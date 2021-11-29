Women’s basketball
Susquehanna 62, Lycoming 43Sunday at Lycoming
Amanda Lemire and Olivia Brandt each had 10 for the River Hawks (5-1). Lycoming (1-6) got eight from Jessica Shaver.
Men’s basketball
Bloomsburg 76, Wilmington 68Sunday at Bloomsburg
Justin Anderson scored a game-high 21 and Louie Wild tallied 14 as Bloom improved to 1-3.
No. 14 Johns Hopkins 83, Lycoming 53Sunday at Johns Hopkins
Danville grad Dyson Harward scored 19 points and snagged 14 rebounds for the Warriors (4-3).
College football
EAST Houston 45, Uconn 17 Maryland 40, Rutgers 16 Navy 38, Temple 14 Pittsburgh 31, Syracuse 14 W. Kentucky 53, Marshall 21 Wake Forest 41, Boston College 10 SOUTH Alabama 24, Auburn 22, 4OT Appalachian St. 27, Georgia Southern 3 Army 31, Liberty 16 Clemson 30, South Carolina 0 Florida 24, Florida St. 21 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0 Georgia St. 37, Troy 10 Grambling St. 29, Southern U. 26 Kentucky 52, Louisville 21 LSU 27, Texas A&M 24 Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Louisiana-Monroe 16 Memphis 33, Tulane 28 Miami 47, Duke 10 Middle Tennessee 27, FAU 17 Old Dominion 56, Charlotte 34 Southern Miss. 37, FIU 17 Tennessee 45, Vanderbilt 21 Virginia Tech 29, Virginia 24 MIDWEST Illinois 47, Northwestern 14 Kent St. 48, Miami (Ohio) 47 Michigan 42, Ohio St. 27 Michigan St. 30, Penn St. 27 Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 13 Purdue 44, Indiana 7 Toledo 49, Akron 14 West Virginia 34, Kansas 28 SOUTHWEST Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24 MVSU 24, Prairie View 19 North Texas 45, UTSA 23 Oklahoma St. 37, Oklahoma 33 Rice 35, Louisiana Tech 31 Texas State 24, Arkansas St. 22 Tulsa 34, SMU 31 FAR WEST Arizona St. 38, Arizona 15 BYU 35, Southern Cal 31 Hawaii 38, Wyoming 14 Nevada 52, Colorado St. 10 New Mexico St. 44, Umass 27 Notre Dame 45, Stanford 14 Oregon 38, Oregon St. 29 UCLA 42, California 14
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190 Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182 Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279 N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290 Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283 Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292 Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 263 240 Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226 Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .500 224 267 Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250 Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196 L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293 Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250 Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273 Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267 N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 253
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253 Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302 New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249 Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242 Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276 Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254 Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202 L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263 San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248 Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 21, Jacksonville 14 Cincinnati 41, Pittsburgh 10 Miami 33, Carolina 10 N.Y. Giants 13, Philadelphia 7 N.Y. Jets 21, Houston 14 New England 36, Tennessee 13 Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 31 Denver 28, L.A. Chargers 13 Green Bay 36, L.A. Rams 28 San Francisco 34, Minnesota 26 Baltimore 16, Cleveland 10 Open: Kansas City, Arizona
Monday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
Monday, Dec. 6
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 14 6 .700 — New York 11 9 .550 3 Boston 11 10 .524 3½ Philadelphia 10 10 .500 4 Toronto 9 12 .429 5½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 13 7 .650 — Washington 13 7 .650 — Charlotte 13 9 .591 1 Atlanta 11 10 .524 2½ Orlando 4 17 .190 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 13 8 .619 — Chicago 13 8 .619 — Cleveland 10 10 .500 2½ Indiana 9 13 .409 4½ Detroit 4 16 .200 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 10 8 .556 — Memphis 10 10 .500 1 San Antonio 5 13 .278 5 New Orleans 5 17 .227 7 Houston 3 16 .158 7½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 13 7 .650 — Portland 10 10 .500 3 Minnesota 10 10 .500 3 Denver 9 10 .474 3½ Oklahoma City 6 13 .316 6½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 18 2 .900 — Phoenix 17 3 .850 1 L.A. Clippers 11 9 .550 7 L.A. Lakers 11 11 .500 8 Sacramento 8 13 .381 10½
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 121, Philadelphia 120, 2OT New York 99, Atlanta 90 Phoenix 113, Brooklyn 107 Cleveland 105, Orlando 92 Miami 107, Chicago 104 Washington 120, Dallas 114 Houston 146, Charlotte 143, OT Utah 127, New Orleans 105
Sunday’s Games
Golden State 105, L.A. Clippers 90 Milwaukee 118, Indiana 100 Boston 109, Toronto 97 Memphis 128, Sacramento 101 L.A. Lakers 110, Detroit 106
Monday’s Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Denver at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Washington at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Utah, 9 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Portland, 10 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m. Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 23 16 6 1 33 69 49 Florida 21 14 4 3 31 77 56 Tampa Bay 20 12 5 3 27 64 56 Detroit 22 10 9 3 23 61 71 Boston 18 11 7 0 22 56 51 Buffalo 21 8 10 3 19 60 70 Montreal 23 6 15 2 14 54 83 Ottawa 19 4 14 1 9 46 73
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 22 14 3 5 33 78 52 Carolina 20 15 4 1 31 66 43 N.Y. Rangers 20 13 4 3 29 60 54 Columbus 19 12 7 0 24 67 59 Pittsburgh 21 10 7 4 24 62 59 New Jersey 19 9 6 4 22 57 58 Philadelphia 20 8 8 4 20 49 61 N.Y. Islanders 17 5 10 2 12 32 52
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 21 14 6 1 29 78 64 St. Louis 21 11 7 3 25 71 59 Winnipeg 21 10 7 4 24 60 60 Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 73 56 Nashville 21 11 9 1 23 58 63 Dallas 19 10 7 2 22 53 55 Chicago 21 7 12 2 16 45 67 Arizona 21 4 15 2 10 39 77
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 20 15 5 0 30 77 59 Calgary 21 12 4 5 29 70 42 Anaheim 22 11 8 3 25 70 64 Vegas 21 12 9 0 24 66 64 San Jose 21 11 9 1 23 55 58 Los Angeles 20 9 8 3 21 53 54 Seattle 21 7 13 1 15 58 73 Vancouver 22 6 14 2 14 51 73 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle 4, Florida 1 Detroit 3, Buffalo 2, OT Edmonton 3, Vegas 2 Los Angeles 4, Ottawa 2 Montreal 6, Pittsburgh 3 St. Louis 6, Columbus 3 Dallas 3, Arizona 2 Colorado 6, Nashville 2 Winnipeg 4, Calgary 2
Sunday’s Games
Washington 4, Carolina 2 Minnesota 4, Tampa Bay 2 San Jose 2, Chicago 0 New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 2 Boston 3, Vancouver 2 Toronto 5, Anaheim 1 N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Monday’s Games
Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Arizona at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m. Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Washington at Florida, 7 p.m. Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
