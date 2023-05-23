Keayon Williams

Milton’s Keayon Williams competing at the 2017 PIAA Championships.

 File photo

MILTON — The Frederick “Rick” Seitz Track and Field & Cross Country Hall of Fame inducted three new members into its 21st class at Milton Area High School on Sunday.

Selected were Keayon Williams and Taylor Treibley, both from the Class of 2017, along with Blake Wargo from the Class of 2015.

