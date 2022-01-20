LEWISBURG – Xander Rice tallied 20 points and seven assists, but it wasn’t enough for Bucknell on Wednesday night at Sojka Pavilion, as Colgate used big runs to start and finish the game on the way to a 75-56 Patriot League verdict.
Colgate (7-10, 3-1 PL) opened the game on an 18-2 run, and then after Bucknell (3-16, 0-7 PL) closed within 51-50 on freshman Ian Motta’s third 3-pointer of the game, the Raiders outscored the Bison 24-6 over the final 10:46.
Bucknell outpaced Colgate 48-33 over the middle 22 minutes of the game, but the Raiders never did yield the lead thanks to some hot 3-point shooting.
Down 23-7, the Bison stormed back with a 17-3 run, keyed by 10 points and two assists from Rice over that five-minute span. Bucknell trailed 33-29 at halftime, but then five times in the first 9:14 of the second half the Raiders hit a 3-pointer that immediately followed a Bison score that cut it to a one-possession game.
A layup from Alex Timmerman followed by Motta’s 3-pointer from the right wing made it a 51-50 game, but Oliver Lynch-Daniels quickly replied with a trey for Colgate. Then the Raiders followed with three straight breakaway layups, two coming off turnovers and one from a long rebound. Lynch-Daniels and Ryan Moffatt then put back their own misses, and suddenly Colgate had a 64-50 lead.
After Motta split a pair at the foul line, Moffatt canned his fifth 3-pointer of the night in six tries, and Nelly Cummings added a 4-point play for a 20-1 run and a 71-51 margin.
Bucknell received good play off the bench from Motta and Malachi Rhodes. Motta scored a career-high 10 points in 16 minutes, while Rhodes collected five points, five rebounds, and a blocked shot while playing strong defense over a career-high 26 minutes of action.
“Colgate is certainly a very talented and veteran team, they shoot the three very well, and they make you pay when you are half a step late defensively,” said head coach Nathan Davis. “I was proud of the way our guys fought back after a tough start, and we really played well during the middle part of the game. I thought our bench came in with great energy, and the guys really played hard. Unfortunately, we committed some key turnovers and missed a few open shots at the end, and Colgate took advantage as good teams usually do.”
Moffatt led Colgate with 17 points and seven rebounds, with his long-range shooting prowess sparking a 13-for-27 night for the Raiders from downtown. Cummings (16 points), Tucker Richardson (14), Lynch-Daniels (13), and Keegan Records (10) also reached double-figures for Colgate. Richardson, who crossed the 1,000-point milestone in the contest, also had a team-high four of the Raiders’ 14 steals.
Bucknell shot 35.2 percent overall and hit 8 of 22 from 3-point range. The Bison made their first 10 free throws of the night before finishing 10-for-11. They entered the game ranked ninth nationally in free-throw percentage. Bucknell was hampered by 16 turnovers, which led to 22 Colgate points and ended a run of six straight games with an even or positive assist-to-turnover ratio.
Colgate shot 46.7 percent overall, 48.1 percent from the arc, and went 6-for-9 from the foul line. Both teams collected 10 offensive rebounds, but the Raiders took better advantage, finishing with a 14-7 edge in second-chance points.
Bucknell is back in action on Saturday at Holy Cross. Game time is 2 p.m., with live coverage on NBC Sports Boston and ESPN+.
Colgate 75, Bucknell 56at BucknellCOLGATE (7-10)
Records 4-4 2-2 10, Cummings 6-15 2-5 16, Ferguson 1-7 0-0 3, Richardson 5-11 2-2 14, Moffatt 6-9 0-0 17, Lynch-Daniels 5-9 0-0 13, Woodward 1-3 0-0 2, Thomson 0-1 0-0 0, Louis-Jacques 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Light 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
28-60 6-9 75.
BUCKNELL (3-16)
van der Heijden 0-1 0-0 0, Screen 2-6 2-2 6, Edmonds 3-8 0-0 6, Funk 1-10 2-2 5, Rice 6-13 5-5 20, Rhodes 2-6 0-0 5, Motta 3-6 1-2 10, Timmerman 2-3 0-0 4, Bascoe 0-1 0-0 0, Adoh 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19-54 10-11 56.
Halftime: Colgate 33-29. 3-point goals: Colgate 13-27 (Moffatt 5-6, Lynch-Daniels 3-4, Richardson 2-4, Cummings 2-6, Ferguson 1-5, Louis-Jacques 0-1, Thomson 0-1), Bucknell 8-22 (Motta 3-3, Rice 3-6, Rhodes 1-1, Funk 1-6, Bascoe 0-1, van der Heijden 0-1, Edmonds 0-4). Rebounds: Colgate 32 (Moffatt, Woodward 7), Bucknell 28 (Screen 6). Assists: Colgate 17 (Cummings 5), Bucknell 12 (Rice 7). Total fouls: Colgate 11, Bucknell 11. A: 874.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.