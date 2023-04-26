MILTON — Mackenzie Lopez was a three-event winner for Milton in Tuesday's Heartland-I dual meet against Shikellamy, but the Braves took a 95.5-45.5 victory to sweep the Black Panthers.
Shikellamy won the boys meet, 105-45.
Lopez captured wins in the 100 hurdles (16.72) and 300 hurdles (47.21), and the javelin (128-3).
Other wins for Milton's girls came from Sammy Roarty in the 800 (2:25.38), Elizabeth Schrock in the high jump (4-9), and the Black Panthers also took the 1600 relay (4:24.07).
In the boys' meet, Milton got wins from Ryan Bickhart in the 800 (2:02.22), Anthony Wendt in the pole vault (13-6), Xzavier Minium in the long jump (19-10), and Connor Snyder in the javelin (162-6).
Boys
Shikellamy 105, Milton 45
At Milton
100: 1. Chase Morgan, S, 11.24; 2. Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, S; 3. Xzavier Minium, M. 200: 1. Morgan, S, 22.09; 2. Schaffer-Neitz, S; 3. Tim Gale, S. 400: 1. Hunter Biddle, S, 55.32; 2. Ian Anderson, S; 3. Izayah Minium, M. 800: 1. Ryan Bickhart, M, 2:02.22; 2. Henry McElroy, S; 3. Fernando Nunez, S. 1600: 1. Gale, S, 4:30.66; 2. Bickhart, M; 3. Sam Hennett, S. 3200: 1. Hennett, S, 10:38.43; 2. Lucas Dunkelberger, S; 3. Wyett Heintzelman, M. 110HH: 1. Rashawn Martin, S, 16.76; 2. Joel Langdon, M; 3. Luke B. Snyder, S. 300IH: 1. Martin, S, 42.48; 2. Luke B. Snyder, S; 3. Mason Cianflone, S. 400R: Shikellamy, 43.71. 1600R: Shikellamy, 3:34.90. 3200R: Shikellamy, 9:03.12. High jump: 1. Mason Deitrich, S, 5-10; 2. Anthony Wendt, M; 3. Langdon, M. Pole vault: 1. Wendt, M, 13-6; 2. Andy Hallman, S; 3. Trey Locke, M. Long jump: 1. Xzavier Minium, M, 19-10; 2. Martin, S; 3. Jayden Packer, S. Triple jump: 1. Martin, S, 41-10; 2. Packer, S; 3. X. Minium, M. Shot put: 1. Logan Krick, S, 41-2 ½; 2. Hunter Zettlemoyer, M; 3. Jason Rebuck, S. Discus: 1. Ethan Turber, S, 130-11; 2. Ethan Minium, M; 3. Zettlemoyer, M. Javelin: 1. Connor Snyder, M, 162-6; 2. Jace Brandt, M; 3. Cameron Lenner, S.
Girls
Shikellamy 95.5, Milton 54.5
At Milton
100: 1. Jilly Deivert, S, 13.12; 2. Emma Koontz, S; 3. Camron Roush, M. 200: 1. Elli Ronk, S, 26.97; 2. Deivert, S; 3. Roush, M. 400: 1. Lauryn Michaels, S, 1:04.34; 2. Lily Persing, S; 3. Sara Dewyer, M. 800: 1. Sammy Roarty, M, 2:25.38; 2. Bri Hennett, S; 3. Olivia Solomon, S. 1600: 1. Hennett, S, 5:28.55; 2. Roarty, M; 3. Eden Daku-Treas, S. 3200: 1. Solomon, S, 12:09.55; 2. Daku-Treas, S; 3. Jayden Mather, M. 100H: 1. Mackenzie Lopez, M, 16.72; 2. Cameron Hoover, S; 3. Mya Bronowicz, S. 300H: 1. Lopez, M, 47.21; 2. Paige Fausey, S; 3. Carly Harter, S. 400R: Shikellamy, 50.96. 1600R: 1. Milton, 4:24.07. 1600R: Shikellamy, 10:33.48. High jump: 1. Elizabeth Schrock, M, 4-9; 2. Lily Campbell, S; 3. Brooke Deibler, S. Pole vault: 1. Aly Bingaman, S, 9-6; 2. Morgan Reiner, M; 3. Kelise Morales, M. Long jump: 1. Koontz, S, 16-0 ½; 2. Hoover, S; 3. Dewyer, M. Triple jump: 1. Hoover, S, 32-5 ¼; 2. Aliana Ayala, M; 3. Schrock, M. Shot put: 1. Kaeley Lloyd, S, 30-7; 2. Allasandra DiCostanzo, M; 3. Brianna Gordner, M. Discus: 1. Lloyd, S, 80-6; 2. Claudia Bucher, S; 3. Gordner, M. Javelin: 1. Lopez, M, 128-3; 2. Reiner, M; 3. Amelia Gainer, M.
