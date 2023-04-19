LEWISBURG — The honors keep pouring in for Bucknell University sophomore attacker Allie Boyce, and this time her recognition comes at the national level. Boyce was named the Division I Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) as well as the Division I Player of the Week by USA Lacrosse Magazine on Tuesday, one day after she was selected as the Patriot League Attacker of the Week and Bison of the Week.
Sharing the IWLCA Offensive Player of the Week honor with Boyce is Cassidy Spillis of Rutgers, who combined for eight goals in wins over No. 6 Stony Brook and Vermont. The Co-Defensive Players of the week were Haley Urgo of Penn State and Delaney Sweitzer of Syracuse.
Boyce’s accolades are in honor of her record-setting 10-goal game in Saturday’s 20-11 win over American at Graham Field. Boyce tied the school record for goals in a game, previously set by Hall-of-Famer Sue Gray against Northeastern in 1984. The 10 goals are the second-most scored by any Division I player this season – Mercer’s Shannon Urey scored 11 against Wofford earlier in the week – and Boyce’s total was one shy of the Patriot League record and just two away from the NCAA mark.
Not only did Boyce score 10 goals against the Eagles, she did it on perfect 10-for-10 shooting. She came into the game ranked No. 2 nationally in shot percentage, and she is now No. 1 in all of Division I lacrosse with an eye-popping .729 accuracy. Boyce also ranks second in the nation in free-position goals per game (1.46) and 17th in overall goals per game (3.31).
Seven of Boyce’s 10 goals came in the first half to help the Bison to a 13-6 lead over the game’s first 30 minutes. She now has 43 goals on the season, nine shy of Gray’s 39-year-old Bucknell record. That is the fifth-highest single-season total in team history, and she is Bucknell’s first 40-goal scorer since Emily Becker tallied 41 in 2016.
Tahirovic Named Patriot League Men’s Tennis Player of the WeekLEWISBURG – Amar Tahirovic continued his outstanding freshman season for the Bucknell men’s tennis team with two wins at No. 1 singles against Patriot League competition last week, and on Tuesday he was selected as the league’s Player of the Week.
Tahirovic won a three-set nailbiter against Lehigh’s Matt Kleiman on Saturday, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. He also teamed with fellow rookie Oscar Bain Morena de Vega for a 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles, but the Mountain Hawks eventually pulled out a 4-3 team victory.
On Sunday, Tahirovic was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles against Holy Cross, and he was leading in his doubles match when it was suspended once the Bison clinched the doubles point. The Bison won that match by a 4-1 count.
Tahirovic has a team-best 23-8 singles record over the full 2022-23 season, including a 13-5 record in dual matches and a 7-1 mark at No. 1 singles. He is also 16-12 in doubles, including a 12-6 ledger in duals.
Bucknell concluded the regular season with a 14-7 overall record and a 4-3 Patriot League mark. The Bison will be in action Friday against an opponent to be determined in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals.
