LEWISBURG — The Bucknell men’s basketball team lost 81-63 to Navy in Patriot League action Wednesday night at Sojka Pavilion. Andrew Funk scored a game-high 17 points and handed out four assists to lead the Bison.
The Midshipmen (13-7, 6-3 PL) took a 35-27 lead into the halftime break, and then they broke the game open with a sizzling start to the second half. Navy made its first seven shots and scored on its first nine possessions of the stanza, which helped the visitors open up a 55-37 lead by the 14:24 mark.
Navy would go on to lead by as many as 25 points, shooting 59.4 percent in the second half after connecting on 37.5 percent in the first 20 minutes.
Both teams got out to hot starts thanks to Andre Screen and Tyler Nelson. Screen scored Bucknell’s first nine points of the game, with his 3-point play giving the Bison an early 9-6 lead. Meanwhile, Nelson scored nine of Navy’s first 11 points.
Ian Motta’s 3-pointer put the Bison in front 12-9, but Navy responded with a 12-0 run to take the lead for good.
Funk was honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point in Saturday’s win at Holy Cross, and he added 17 more to his ledger to move up to 41st place on Bucknell’s all-time scoring list.
Screen finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks, while Xander Rice had 10 points, four assists, and three steals for the Bison (4-17, 1-8 PL).
Nelson and Jaylen Walker each tallied 14 points to lead the Midshipmen, who had 11 different players in the scoring column. Patrick Dorsey had five points, 10 rebounds, and five steals.
Navy 81, Bucknell 63at BucknellNAVY (13-7)
Nelson 5-10 2-2 14, Njoku 5-9 0-1 10, Carter 3-6 0-0 9, G.Summers 2-5 2-2 6, Yoder 2-4 0-0 4, Dorsey 1-4 3-6 5, Inge 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 5-8 1-2 14, Deaver 5-9 1-1 11, Allison 0-3 0-0 0, Silva 1-2 0-0 3, Fenton 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, MacDonald 0-1 0-0 0, K.Summers 1-1 0-0 3.
Totals:
31-64 9-14 81.
BUCKNELL (4-17)
van der Heijden 1-3 0-0 3, Screen 6-12 3-3 15, Edmonds 2-5 0-0 5, Funk 6-16 2-2 17, Rice 2-6 5-5 10, Motta 3-4 1-1 9, Rhodes 1-4 1-2 3, Timmerman 0-1 1-4 1, Adoh 0-0 0-0 0, Bascoe 0-1 0-0 0, Newton 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21-52 13-17 63.
Halftime: Navy 35-27. 3-point goals: Navy 10-19 (Carter 3-3, Walker 3-5, Nelson 2-4, K. Summers 1-1, Silva 1-2, MacDonald 0-1, Dorsey 0-3), Bucknell 8-20 (Funk 3-9, Motta 2-2, van der Heijden 1-2, Edmonds 1-3, Rice 1-4). Rebounds: Navy 35 (Dorsey 10), Bucknell 28 (Screen 8). Assists: Navy 19 (Inge 3), Bucknell 13 (Funk, Rice 4). Total fouls: Navy 15, Bucknell 11. A: 701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.