LEWISBURG — The honors keep pouring in for Bucknell University sophomore attacker Allie Boyce, and this time her recognition comes at the national level. Boyce was named the Division I Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) as well as the Division I Player of the Week by USA Lacrosse Magazine on Tuesday, one day after she was selected as the Patriot League Attacker of the Week and Bison of the Week.

Sharing the IWLCA Offensive Player of the Week honor with Boyce is Cassidy Spillis of Rutgers, who combined for eight goals in wins over No. 6 Stony Brook and Vermont. The Co-Defensive Players of the week were Haley Urgo of Penn State and Delaney Sweitzer of Syracuse.

