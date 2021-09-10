LEWISBURG — Friday night’s high school football game between host Lewisburg and Danville has been canceled.
In an email alert sent out Thursday afternoon by Lewisburg Area School District Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock, there is a positive COVID-19 case among members of Lewisburg’s football team.
Lewisburg’s principal and school nurse are in the process of identifying close contacts with those players.
