SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Although Meadowbrook Christian is one of the smallest schools in all of District 4, that fact doesn’t keep the Lions from qualifying for the postseason year after year and facing teams much larger than theirs.
Tiny Meadowbrook went up against the big girls on Wednesday as the Lions faced South Williamsport in the quarterfinals of the Class A playoffs.
No. 4 South Williamsport scored early in the first half and held on from there to beat No. 5 Meadowbrook, 1-0, at South Williamsport Community Park.
Meadowbrook sees its season come to an end with a 17-4-1 mark. The only losses for the Lions were from the third- and fourth-seeded teams in Class A.
“Here is what I told the girls (following the game), ‘Ladies, we finished the year 17-4-1 and we lost all of our games to the third-place team in the district and to the fourth-place team in the district,” said Meadowbrook coach Brian Elsasser. “We lost twice to Northumberland Christian and we lost twice to South Williamsport, and we had opportunities (to score in all four games).
“We played a lot of PIAA schools this year. We had a nice season, and it was a blessing just to have a season with everything that’s going on,” added Elsasser.
South Williamsport (13-3) didn’t waste much time getting on the board after the Mounties put the pressure on Meadowbrook right away.
Barely six minutes into the game South Williamsport was awarded a corner kick, and when the ball was sent in it bounced right towards Meadowbrook goalkeeper Emily Toland.
When Toland went to snag the ball she crashed into a Mounties’ player before a fellow teammate fell on top of her. And in the course of that happening the ball rolled right to Payden Mathiesson, who had virtually an empty net to shoot into to give South Williamsport the only goal it would need.
“Obviously, South Williamsport probably had a little bit more offensive pressure than we did — especially in the first half. We lost structure in the first half and South Williamsport took advantage, but we were still very fortunate (to only be down 1-0),” said Elsasser.
“The goal that was scored, I mean it was just how it is. One of our players fell over the keeper, and we felt that person was pushed. But hey, that’s the game and that’s how it’s played. So obviously they were fortunate to get the goal.”
Meadowbrook played much more competitively in the second half, with the Lions getting a couple of good looks at the goal. Unfortunately, neither resulted in the game’s equalizer.
“I thought we played a much better second half, and we had some opportunities,” said Elsasser. “But I give South Williamsport a tremendous amount of credit. They are a good team and they work hard.”
Following the game Elsasser had to say goodbye to seven seniors — Toland, Jenaka Day, Shelby Hartman, Lydia Inns, Katie Steck, Takira Yoder and Amelia Yordy — who have all meant so much to the program over the years.
“I feel very (good) about my seniors — they stepped it up. We don’t have any juniors, so we’re going to be young next year. And to be honest with you, our freshmen and sophomores this year, I believe they will stand up well when they are sophomores and juniors next year,” said Meadowbrook’s coach.
“I’m very thrilled with the season we had. We’re one of the smallest schools in the district, but this is where we want to play. I mean, we want to play with the South Williamsports and the schools that are consistently good in Class A. Yeah, we lost in the first round, but (we have) absolutely no shame.”
District 4 Class A quarterfinalNo. 4 So. Williamsport 1, No. 5 Meadowbrook Chr. 0at South Williamsport Community ParkFirst half
SW-Payden Mathiesson, unassisted, 33:50.
Shots: 3-3; Corners: SW, 7-1; Saves: SW, Laila Shams, 3; MC, Emily Toland, 2.
