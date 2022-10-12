College
Men’s soccerMisericordia 3, Lycoming 1Notes:
In a battle of Region IV’s top teams, the Warriors, ranked sixth in the latest United Soccer Coaches’ regional poll, fell in MAC Freedom play to Misericordia, ranked fourth in the region. Sophomore Jahci Knick scored unassisted in the 12th minute, his second tally of the season for the Warriors (7-2-4, 3-1 MAC Freedom). The goal was a quick response after the Cougars (8-1-4, 3-0) scored twice in the first 10 minutes.
Women’s volleyballFDU-Florham 3, Lycoming 0Notes:
Sophomore Kendall Myers scooped up 18 digs to cross 600 in her career to lead the Warriors, which fell to FDU-Florham 26-24, 25-20, 25-17 in MAC Freedom action at Ferguson Recreation Center. The Warriors (11-10, 2-4 MAC Freedom) scooped up 65 digs in the match, with sophomore Brynne Bisel adding 15 digs. First-year Cameron Upcraft posted nine kills and four blocks.
BaseballPostseason MLB GlanceWILD CARD SERIES(Best-of-3)American LeagueCleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1 Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings
Seattle 2, Toronto 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0 Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9
National LeaguePhiladelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3 Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
San Diego 2, New York 1
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1 Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3 Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0
DIVISION SERIES(Best-of-5)American LeagueHouston 1, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7 Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle (Castillo 4-2) at Houston (Valdez 17-6), 3:37 p.m. (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston at Seattle, 4:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle, 3:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston, 5:07 p.m. (TNT)
New York 1, Cleveland 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1 Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland (Bieber 13-8) at New York (Cortes 12-4) 7:37 p.m. (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 7:37 p.m. (TBS) x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland, 7:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
National LeagueLos Angeles 1, San Diego 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3 Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego (Darvish 16-8) at Los Angeles (Kershaw 12-3), 8:37 p.m. (FS1) Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego, 8:37 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego, 9:37 p.m. (FS1) x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)
Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6 Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-7) at Atlanta (Wright 21-5), 4:37 p.m. (Fox) Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 4:37 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:07 p.m. (FS1) x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m. (FS1)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES(Best-of-7)American League(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
National League(Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego Wednesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego Friday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia x-Monday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
WORLD SERIES(Best-of-7)(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28: Saturday, Oct. 29: Monday, Oct. 31: Tuesday, Nov. 1: x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: x-Friday, Nov. 4: x-Saturday, Nov. 5:
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 7 3 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 1 0 1 0 0 3 4 San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 3 7 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Tampa Bay 1 Vegas 4, Los Angeles 3 Wednesday’s Games Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Chicago at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
BasketballNBA Preseason GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 3 0 1.000 — New York 2 0 1.000 ½ Boston 2 1 .667 1 Toronto 2 2 .500 1½ Brooklyn 0 2 .000 2½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 2 0 1.000 — Miami 3 1 .750 — Orlando 3 1 .750 — Washington 1 2 .333 1½ Charlotte 0 4 .000 3
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750 — Indiana 1 1 .500 1 Cleveland 0 2 .000 2 Detroit 0 3 .000 2½ Milwaukee 0 4 .000 3
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 3 0 1.000 — Houston 2 1 .667 1 Dallas 1 1 .500 1½ Memphis 2 2 .500 1½ San Antonio 1 3 .250 2½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 4 1 .800 — Utah 1 2 .333 2 Denver 1 2 .333 2 Portland 1 4 .200 3
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 2 0 1.000 — Golden State 3 1 .750 — L.A. Clippers 2 1 .667 ½ Phoenix 1 2 .333 1½ L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250 2 ___
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 97 Washington 116, Charlotte 107 Miami 118, Houston 110 Denver 107, Phoenix 105
Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma City 115, Detroit 99 Orlando 109, Memphis 105 Chicago 127, Milwaukee 104 San Antonio 111, Utah 104 Golden State 131, Portland 98
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. New York at Indiana, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
