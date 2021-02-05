JERSEY SHORE — Alexandra Decker, Jewels Hepner and Delaney Humphrey all won four events to lead the Lewisburg girls swim team to a 97-62 Heartland Athletic Conference victory over Jersey Shore on Thursday.
Individually, Decker won the 200 free (2:24.25) and the 100 breast (1:23.15), Hepner won the 100 free (1:05.08) and 100 back (1:17.95) and Humphrey won the 200 IM (2:45.32) and the 400 free (5:01.98) for Lewisburg (5-2)
The three aforementioned swimmers, along with Emma Gerlinski, also won the 200 medley relay (2:15.52) and the 400 free relay (5:19.78). Gerlinski added a total of three wins for the Green Dragons as she also took the 50 free (30.04).
On the boys side, Jersey Shore took a 64-55 victory over Lewisburg.
Getting four wins apiece for the Green Dragons (2-5) were Mason Ordonez, who took the 50 free (27.32), 400 free (4:43.12), 200 medley relay (2:13.84) and the 200 free relay (1:58.06); Mitchell Malusis in the 100 fly (1:07.97), 100 back (1:16.22), 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
Joining Ordonez and Malusis on the 200 medley and 200 free relays were brothers Braden and Kieran Davis.
Boys
Jersey Shore 64, Lewisburg 55
At Jersey Shore200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Mason Ordonez, Braden Davis, Mitchell Malusis, Kieran Davis), 2:13.84. 200 free: 1. Aaron Baker, JS, 2:40.67; 2. K. Davis, L. 200 IM: 1. Artie Dammer, JS, 2:52.25. 50 free: 1. Ordonez, L, 27.32; 2. Caleb Stemler, JS; 3. B. Davis, L. 100 fly: 1. Malusis, L, 1:07.97; 2. Xavier Barlet, JS. 100 free: 1. Stemler, JS, 1:04.90; 2. B. Davis, L; 3. Baker, JS. 400 free: 1. Ordonez, L, 4:43.12; 2. Jason Grant, JS. 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (K. Davis, Malusis, B. Davis, Ordonez), 1:58.06. 100 back: 1. Malusis, L, 1:16.22; 2. Barlet, JS. 100 breast: 1. Dammer, JS, 1:27.78; 2. K. Davis, L. 400 free relay:
1. Jersey Shore (Barlet, Andrew Kitchen, Baker, Grant), 5:41.88.
Girls
Lewisburg 97, Jersey Shore 62
At Jersey Shore200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Jewels Hepner, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Emma Gerlinski), 2:15.52. 200 free: 1. Decker, L, 2:24.25; 2. Valeria Riley, L; 3. Lily Dincher, JS. 200 IM: Humphrey, L, 2:45.32; 2. Molly Gill, L; 3. Mackenzie Gardner, JS. 50 free: 1. Gerlinski, L, 30.04; 2. Sara Pecchia, JS; 3. Abby Wall, JS. 100 fly: 1. Meghan Keegan, JS, 1:13.09; 2. Riley, L; 3. Gerlinski, L. 100 free: 1. Hepner, L, 1:05.08; 2. Rachel Tira, JS; 3. Carina Pavlov, L. 400 free: 1. Humphrey, L, 5:01.98; 2. Gill, L; 3. Dincher, JS. 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Decker, Gerlinski, Hepner, Humphrey), 2:01.85. 100 back: 1. Hepner, L, 1:17.95; 2. Gardner, JS; 3. Ryleigh Faust, L. 100 breast: 1. Decker, L, 1:23.15; 2. Keegan, JS; 3. Taylor Watkins, JS. 400 free relay:
1. Lewisburg (Riley, Faust, Gill, Pavlov), 5:19.78.
Boys basketball
Warrior Run 55
Sullivan County 49
LAPORTE — Led by Mason Sheesley’s 14 points, the Defenders had three players score in figures to beat the Griffins in the nonleague matchup.
Twelve of Sheesley’s points came on four 3-pointers, three of which came in the fourth quarter to help Warrior Run (2-3) pull away. The Defenders outscored Sullivan County (1-4) 39-27 in the second half to secure the win.
Coltin Pentycofe and A.J. Bieber added 13 points apiece for the Defenders, who next host Milton at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a nonleague matchup.
Warrior Run 55, Sullivan County 49at Sullivan CountyScore by quarters
Warrior Run 9 7 19 20 — 55 Sullivan Co. 14 8 7 20 — 49
Warrior Run (2-3) 55
Logan Confer 1 3-4 5; Gabe Hogan 2 3-3 8; Mason Sheesley 4 2-2 14; Carter Marr 1 0-0 2; Coltin Pentycofe 5 3-5 13; Ryan Newton 0 0-0 0; A.J. Bieber 5 2-6 13.
Totals:
18 13-20 55.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 4, Hogan, Bieber.
Sullivan County (1-4) 49
Alex Schweitzer 1 0-0 2; Jalen Thomas 3 8-9 16; Conner Smithkors 0 1-2 1; Bryan Fitzgerald 1 2-2 4; Trey Higley 1 0-0 2; Riley King 1 0-0 3; Ben Carpenter 0 0-0 0; Trace Neary 6 0-0 17; Landon Baldwin 1 0-0 2; Gerhett Parrish 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
15 11-13 49.
3-point goals:
Neary 5, Thomas 2, King.
Meadowbrook Chr. 37
Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 25
MILTON — Behind 17 points from Ashton Canelo, the Lions won the low-scoring nonleague matchup over the Rams.
Michael Smith and Jacob Reed added eight points apiece for Meadowbrook (5-6), which will have a much bigger test tonight when the Lions travel to Northumberland Christian for an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association contest.
Meadowbrook Chr. 37, CMVT 25at Meadowbrook Christian SchoolScore by quarters
CMVT 5 6 5 10 — 25 MCS 8 7 12 10 — 37
CMVT (0-5) 25
James Lloyd 1 1-4 3; Josh Krick 4 0-2 8; Ben Mattern 0 0-0 0; Owen Panikkar 2 0-0 6; Josh Bogart 0 0-0 0; Jake Shotwell 0 0-0 0; Peyton Fedder 0 0-0 0; Toby Zajac 3 2-4 8.
Totals:
10 3-10 25.
3-point goals:
Panikkar 2.
Meadowbrook Chr. (5-6) 37Ashton Canelo 7 3-5 17; Michael Smith 2 4-5 8; Noah Smith 2 0-2 4; Jacob Reed 4 0-0 8; Jacob Bair 0 0-0 0. Totals:
15 7-12 37.
3-point goals:
None. Other scores: Loyalsock 76, South Williamsport 46 Newport 57, Line Mountain 56 Southern Columbia 72, Midd-West 50 Millersburg 71, Susquenita 42 Girls basketball Mount Carmel 69, Montoursville 34 Southern Columbia 65, Central Columbia 46
WrestlingMount Carmel at Warrior Run
