MECHANICSBURG — The PIAA Board of Directors announced their 2020-21 Coaches of the Year on Wednesday, and area cross country coaches Ron Hess and Corey Dufrene were honored.
Hess led Lewisburg’s boys cross country team to an 18-0 record and the Heartland Athletic Conference-I championship, as well as the HAC Coaches Invitational title this past weekend.
Last season, Hess and the Green Dragons also went undefeated to claim HAC-I, District 4 and PIAA Class 2A titles.
Dufrene, Warrior Run’s boys and girls head coach, received his PIAA honor as girls coach.
During the 2020-21 season, the Lady Defenders claimed HAC-II, District 4 and PIAA Class 2A titles.
Hess and Dufrene weren’t the only coaches from District 4 to receive 2020-21 COY accolades from the PIAA. Also honored were Bloomsburg girls soccer coach Aaron Flook, Mount Carmel girls basketball coach Lisa Varano, Southern Columbia boys track coach Tom Donlan, Southern Columbia wrestling coach Kent Lane, as well as Loyalsock boys basketball coach Ron Insinger.
Bucknell’s Jackson Bussell named PL Golfer of the Week
LEWISBURG – Bucknell junior Jackson Bussell earned Patriot League Golfer of the Week honors on Wednesday, two days after he captured his second career individual title.
Bussell won the Howard Bison Invitational at the challenging Woodmont Country Club, a venue that has played host to a number of big events, including the 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship and more than 40 U.S. Open final qualifiers. Bussell posted rounds of 74-74-76, and his 224 total was good for a one-shot victory over Ethan Mangum of William & Mary.
Bussell’s performance also helped the Bison to a one-stroke team victory over William & Mary. The Bison posted a 922 total over 54 holes. The Tribe finished with 923, followed closely by Princeton (926) and Towson (927).
Bussell’s other victory came at the Battle at Rum Pointe last March, which also led to a team title for Bucknell. Bussell joined Mike Chutz, Scott Spangenberg, Charlie Waddell, Andrew Cohen, Brian Bartow and Chris Tanabe as multiple individual winners at Bucknell.
The Bison wrap up the fall season at the Lehigh Invitational this Friday and Saturday. Bucknell won Lehigh’s fall tournament in 2015 and 2016.
