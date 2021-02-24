National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 21 11 .656 — Brooklyn 21 12 .636 ½ Toronto 16 16 .500 5 Boston 15 16 .484 5½ New York 15 17 .469 6
W L Pct GB Charlotte 14 16 .467 — Miami 14 17 .452 ½ Atlanta 13 18 .419 1½ Orlando 13 19 .406 2 Washington 11 18 .379 2½
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 19 13 .594 — Indiana 15 14 .517 2½ Chicago 14 16 .467 4 Cleveland 11 21 .344 8 Detroit 9 22 .290 9½
Southwest Division W L Pct GB San Antonio 16 11 .593 — Dallas 15 15 .500 2½ Memphis 13 14 .481 3 New Orleans 13 17 .433 4½ Houston 11 18 .379 6
W L Pct GB Utah 25 6 .806 — Portland 18 13 .581 7 Denver 17 14 .548 8 Oklahoma City 12 19 .387 13 Minnesota 7 25 .219 18½
W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 23 10 .697 — L.A. Lakers 22 10 .688 ½ Phoenix 20 10 .667 1½ Golden State 17 15 .531 5½ Sacramento 12 19 .387 10
Detroit 105, Orlando 93 Cleveland 112, Atlanta 111 Brooklyn 127, Sacramento 118 Golden State 114, New York 106 Philadelphia 109, Toronto 102 Dallas 110, Boston 107 Milwaukee 139, Minnesota 112 L.A. Clippers 135, Washington 116 Denver 111, Portland 106
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Phoenix, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at New York, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. Washington at Denver, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Detroit, 8 p.m. Utah at Miami, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m. Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 16 11 3 2 24 51 36 Washington 18 9 5 4 22 60 63 Pittsburgh 17 10 6 1 21 54 55 N.Y. Islanders 18 9 6 3 21 44 43 Philadelphia 15 8 4 3 19 51 51 N.Y. Rangers 16 6 7 3 15 40 42 New Jersey 14 6 6 2 14 37 41 Buffalo 16 6 8 2 14 41 47
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 17 12 3 2 26 59 48 Carolina 17 12 4 1 25 64 47 Chicago 20 10 6 4 24 61 61 Tampa Bay 16 11 4 1 23 58 38 Columbus 20 8 7 5 21 60 70 Nashville 18 8 10 0 16 42 57 Dallas 13 5 4 4 14 41 37 Detroit 21 5 13 3 13 39 66
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34 St. Louis 19 10 7 2 22 59 59 Colorado 15 9 5 1 19 44 32 Los Angeles 17 8 6 3 19 54 48 Arizona 18 8 7 3 19 48 52 Minnesota 15 9 6 0 18 44 38 San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64 Anaheim 19 6 10 3 15 37 54
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 20 14 4 2 30 72 54 Edmonton 21 13 8 0 26 76 65 Winnipeg 18 11 6 1 23 61 49 Montreal 18 9 5 4 22 61 52 Calgary 19 9 9 1 19 50 54 Vancouver 23 8 13 2 18 68 82 Ottawa 21 6 14 1 13 52 84 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Buffalo 4, New Jersey 1 Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2, OT Chicago 6, Columbus 5, SO Ottawa 5, Montreal 4, SO Nashville 2, Detroit 0 Edmonton 4, Vancouver 3
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m. Dallas at Florida, 5 p.m. Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m. Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim, ppd St. Louis at San Jose, ppd
Soccer
(Home teams listed first) SECOND ROUND First leg Tuesday, Feb. 16 Barcelona (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4 Leipzig (Germany) 0, Liverpool (England) 2 Wednesday, Feb. 17 Porto (Portugal) 2, Juventus (Italy) 1 Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3 Tuesday, Feb. 23 Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Chelsea (England) 1 Lazio (Italy) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 4 Wednesday, Feb. 24 Atalanta (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England) at Budapest, Hungary, 3 p.m. Second leg Tuesday, March 9 Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. Juventus vs. Porto, 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 Liverpool vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m. Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. All Times EDT Tuesday, March 16 Manchester City vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach 4 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m. Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST UConn 70, Georgetown 57 Villanova 81, St. John’s 58 SOUTH Belmont Abbey 91, Lees-Mcrae 89 Campbell 68, High Point 48 Florida 74, Auburn 57 Georgia 91, LSU 78 Georgia St. 85, Appalachian St. 71 Georgia Tech 69, Virginia Tech 53 Liberty 74, North Alabama 54 Louisville 69, Notre Dame 57 Richmond 79, UMass 65 Southern Wesleyan 67, Emmanuel 64 VCU 67, Saint Louis 65 West Florida 84, Montevallo 77 West Georgia 77, Auburn-Montgomery 63 MIDWEST Bowling Green 82, E. Michigan 69 Buffalo 102, N. Illinois 74 Indianapolis 69, McKendree 68 Kansas St. 62, Oklahoma 57 Malone 71, Walsh 69 Miami (Ohio) 96, Cent. Michigan 54 Michigan St. 81, Illinois 72 Mississippi 60, Missouri 53 Missouri Western 78, Fort Hays St. 73 Ohio 90, Akron 73 Penn St. 86, Nebraska 83 Washburn 88, Northeastern St. 73 SOUTHWEST Baylor 77, Iowa St. 72 Prairie View 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56 Texas 75, Kansas 72, OT Texas Southern 82, MVSU 45 West Virginia 74, TCU 66 FAR WEST Arizona St. 97, Washington 64 Pacific 77, San Diego 67
Women’s college basketball
EAST Maryland 111, Iowa 93 Sacred Heart 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 70, OT Stony Brook 62, Albany (NY) 42 SOUTH Bellarmine 80, North Alabama 70 Belmont 77, Tennessee Tech 56 Georgia St. 73, Coastal Carolina 68 Mississippi St. 81, Auburn 68 Tulane 72, Memphis 52 W. Carolina 62, ETSU 48 SOUTHWEST Prairie View 79, Ark.-Pine Bluff 71, OT Texas Southern 78, MVSU 66 FAR WEST New Mexico 80, Air Force 66
College hockey
MIDWEST Michigan Tech 4, Lake Superior St. 1
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Julio Teheran on a minor league contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OF Brett Gardner and LHP Justin Wilson on one-year contracts. Placed RHP Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Designated OF Greg Allen for assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with 1B/DH Mitch Moreland on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Paul Blackburn for assignment. SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Robert Dugger outright to Tacoma (Triple-A West) TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ian Kennedy to a minor league contract. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded OF Ryan Noda to Los Angeles Dodgers as second of two players to be named in completion of the trade made Aug. 31, 2020 for RHP Ross Stripling. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 3B Jake Lamb on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Philip Pfeifer for assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Warren Schaeffer manager, Blaine Beatty pitching coach and Cesar Galvez pitching coach for Albuquerque (Triple-A West); Chris Denoria manager, Frank Gonzalez pitching coach and Tom Sutaris hitting coach for Hartford (Double-A Northeast); Pedro Lopez supervisor of development, Scott Little manager, Ryan Kibler pitching coach and Zach Osborne hitting coach for Spokane (High-A West); Steve Soiz supervisor of development, Robinson Cancel manager, Mark Brewer pitching coach and Nic Wilson hitting coach for Fresno (Low-A West); Fred Ocasio supervisor of development, Jake Opitz manager, Dave Burba pitching coach, Helmis Rodriguez pitching coach, Trevor Burmeister and Michael Ramirez hitting coaches for the Arizona complex. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Travis Shaw on a minor league contract. Frontier League NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Orsen Josephina. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHPs Vincenzo Aioello and Turner Larkins and 2B Steven Figueroa. TRIOS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed LHP Tasker Strobel. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Placed G/F Sindarius Thornwell on waivers. FOOTBALL National Football League CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed OL Trent Scott to a one-year contract. HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed CB Cornell Armstrong and RB Buddy Howell to one-year contracts. Released OL Senio Kelemete. Waived LB Peter Kalambayi. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Named Kevin O’Connel offensive coordinator, Thomas Brown running back coach/assistant head coach, Kevin Carberry offensive line coach, Wes Phillips tight end coach/pass game coordinator, Zac Robinson assistant quarterback coach, Eric Yarber wide receiver coach, Nick Jones, Zak Kromer and Chris O’Hara offensive assistants, Raheem Morris defensive coordinator, Thad Bogardus assistant linebacker coach, Jonathan Cooley assistant secondary coach, Marcus Dixon assistant defensive line coach, Ejiro Evero secondary coach/pass game coordinator, Eric Henderson defensive line coach/run game coordinator and Chris Shula linebacker coach, Joe DeCamillis special team coordinator and Dwayne Stukes assistant special team coach. HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned D Brandon Davidson to the minor league taxi squad and G Dustin Tokarski from Rochester (AHL) to the taxi squad. Recalled F Rasmus Asplund and D Jacob Bryson from the taxi squad. