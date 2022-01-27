JERSEY SHORE — Behind a game-high 16 points from Carter Breed, three players scored in double figures to lead Mifflinburg to a 54-41 Heartland-I victory Wednesday over Jersey Shore.
A 3-pointer in the second quarter represented the only points in the first half for Breed, whose 13 second-half points helped Mifflinburg (10-2 overall) pull away.
Cannon Griffith added 14 points and Tyler Reigel chipped in 11 for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg next hosts Lewisburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mifflinburg 54, Jersey Shore 41At Jersey Shore
Mifflinburg 11 16 11 16 – 54 Jersey Shore 12 9 11 9 – 41
Mifflinburg (10-2) 54
Tyler Reigel 3 3-4 11; Eli Troutman 1 1-2 3; Lane Yoder 1 2-2 4; Cannon Griffith 2 10-12 14; Carter Breed 5 5-6 16; Ethan Bomgardner 3 0-1 6; Ben Hornig 3 0-1 6.
Totals:
15 21-26 54.
3-point goals:
Reigel 2, Breed.
Jersey Shore (4-9) 41
Williams 5 6-9 16; Hess 4 0-0 8; Steinbacher 0 0-0 0; Gallick 2 0-0 5; Peacock 0 1-2 1; Mundrick 1 0-0 3; Brion 0 0-0 0; McAlister 0 0-0 0; West 1 0-0 2; Bloom 3 0-0 6; Sechrist 0 0-2 0.
Totals:
16 7-13 41.
3-point goals:
Gallick, Mundrick.
JV score:
JS, 65-48. High scorers: JS, Brion, 17; Mifflinburg, Bolick, 16.
Bloomsburg 48
Milton 39
MILTON — An off-shooting night doomed the Black Panthers from the start as the Panthers got out to double-digit lead by the half to take the nonleague victory in The Jungle.
Luke DeLong scored 15 points, plus Jace Brandt and Xzavier Miniuum chipped in eight points apiece to lead Milton (10-6).
The Black Panthers next play at Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bloomsburg 48, Milton 39At Milton
Bloomsburg 16 16 6 10 — 48 Milton 9 12 11 7 – 39
Bloomsburg (10-2) 48
Dan Guzevich 3 1-1 7; Madden Locke 2 1-2 6; Rae Grant 2 0-0 6; Jacob Evans 1 0-0 2; Nasir Heard 5 3-4 13; Andru Williams 0 0-0 0; Adam McGinley 7 0-0 14.
Totals:
20 5-7 48.
3-point goals:
Grant 2, Locke.
Milton (10-7) 39
Nevin Carrier 0 3-4 3; Dale Mitchell 0 0-0 0; Austin Gainer 1 0-1 3; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 1 0-0 2; Jace Brandt 2 3-8 8; Xzavier Minium 4 0-0 8; Luke DeLong 4 5-6 15; Ashton Krall 0 0-2 0.
Totals:
12 11-21 39.
3-point goals:
DeLong 2, Gainer, Brandt.
JV score:
Milton, 65-34. High scorers: Milton, Rylin Scott and Lucas Radke, 14; Bloomsburg, Brady Horan, 10.
Southern Columbia 83
Warrior Run 54
TURBOTVILLE — Mason Sheesley poured in a game-high 22 points for the Defenders, but it wasn’t enough as Tigers rolled to the Heartland-II win.
Sheesley also knocked down six 3-pointers for Warrior Run (1-15, 0-7 HAC-II), plus Cooper Wilkins added 10 points for the Defenders.
Warrior Run next hosts Loyalsock at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Southern Columbia 83, Warrior Run 54At Warrior Run
Southern 15 21 25 22 — 83 Warrior Run 11 13 16 14 – 54
Southern (6-5) 83
Michael Zsido 8 1-3 18; Kyle Christman 0 0-0 0; Liam Klebon 2 2-2 6; Connor Gallagher 1 1-2 3; Isaac Carter 2 0-0 4; Jacob Hoy 1 0-0 2; Jake Toczylouski 1 0-0 2; Brian Britton 7 6-7 21; Tyler Arnold 5 2-5 12; Braeden Wisloski 4 2-2 10; Matt Masala 1 3-5 5.
Totals:
32 17-26 83.
3-point goals:
Zsido, Britton.
Warrior Run (1-15) 54
Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Mason Hulsizer 1 0-0 2; Jared Sivers 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 1 7-10 9; Nathan Axtman 1 1-2 3; Cooper Wilkins 2 5-6 10; Mason Sheesley 7 2-2 22; Gavin Gorton 1 0-0 2; Ryan Newton 3 0-0 6.
Totals:
16 15-20 54.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 6, Wilkins.
JV score:
SCA, 50-17.
Other area scores:Danville 51, Selinsgrove 49Lourdes Regional 53, Weatherly 23Hughesville 48, Central Columbia 32Muncy 53, Northwest 50Girls basketball
Mifflinburg 50
Bellefonte 30
MIFFLINBURG — A big night by Ella Shuck powered the Wildcats to the lopsided nonleague victory over the Raiders.
Shuck scored a game-high 32 points and had four rebounds, four steals and three assists.
In addition for Mifflinburg (6-9), Jenna Haines had eight points and a team-high seven steals and five rebounds, and Avery Metzger dished out five assists in the win.
The Wildcats next play Selinsgrove on the road at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mifflinburg 50, Bellefonte 30At Mifflinburg
Bellefonte 6 5 8 11 – 30 Mifflinburg 10 15 12 13 – 50
Bellefonte (2-14) 30
Emalee Neff 1 0-0 2; Emma Rossman 1 0-0 2; Sydney Hamilton 0 1-2 1; Hana Radus 3 0-0 6; Keira Whitman 1 0-0 2; Madison Ripka 2 1-2 5; Alexis Kopcha 0 1-2 1; Maria Cotter 3 7-8 13; Jaylee Lose 0 0-2 0.
Totals:
11 10-16 30.
3-point goals:
None.
Mifflinburg (6-9) 50
Ella Shuck 12 6-10 32; Avery Metzger 0 0-0 0; Jenna Haines 4 0-0 8; Laine Martin 1 0-0 2; Alexis Scopelliti 0 0-0 0; Meg Shively 2 1-2 6; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0; Jayda Tilghman 1 0-0 2; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0; Zoey Martin 0 0-0 0; Elizabeth Sheesley 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
20 7-12 50.
3-point goals:
Shuck 2, Shively.
Other area score:Lourdes Regional 60. Schuylkill Haven 36
