on March 27.
A two-year starting center back, Christakos played in 31 career games for the Bison and tallied four goals and two assists.
Nassetta emerged as a starting midfielder as a rookie in 2019, and this spring she was terrific in a defensive central midfield position. She played the full 90+ minutes in each of the last four games of the season and played in 472 of a possible 490 minutes on the season.
In addition to the All-Patriot League Team, the league office also announced the major award winners on Tuesday. Army’s Erynn Johns was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year. Navy’s Victoria Tran was named the Midfielder of the Year. Mia Padon and Sydney Cassalia of Army were the Defensive Player and Goalkeeper of the Year, respectively. Navy defender Chloe Dawson was picked as the Rookie of the Year, and Navy’s Carin Gabarra was the choice for Coach of the Year.
Bucknell wrapped up its 2021 spring season with a 1-2-2 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.