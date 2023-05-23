MILTON — The Frederick “Rick” Seitz Track and Field & Cross Country Hall of Fame inducted three new members into its 21st class at Milton Area High School on Sunday.
Selected were Keayon Williams and Taylor Treibley, both from the Class of 2017, along with Blake Wargo from the Class of 2015.
Williams, who competed in all three jumping events (long, triple, high) for the Black Panthers, claimed seven PHAC track and field medals, including one gold, and 10 medals from the District 4 meet, which included four golds.
His best performance came at the 2016 district meet when Williams won gold in all three jumps.
In addition, Williams holds the sophomore class record in the long jump, the freshman and senior class records in the triple jump, and the junior and senior class records in the high jump, where his best leap of 6 feet, 4 inches is tied for the school record.
He still sits among the top three in school history in all three jumps. His other bests are 21-11 1/4 (long jump), and 45-2 1/2 (triple jump).
After bursting onto the scene as a varsity runner her freshman season, Treibley’s sophomore season was highlighted by a school record performance in the 400 relay (49.41), which was good for a fifth-place finish at the PIAA meet.
As a junior, Treibley broke the class record in the 100 (12.71) and was a PHAC first team all-star before a hamstring injury ended her season prior to the District 4 championships.
Treibley’s senior season was highlighted by a third-place finish in the 100 (12.83) and a fifth-place finish in the 200 (26.46) at the District 4 championships, plus All-PHAC honors in the 100 (first team), 200 (first team) and 400 relay (second team).
Treibley would finish her career with 632 varsity points to place her first on the all-time list at the time of her graduation. She currently sits in second place in career points.
Wargo, who starred for both the cross country and track and field teams while at Milton.
His best finish on the cross country course was a 39th-place finish at the 2014 District 4 meet.
On the track, Wargo’s first District 4 medal came as a sophomore when he finished 8th in the 1,600. He also helped the 3,200 relay team take third at districts as well that year.
Then as a junior, Wargo claimed District 4 medals in the 800 (4th), 1,600 (3rd) and 3,200 (6th) to help lead Milton to the team championsihip.
During his final year Wargo set a personal best 2:02.12 in the 800 to place third at districts and fifth at PHAC’s. He also ran on a 3,200 relay team (which included Zach Lewis, Tyler Leeser and Wade Heidel) that won the league title and took second at districts in a school-record time of 8:05.44 to help lead Milton to its second District 4 title.
In addition, Wargo’s 1,600 relay team (which included Koy Guffey, Ian Nieves and Heidel) won both the PHAC and District 4 titles prior to placing seventh at the PIAA meet.