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Matiss Kivlenieks from the minor league taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Designated FW Ty Dellandrea for assignment on the taxi squad. Waived LW Tanner Kero. DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Mathias Brome from the minor league taxi squad and G Kaden Fullcher from Grand Rapids (AHL) loan. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived D Tommy Cross. Reassigned D Max Gildon from Syracuse (AHL) to Bakersfield (AHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated G Michael McGiven to the minor league taxi squad. Assigned G Charlie Lindgren to Laval (AHL). Recalled RW Paul Byron and Jake Evans form the minor league taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled RW Eeli Tolvanen and D Ben Harpur from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Sean Malone for assignment to the taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Colton White to Binghamton (AHL) from taxi squad and F Mikhail Maltsev from New Jersey to the taxi squad. OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Michael Haley from the minor league taxi squad. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Waived D Mark Friedman. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Pierre-Oliver Joseph from the minor league taxi squad. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned C Mixim Letunov to San Jose (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Waived D Luk Schenn. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Waived D Mark Friedman. VEGAS KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Oscar Dansk to Henderson (AHL) from loan. American Hockey League AHL — Announced approval of provisional relocation of Belleville Senators to play home games in Ottawa for 2020-21 season. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Signed G Oscar Dansk and D Tariq Hammond to professional tryout contracts (PTO). HERSHEY — Signed D Zach Malatesta to a professional tryout contract (PTO) and placed on the active roster. IOWA WILD — Loaned LW Josh Maser to Allen (ECHL). Signed D Turner Ottenbreit to the active roster. STOCKTON HEAT — Signed G Adam Evanoff to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). TUCSON ROADRUMNNERS — Recalled C Frederik Gauthier from Arizona (NHL) loan. WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled D Kevin Czuczman from Pittsburgh (NHL) loan. East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired Ds Philip Beaulieu, Matt Register and F Josh Maser from Iowa (AHL). ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Recalled F Jerry D’Amigo from Colorado (AHL) loan and placed on the reserve list. Placed D Kevin Lohan on injured reserve. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed Ds Casey Johnson and Kyle Rhodes to the active roster. Loaned D Zachary Malatesta to Hershey and D Kevin Lohan to Henderson. WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Alex D’Orio from Pittsburgh (NFL). Recalled F Nick Rivera from Binghamton loan. Placed G Hayden Hawkey on the reserve list. Placed F Josh Winquist and D Shane Kuzmeski on injured reserve. WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Jacob Graves from the reserve list. Placed D Sean Allen on the reserve list. SOCCER Major League Soccer ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed F Silvester van der Water from Heracle Almelo (Netherlands) transfer to a three-year contract. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed G Matt Bersano to a one-year contract. National Women’s Soccer League ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Crystal Thomas to a one-year contract. WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Lindsay Barenz president of business operations. United Soccer League USL — Named Betsy Haugh director of women’s soccer operations. COLLEGE BROWN UNIVERSITY — Named Tyler Patch and Ugo Nwaigwe women’s assistant basketball coaches. THIEL COLLEGE — Named Caleb Koval football’s wide receiver coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.