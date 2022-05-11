TURBOTVILLE — Rylee Dyroff just got a new bat, and Lewisburg's senior shortstop has been putting it to good use.
Dyroff hit a home run for the second day in a row, and her two-run shot in the sixth inning helped Lewisburg pull away for a 12-0, six-inning victory over Warrior Run in Heartland-II action Tuesday.
Seems like that loss to Bloomsburg last week, which snapped an eight-game win streak for Lewisburg (10-3, 7-3 HAC-I), has woken the Green Dragons up.
"We refocused, and I think that's all it was. We got back to hitting, and we seemed to be gelling again," said Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner. "We're trying to stay focused, get good pitches, keep the ball down, keep our hands back and explode on the ball.
"Things are working right now, and hopefully they keep going for another five weeks," added Lewisburg's coach, whose team has scored 23 runs in the two games since that 9-4 loss to Bloomsburg on Thursday.
And although the Green Dragons gave starting pitcher Alexis Walter, and reliever Kimmy Shannon, plenty of run support in the game, the two hurlers didn't need it as they combined to no-hit Warrior Run (3-9, 2-8).
Walter worked the first four innings. She struck out six and gave up a walk (to Jess Bryson in the 3rd). Shannon then struck out four of the six batters she faced to close out the victory.
"They both pitched well," said Wagner. "Lexi tweaked her arm a little bit last week, so we weren't sure whether she'd be able to throw this week or not, but she came out and threw well for four innings.
"Kimmy came in (the fifth) and she finished it, and she threw well as well. It was good," added Lewisburg's coach.
A couple of Warrior Run errors and some opportune hitting by Lewisburg resulted in a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Sydney Bolinsky and Gracie Murphy both had RBI singles for the Green Dragons.
Then in the third, an RBI single by Bolinsky and two wild pitches led to another three-run frame and a 6-0 lead for Lewisburg.
"Just like I've said over and over, there are no nights off in this division. It's tough from top to bottom," said Warrior Run coach Greg Watson. "Lewisburg is a good hitting team, and I knew coming into it we would have to score runs to keep up with them, but we just couldn't do it.
"Walters and Shannon both pitched well tonight. I mean, they are tough, and we made them look tougher," added Warrior Run's coach, whose team next hosts Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Two more runs scored on passed balls in the fifth for Lewisburg, but an inning later is when the hit parade came to a crescendo for the Green Dragons.
Carley Wagner led off the sixth with a walk, and she moved to third on a single by Erin Field before scoring on a wild pitch.
Dyroff followed with a two-run blast to left-center field to make the score 11-0. On Monday Dyroff hit a three-run blast, and she credited her recent power display to a new bat.
"Well, I got a new bat, so (the homers) are just (a result) of more confidence, I guess," said Dyroff, who finished the game 2-for-4 with three runs scored. "I'm just seeing the ball a lot better. It's late in the season and you always see the ball a lot better late in the season.
"You never like losing a game, especially to Bloomsburg. They are a good team and they beat us twice, and the loss lit a fire in us," added Dyroff.
After Dyroff's blast, Bolinsky followed with a solo shot to left. The sophomore catcher led Lewisburg at the plate with a 3-for-3 day that included four runs scored and three RBI.
"Sydney had a good night. She put the ball in play hard several times. Rylee struggled a little bit early in the season, but she's starting to find (her groove) and she's hitting the ball solid," said coach Wagner.
"The girls didn't let up at all. We keep telling them to save our pitching and keep battling. If we're winning by eight or nine (runs), lets get that 10th run to save our pitchers' arms and try to move the game along a little bit quicker."
Lewisburg will have a much tougher game in its next outing as the Green Dragons host Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. In the first meeting between the two schools the Green Dragons took a 3-1 victory.
"This win keeps the girls focused and it keeps them cruising along, so hopefully we can keep staying in second place in districts," said coach Wagner.
Lewisburg 12, Warrior Run 0 (6 innings)
at Warrior Run
Lewisburg 303 024 -12-11-0
Warrior Run 000 000 - 0-0-4
Alexis Walter, Kimmy Shannon (5) and Sydney Bolinsky. Kaelyn Watson, Mackenzie Watts (6) and Maggie Gelnett.
WP: Walter. LP: Watson.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Carley Wagner, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs scored; Erin Field, 1-for-4, run; Rylee Dyroff, 2-for-4, HR (6th, 1 on), stolen base, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Walter, 1-for-3, walk, RBI; Bolinsky, 3-for-3, HR (6th, solo), walk, stolen base, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Ryan Brouse, 1-for-4, double; Shannon, 1-for-2, walk.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Jess Bryson, walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.