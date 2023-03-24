Men’s basketball
NCAA Tournament GlanceEAST REGIONALAt Madison Square GardenNew YorkRegional SemifinalsThursday, March 23
FAU 62, Tennessee 55 Kansas St. 98, Michigan St. 93, OT
Regional ChampionshipSaturday, March 25
Kansas St. vs. FAU, 6:09 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONALAt KFC Yum! CenterLouisville, Ky.Regional SemifinalsFriday, March 24
Alabama vs. San Diego St., 6:30 p.m. Creighton vs. Princeton, 9 p.m.
Regional ChampionshipSunday, March 26
Alabama-San Diego St. winner vs. Creighton-Princeton winner, TBA
MIDWEST REGIONALKansas City, Mo.Regional SemifinalsFriday, March 24
Houston vs. Miami, 7:15 p.m. Texas vs. Xavier, 9:45 p.m.
Regional ChampionshipSunday, March 26
Houston-Miami winner vs. Texas-Xavier winner, TBA
WEST REGIONALAt T-Mobile ArenaLas VegasRegional SemifinalsThursday, March 23
UConn 88, Arkansas 65 Gonzaga 79, UCLA 76
Regional ChampionshipSaturday, March 25
Gonzaga vs. UConn, 8:30 p.m.
FINAL FOURAt NRG StadiumHoustonNational SemifinalsSaturday, April 1
TBD vs. TBD, TBA TBD vs. TBD, TBA
National ChampionshipMonday, April 3
Semifinal winners, 9:20 p.m.
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
x-Boston 50 23 .685 — x-Philadelphia 49 23 .681 ½ New York 42 33 .560 9 Brooklyn 39 34 .534 11 Toronto 35 38 .479 15
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 40 34 .541 — Atlanta 36 37 .493 3½ Washington 32 41 .438 7½ Orlando 31 43 .419 9 Charlotte 23 51 .311 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 52 20 .722 — Cleveland 47 28 .627 6½ Chicago 34 38 .472 18 Indiana 33 40 .452 19½ Detroit 16 57 .219 36½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 45 27 .625 — New Orleans 36 37 .493 9½ Dallas 36 37 .493 9½ San Antonio 19 54 .260 26½ Houston 18 55 .247 27½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Denver 49 24 .671 — Minnesota 37 37 .500 12½ Oklahoma City 36 37 .493 13 Utah 35 37 .486 13½ Portland 32 40 .444 16½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 43 29 .597 — Phoenix 38 34 .528 5 L.A. Clippers 39 35 .527 5 Golden State 38 36 .514 6 L.A. Lakers 36 37 .493 7½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Wednesday’s Games
Denver 118, Washington 104 Indiana 118, Toronto 114 Miami 127, New York 120 Golden State 127, Dallas 125 Milwaukee 130, San Antonio 94 Memphis 130, Houston 125 Philadelphia 116, Chicago 91 Minnesota 125, Atlanta 124 Portland 127, Utah 115 L.A. Lakers 122, Phoenix 111
Thursday’s Games
Orlando 111, New York 106 Cleveland 116, Brooklyn 114 New Orleans 115, Charlotte 96 L.A. Clippers 127, Oklahoma City 105
Friday’s Games
Indiana at Boston, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m. Chicago at Portland, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Golden State, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Indiana at Atlanta, 5 p.m. Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Denver, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Memphis at Atlanta, 6 p.m. San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m. Oklahoma City at Portland, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
BaseballSpring Training GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Los Angeles 15 9 .625 Kansas City 17 11 .607 Toronto 16 11 .593 Houston 12 9 .571 Boston 13 10 .565 Tampa Bay 14 11 .560 Seattle 12 10 .545 Baltimore 13 12 .520 Texas 12 13 .480 Chicago 10 12 .455 Minnesota 10 13 .435 Oakland 10 13 .435 Detroit 12 16 .429 New York 10 15 .400 Cleveland 9 14 .391
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
St. Louis 14 6 .700 Atlanta 13 9 .591 Chicago 14 10 .583 Los Angeles 13 10 .565 Washington 12 10 .545 Cincinnati 13 11 .542 Philadelphia 14 12 .538 Arizona 13 13 .500 San Francisco 12 13 .480 San Diego 12 14 .462 Milwaukee 10 13 .435 New York 9 14 .391 Pittsburgh 9 14 .391 Colorado 10 16 .385 Miami 6 15 .286
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 2 Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 5, Detroit 3 Toronto 2, Baltimore 1 Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 2 St. Louis 0, Miami 0 Texas (ss) 2, Chicago White Sox (ss) 0 Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 2 Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox (ss) 3 San Francisco 4, Texas (ss) 0 L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 9 Minnesota 11, Boston 0 Cincinnati 4, San Diego 1 Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 1, St. Louis 1 N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 2 Toronto 3, Minnesota 0 Boston 7, Pittsburgh 4 Philadelphia 4, Detroit (ss) 1 Chicago Cubs 11, Arizona (ss) 1 San Francisco (ss) 6, Chicago White Sox 3 Arizona (ss) 11, L.A. Dodgers 5 Milwaukee 4, San Diego (ss) 2 San Diego (ss) 6, Kansas City 3 Detroit (ss) 8, Baltimore 8 Houston 5, Washington 4 Cleveland 10, San Francisco (ss) 0 Oakland vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Texas vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Colorado vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 6:05 p.m. St. Louis vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 6:05 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 6:05 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 6:07 p.m. Houston vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Oakland (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
