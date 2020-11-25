SELINSGROVE – A dozen members of the Susquehanna University football team were selected to the 2020 Centennial Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll.
To be nominated for the Centennial Academic Honor Roll, a student must meet the following criteria: (a) a sophomore or higher in class standing; (b) cumulative GPA of 3.40 or higher.
Antonio Puzzangara (West Chester/Salesianum School), Sean Ryan (Verona, N.J./Seton Hall Prep), and Nick Sottile (Taylor/Riverside) represented the seniors on the Academic Honor Roll.
The junior class was represented by seven players – Ben Burkhardt (Waymart,/Western Wayne), Samuel Darrell (Plainfield, N.J./Pope John XXIII), Salvatore Gurnari (Ashley,/Hanover Area), Elijah Hall (Wilmington, Del./Stebbins), Elijah Hoffman (Elysburg/Southern Columbia), Michael Lefever (Lancaster/Conestoga Valley), and Anthony Scicchitano (Paxinos/Southern Columbia).
This is the third selection for Puzzangara and Ryan while Burkhardt, Hall, Hoffman, Lefever, and Scicchitano are making the list for the second straight season.
Sophomores Mark Custer (Horsham/Hatboro-Horsham) and Vincent Kopysciansky (McElhattan/Central Mountain) as well as Darrell and Gurnari each picked up their first career selection to the Centennial Academic Honor Roll.
