UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling program and the Penn State Olympic RTC will be well represented at the Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, as well as the U23 World Championships in October in Pontevedra, Spain. Seven former Lions and members of the Penn State Olympic RTC will compete at Senior Worlds while current Nittany Lion Carter Starocci will battle for the U23 World Championship on Oct. 17-23.
The 2022 UWW World Championships begin Saturday, Sept. 9, in Belgrade, and run through Sept. 18. Former Nittany Lion legends Zain Retherford (70kg) and David Taylor (86kg) will compete for the Penn State Olympic RTC/Nittany Lion Wrestling Club as will five other OTC residents. Thomas Gilman (57kg) and Kyle Snyder (92kg) will join Retherford and Taylor on Team USA while Franklin Gomez (74kg) and Jane Valencia (57kg) will both represent Puerto Rico. Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (74kg) will represent Uzbekistan).
