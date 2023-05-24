BLOOMSBURG — Warrior Run was an out away from ending a messy fourth inning against top-seeded Hughesville in Tuesday’s District 4 Class 3A semifinal.
Unfortunately for the Defenders, that third out wouldn’t come until after the Spartans had put three more runs on the board.
Gage Thomas hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run to break the game open for Hughesville, which went on for an 8-1 victory over Warrior Run at Bloomsburg Area High School.
“Yeah, that was a big inning there. If we could’ve gotten out of there tied (it would’ve been a different game), but that was a hard-hit ball,” said Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman. “Credit to Hughesville; they responded right away.”
No. 5 Warrior Run (12-10) wasted a bases-loaded opportunity in the first, but the Defenders would take a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by senior Mason Sheesley that brought home Stone Allison.
“The goal was to put pressure on Hughesville early, and we did that. I was proud of the kids,” said Zechman. “We had an opportunity in the first with the bases loaded, and I was thinking if we could get a key hit there (that would be big), but it got out of hand there really quick actually, and we knew with the pitching they have (it would be tough to come back).
“Hughesville is the No. 1 seed and it’s not by mistake. They are a quality team and they hit the ball good.”
Following Thomas’ homer in the fourth that gave Hughesville (18-3) a 4-1 lead against starting pitcher Landon Polcyn, the Spartans quickly loaded the bases again in the fifth.
Carter Cowburn first hit a two-run double off Warrior Run reliever Isaiah Betz. After that hit, Zechman brought in Owen Reese, who was rudely greeted by a sharply hit ball by Eli Olshefskie that hit off Reese’s glove and found its way to the outfield to bring in two more runs.
“Polcyn (1k, 2 walks, 4 hits, 4 runs) did an outstanding job for us. He gave us an opportunity, and then they just started getting on his pitches,” said Zechman. “We were making plays early, but the fourth inning was a crucial inning.
“When Thomas first hit the ball, I thought maybe Stone (Allison) was going to get it, but then I started seeing it carry. So, that was a dagger,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Sure, the end of the season was rough for Warrior Run, but it doesn’t take away the fact the Defenders won seven of their last eight games just to make the playoffs prior to getting their first postseason victory since 2016.
“The kids were unbelievable. We were 4-8, and we won eight of the last 10 games, so we’ve been playing playoff games for the last 2 1/2 weeks. The kids were resilient, and that’s the biggest thing. There was a time where they could’ve either sink or swim, and they decided to swim,” said Zechman.
“Even getting one win (was tough), but then you had to get another win and we had to keep winning. The chances of doing that were so slim, and the chances of making the playoffs coming in were probably slim, but we started playing our best ball at the end of the season.”
One bright spot for Warrior Run is its youth. Only one senior graduates — Mason Sheesley (2-for-3, RBI). So coach Zechman is looking forward to seeing what his team can do in the next 2-3 years.
“We’re young, but we grew up real quick and we stopped not beating ourselves. I’m proud of the kids and I’m proud of effort, and I’m proud of where we are now versus where we were at the beginning of the season,” said Zechman.
“The confidence (of playing in districts) and having everyone back (will be big). It hurts losing Mason, and it’s heartbreaking to see a senior playing their last game. I’m proud of where we’re going and the work ethic. This hurts, but we’re going to grow and be better from this.”
District 4 Class 3A semifinal
at Bloomsburg Area High School
No. 1 Hughesville 8, No. 5 Warrior Run 1
Warrior Run 000 100 0 — 1-5-1
Hughesville 000 440 x — 8-10-0
Landon Polcyn, Isaiah Betz (5), Owen Reese (5) and Aden Lewis. A Gray, J Webb (6) and T Wetzel.
WP: Gray. LP: Polcyn.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Gabe Engel, 1-for-2, walk; Polcyn, 1-for-2, walk; Stone Allison, 1-for-1, 2 walks, run scored; Mason Sheesley, 2-for-3, RBI.
Top Hughesville hitters: Wetzel, 2-for-4; J Bower, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs scored; A Barlett, 2-for-4, 2 runs; C Cowburn, 1-for-2, double, walk, 3 RBI, run; E Olshefskie, 1-for-2, 2 RBI, run; G Thomas, 1-for-3, inside-the-park HR (4th, 2 on), 3 RBI, run; M Hoppes, 2-for-3, triple.
