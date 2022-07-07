NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Bucknell rising senior Blake Wisdom fired an 8-under-par 64 in the second round of the U.S. Amateur qualifier at White Eagle Golf Club on Tuesday, vaulting him into a share of medalist honors and a berth in next month’s U.S. Amateur Championship in New Jersey.
The White Eagle qualifier featured more than 70 golfers battling for two automatic spots in the national championship. Wisdom was well off the pace after carding an opening-round 73, but he came back in the afternoon to post the best competitive round of his playing career. Wisdom eagled both par-5s on the opening nine on the way to an outbound 31, and he added three more birdies on the back nine en route to a bogey-free 64.
Wisdom and Phoenix, Ariz., native Chris Kamin (70-67) both totaled 7-under 137 over 36 holes to grab the two qualifying spots. Will Stewart (-6) and Eric Wessel (-4) nabbed the two alternate spots.
Wisdom is headed to the U.S. Amateur Championship after just missing last year. He posted a 5-under 137 (67-70) to finish third at the Hartland, Wis., qualifier, earning him alternate status for a spot in the finals at Oakmont. The previous summer he reached the final 16 at the Wisconsin Match Play Championship and qualified to play in the Monday qualifier for the PGA Tour’s 3M Open in Minnesota.
Wisdom is coming off another strong collegiate season for the Bison. He was a two-time Patriot League Golfer of the Week and had five top-10 finishes, including a runner-up at the Abarta Coca-Cola Collegiate Invitational in the spring. Wisdom’s best round at Bucknell is a 6-under 66 at the UNCG Martin Downs Collegiate in the spring of 2020. The 66 is one shot off the school record, while the 6-under total is tied for the school record in relation to par.
The U.S. Amateur Championship runs from Aug. 15-21 at Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club in Paramus, N.J. Peacock and Golf Channel will have live coverage starting with the match play competition on Aug. 17.
NFL makes strong push for flag football with eye on Olympics
Flag football will be played at an international, multi-sport event for the first time next week during the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama.
The NFL may be the sport’s biggest cheerleader.
“When we talk about the future of the game of football, it is, no question, flag,” NFL executive Troy Vincent told The Associated Press. “When I’ve been asked over the last 24 months, in particular, what does the next 100 years look like when you look at football, not professional football, it’s flag. It’s the inclusion and the true motto of ‘football for all.’ There is a place in flag football for all.”
Vincent points to the growing number of men and women playing flag football globally. He’s encouraged that six states — Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and New York — have sanctioned flag football as a varsity sport in high school with 20 more states interested or in the process of piloting to get it sanctioned.
Multiple NFL clubs support high schools in their respective states with helping fund the initiative. The Atlanta Falcons unveiled a girls flag wall in their stadium in May. The league says 450 schools, and more than 10,000 girls participate in flag football across the country.
It was an important step when the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics declared women’s flag football as an emerging sport in 2020. The National Junior College Athletic Association did the same.
Sixteen of the world’s best flag football teams will compete for gold for the first time at The World Games kicking off Sunday at Birmingham’s historic Legion Field. Flag football is one of 33 sports in the program at the Olympic-style, multi-sport event, following its inclusion by the International World Games Association in 2020.
The World Games are back in the United States for the first time since 1981. The United States men’s and women’s teams both pre-qualified for the tournament by winning gold at the 2021 IFAF Flag World Championships held in Jerusalem last December. A record 39 national teams across four continents competed. The remaining 14 teams earned their place through IFAF’s international qualifying process.
Austria, France, Italy, Mexico and Panama also qualified men’s and women’s teams. Denmark and Germany have the remaining men’s teams. Brazil and Japan have the other two women’s teams.
