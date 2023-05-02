HUMMELSTOWN — Quin Michaels recorded a hat trick, but it wasn’t enough as Lewisburg fell to Lower Dauphin, 11-5, in a nonleague game Monday.
Matt Reish and Alfred Romano both added goals for Lewisburg (6-4), plus Reish and Teddy Hohmuth each had assists for the Green Dragons.
