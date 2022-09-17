MIFFLINBURG – Facing a winless Central Mountain squad in Fridcay’s Heartland-I showdown, undefeated Mifflinburg looked poised to easily continue its winning ways and add onto its best start in 11 years.
Sure, Mifflinburg came away with a convincing 35-7 victory over Central Mountain in Wildcats Stadium, but was it a pretty win? Not if you ask coach Jason Dressler.
“That was exactly the message that we talked about as a team,” said Dressler. “I walked over to the boys and the first thing I asked them (after the game) was, ‘So, what am I going to say?’ And they said, ‘It sure wasn’t pretty.’ Yes, that’s for sure.
“But at the end of the day, we got the win. We had too many penalties and too much sloppiness tonight, but we won the game,” added Mifflinburg’s coach, whose team committed nine penalties for 90 yards and also had two turnovers. “We didn’t have the execution component that I wanted to see tonight.”
The same, however, couldn’t be said about Mifflinburg senior do-it-all player Andrew Diehl.
Diehl accounted for three touchdowns on the night for Mifflinburg (4-0) – one each through the air and on the ground, and another one defensively.
First, Diehl picked off Central Mountain quarterback Brady Myers near the goal line late in the first quarter and returned it five yards for a score. Diehl also caught the ensuring conversion pass from Troy Dressler to give Mifflinburg a 14-0 lead.
“I just try to help my team as much as I can, and when I get the ball I just run as hard as I can and try to go for the endzone every time,” said Diehl.
Then late in the second quarter Diehl stopped another Central Mountain drive by intercepting Myers once again. Diehl returned the pick 20 yards to give Mifflinburg a first down at the Central Mountain 17.
One play later, Diehl picked up his second touchdown on the night by taking a pitch from Troy Dressler 17 yards to the house. Troy Dressler also ran for the two-point conversion to make the score 22-0.
“It was nice to take the ball down and score on the opening drive (on a one-yard run by Troy Dressler). Our defense was playing strong, our offense was spreading the ball around again to different guys, and seeing some good things happened and playing football.
“It doesn’t always have to be pretty at the end of the day. Certainly, moving forward, we always practice, and we always work to be sharp and be the best we can be,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Central Mountain (0-4) broke the shutout early in the third quarter on a 14-yard run by Jake Weaver, but Mifflinburg got the touchdown back on its next series when Diehl ran for a 47-yard score to make the game 29-7.
And then in the fourth, Sean Grodotzke ran for a seven-yard touchdown on a double reverse to put the game out of reach.
Diehl finished the game with 119 rushing yards and 21 receiving yards to go along with his three touchdowns and two interceptions.
“We did play the best we could. We let Central Mountain back in the game, but it’s just that,” said Diehl. “A win is a win, but we wanted to execute and actually (blow them out). We couldn’t, but that’s okay.”
Troy Dressler threw for 214 yards and six different receivers caught at least one pass.
“We talked about it, and I told him, ‘Listen, you got to continue to take what they give you; don’t try to force things and just take what they give you and things will happen.” Said Mifflinburg’s coach. “Right now Troy is just reading the field well, and he’s doing a decent job trying to get the ball around and understanding what we’re trying to do.”
Next week, Mifflinburg’s undefeated record will be challenged when the Wildcats hit the road to play Jersey Shore.
“I can hold up my hand and tell you how many times Mifflinburg football has been 4-0 (the last time came in 2011). It’s a tribute to our kids. They work hard, they are great kids and they are fun to coach, and I’m just so happy for them,” said coach Dressler.
“(Playing Jersey Shore) is a mindset thing. We know who Jersey Shore is, and we respect them. Our focus has to be we have a game next week, and if you know the outcome why play the game? We’re 4-0, but everybody knows what we’re up against, but at the same point and time I know what we have and we’re going to put forth a good game plan and we’re going to compete and see what happens.”
Mifflinburg 35, Central Mountain 7
At Mifflinburg
Cen. Mtn. (0-4);0;0;7;0; – 7
Mifflinburg (4-0);14;8;13;0;-35
Scoring summary
First Quarter
Miff-Troy Dressler 1 run (kick blocked), 8:56.
Miff-Andrew Diehl 5 INT return (Dressler pass to Diehl), :59.5.
Second Quarter
Diehl 17 pass from Dressler (Dressler run), 1:46.
Third Quarter
CM-Jake Weaver 14 run (Peyton Jones kick), 9:16.
Miff-Diehl 47 run (Sean Grodotzke kick), 5:39.
Fourth Quarter
Miff-Grodotzke 7 run (kick blocked), 6:30.
Statistics
;CM;MIFF
First downs;13;14
Rushes-yards;47-204;20-171
Passing-yards;42;214
Att-Comp-Int;5-13-2;11-17-2
Penalties-yards;9-66;9-90
Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-0
Individuals
RUSHING: Central Mountain:Rocco Serafini, 16-140; Brady Myers, 10-16; Jake Weaver, 9-31, TD; Connor Fultz, 9-10; Thomas Sprague, 2-10; Brady Wolfram, 1-(-3). Mifflinburg: Diehl, 7-119, TD; Jarrett Miller, 6-19; Jon Melendez, 3-14; Dressler, 3-12; Grodotzke, 1-7, TD.
PASSING: Central Mountain: Myers, 5-13-12-42. Mifflinburg: Dressler, 11-17-2-214, TD.
RECEIVING: Central Mountain: Fultz, 5-42. Mifflinburg: Kyler Troup, 3-80; Zach Wertman, 2-67; Diehl, 2-21, TD; Grodotzke, 2-14; Jarrett Miller, 1-24; Chad Martin, 1-8.
