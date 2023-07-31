Dillan Weikel, Mifflinburg Area H.S., Susquehanna University
6-0, 215, 5.09 ERA, 5-3 record, appeared in 15 games (14 starts), with 1 complete game, 1 shutout and 1 save.
70.2 innings pitched, 30 walks, 55ks,
AMBLER, PA (May 21, 2023) – After a gritty run through the loser's bracket of the NCAA Regional round this weekend, Susquehanna baseball earned a spot in the Regional Championship and a rematch with Rowan University, the team that dealt SU their first loss of the tournament. The River Hawks fought hard, pushing the first championship game all the way to the wire, but ultimately falling just short of forcing the winner-take-all game 2 as they lost 4-3 to the Profs.
As they did in the game between these two teams yesterday, Rowan jumped out to an early lead on Sunday as well, albeit a smaller advantage this time around, scoring three runs in the bottom of the 1st inning as they tallied what would ultimately be four out of their nine total hits on the day. From there, starter Dillan Weikel would settle into the game masterfully, holding Rowan off the board for the next three innings while allowing just two more hits, also striking out three batters.
Dakotah Snyder, Lewisburg Area H.S., Juniata College
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 195
BATS/THROWS: R/R
YEAR: Sr.
HOMETOWN: Lewisburg, Pa.
HIGH SCHOOL: Lewisburg
POSITION: OF
GP
37
AVG
.340
HR
2
RBI
29
R
38
SB
5
Personal: Son of Jim and Karen Snyder... Pronouns are he/him/his... P.O.E. in business management with a secondary in criminal justice.
2023 (Senior): Appeared in 37 games, primarily as the starting left fielder... Hit .340/.389/.440 with 159 at-bats, 54 hits (career high), four doubles, three triples (career high), two home runs, 29 RBI (career high), 12 walks (career high), five stolen bases, a .714 stolen base percentage, and 38 runs (career high)… Totaled 69 putouts with a .986 fielding percentage... Recorded 100th career hit against Drew (April 14)… Among Landmark Conference players, he was tied for third in triples (three)… In single-season program history, he totaled the fifth-most at-bats (159) and tied for the eighth-most hits (54)... Landmark Conference Academic Honor Roll.
Michael Warren, Mifflinburg Area H.S., Juniata College
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 195
BATS/THROWS: R/R
YEAR: Sr.
HOMETOWN: New Berlin, Pa.
HIGH SCHOOL: Mifflinburg Area
POSITION: INF
GP
37
AVG
.409
HR
6
RBI
43
R
35
SB
7
Personal: Son of Kevin and Wendy Warren... Pronouns are he/him/his... P.O.E. in business management.
2023 (Senior): Appeared 37 games as a first baseman... Hit .409/.509/.705 (all career highs), setting career highs in at-bats (132), hits (54), doubles (15), triples (three), home runs (six), RBI (43), walks (23), stolen bases (seven), stolen base percentage (.778), runs (35), and sacrifice flies (three)… Also was hit by a pitch seven times... Recorded 212 putouts, 35 assists, 14 double plays, and a .954 fielding percentage (all but assists are a career-high)… Set single-game program record for doubles with four against Scranton (April 1)… Posted two ten-game hitting streaks... Had a 21-game on-base streak (March 28-May 6)… Among Landmark Conference players, was third in batting average (.409), second in OPS (1.214), fourth in slugging percentage (.705), fifth in on-base percentage (.509), sixth in doubles (15), tied for third in triples (three), tied for eighth in home runs (six), eighth in RBI (43), eighth in total bases (93), and fifth in putouts (214)… In single-season program history, Warren had the sixth-best slugging percentage (.705), fifth-best on-base percentage (.509), a tie for the second-most doubles (15), and is tied for the third-most RBI (43)… Named to the Landmark Conference All-Conference First Team as a First Baseman... Named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Third Team... Landmark Academic Honor Roll.
Cade Dressler, Mifflinburg Area H.S., Virginia Commonwealth
2023/SOPHOMORE
Pitcher Made two appearances before suffering a season-ending injury
Threw 7.0 innings, striking out 10 batters
Recorded a save in VCU's first win of the season, throwing four innings against Fairfield (Feb. 18)
Andrew Ramirez, Lewisburg Area H.S., Lock Haven University
An OF, Ramirez Batted .266 in 27 games (23 starts), 11 runs, 17 hits, 4 doubles, 4 RBI, 15 walks, 3 stolen bases
Also had 28 putouts, 4 assists, and just 2 errors for a .948 fielding percentage
Chase Hoffman, Milton Area H.S., Penn College
Pitcher, a sophomore, 3 appearances, 1.2 innings pitched, 59.40 ERA, 3ks, 6 walks, 5 hits, 11 ER
Tony Bennage, Mifflinburg Area H.S., Lebanon Valley College
2023: Appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen for LVC... Recorded two saves, securing victories against Eastern (3/18) and Messiah (4/4)... Registered 19 strikeouts... Posted a career-high six strikeouts in the victory against Nichols (3/15).
5-9, 180
also earned a spot on the MAC Academic Honor Roll
