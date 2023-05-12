UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State sophomore linebacker Abdul Carter and junior cornerback Kalen King each have earned spots on the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List.
The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced the 42 candidates and Penn State is one of seven schools with multiple candidates, joining Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, TCU and USC.
The 42-man Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List is comprised of 16 linebackers, 13 defensive backs and 13 defensive linemen.
Named after former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, The Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, a player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career.
The annual winner is selected by a national voter panel, consisting of former winners, members of the media, coaches, and members of the Board of Directors of The IMPACT Foundation. The winner will be announced Dec. 10.
King was named second-team All-America by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, third-team All-America by Pro Football Focus and honorable mention All-America by Phil Steele, and he garnered third-team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches and media.
King appeared in all 13 games, starting nine at cornerback, and made 30 tackles (23 solo), three tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He led the Big Ten in passes defended (21; 3rd nationally) and pass breakups (18; 3rd).
Carter joined Deion Barnes (10 TFL, 6 sacks; 2012) as the only Penn State freshmen to record 10+ tackles for loss and 6+ sacks in a season, and he was one of eight linebackers (10 instances) to put up 10+ tackles for loss and 6+ sacks in a season at Penn State. Carter also became the first PSU linebacker since Dan Connor (15 TFL, 6.5 sacks; 2007) to reach the milestone.
Carter earned All-Big Ten second team honors from the media and third team laurels from the coaches, and he was named a Phil Steele All-Big Ten second team selection.
Three Warriors earn all-conference plaudits
WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College seniors Owen Zimmerman, Brody Balasa and sophomore Ben Franco were named to the honorable mention portion of the All-MAC Freedom men’s lacrosse teams announced by the conference office on Thursday.
Earning his second All-MAC Freedom honors, Zimmerman finished second in the league with 3.24 goals per game and 10th with 3.71 points per game. The senior led the Warriors with 55 goals, the fourth-most in program history. He also added eight assists, 63 points, 32 ground balls and seven caused turnovers. He finishes his career with 151 goals, second in the program’s history, 45 assists, 196 points, sixth all-time, 134 ground balls, and 31 caused turnovers.
Balasa earns his first All-MAC Freedom honors, as he finished second on the team with caused 20 turnovers and third with 38 groundballs. Balasa ranked seventh in the conference with 1.54 caused turnovers per game. He finished his career with 97 groundballs and 52 caused turnovers, ranked fifth in the program’s history. His 31 caused turnovers in 2022 are the program record.
Franco, the 2022 MAC Freedom Rookie of the Year, earned his first all-conference honors. His .575 save percentage and 13.28 saves per game were both second best in the MAC Freedom and he was third with a 12.12 goals-against average.