Lewisburg boys/girls take tri-meet
MIDDLEBURG - Caroline Blakeslee, Baylee Espinosa and Maddie Ikeler all won two individual events apiece as the Green Dragons swept their tri-meet against Mifflinburg and Midd-West.
Lewisburg beat Mifflinburg 117-33, and Midd-West 106-38. The Wildcats also beat the Mustangs, 112-38.
Blakeslee took the 100 (12.72) and 800 (2:32.12), Espinosa won the 400 (1:02.77) and 3200 (11:35.93), and Ikeler captured the 100H (15.82) and 300H (48.45).
Other wins for Lewisburg came from Asha Hohmuth in the 200 (27.21), Jenna Binney in the 1600 (5:37.57), Hazel Buonopane in the pole vault (10-6), Layla Lachhab in the long jump (14-10) and Maddie Still in the javelin (111-3).
For Mifflinburg, Marissa Allen won the high jump (4-6).
In the boys meet, Lewisburg beat Mifflinburg 110-40 and Midd-West 106-38, and the Wildcats also beat the Mustangs, 79-56.
Arnold Troup was a double-event winner for Mifflinburg. He claimed the 100 (11.32) and 200 (23.26).
The Green Dragons got a total of 10 wins in the day: Micah Zook in the 800 (2:05.56), Thomas Hess in the 3200 (9:53.39), Tyler Kitchens in the 110HH (16.49), Haneef Shavers in the 300IH (42.74), Jackson Ramsey in the high jump (5-6), Michael Hernandez in the pole vault (11-10), Ezra Zook in the long jump (19-1 1/2), Grayson Wynings in the triple jump (37-4 1/2) and Simon Snook in the javelin (129-3).
Boys
Lewisburg 110, Mifflinburg 40
Lewisburg 106, Midd-West 38
Mifflinburg 79, Midd-West 56
100: 1. Arnold Troup, M, 11.32; 2. Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez, L; 3. Ben Reitz, M. 200: 1. Troup, M, 23.26; 2. Sanchez Rodriguez, L; 3. Reitz, M. 400: 1. Anden Aitkins, MW, 52.86; 2. Owen Solomon, MW; 3. Jonathan Hess, L. 800: 1. Micah Zook, L, 2:05.56; 2. Thomas Hess, L; 3. Wyatt Nelson, MW. 1600: 1. Ben Hummel, MW, 4:42.72; 2. Brady Ryder, L; 3. Kellon Brubaker, M. 3200: 1. T. Hess, L, 9:53.39; 2. Kieran Murray, L; 3. Justin Nolt, L. 110HH: 1. Tyler Kitchens, L, 16.49; 2. Haneef Shavers, L; 3. Chase Yoder, M. 300IH: 1. Shavers, L, 42.74; 2. James Donlin, M; 3. Yoder, M. 400R: Mifflinburg, 45.05. 1600R: Midd-West, 3:39.95. 3200R: Lewisburg, 8:44.58. High jump: 1. Jackson Ramsey, L, 5-6; 2. Grayson Wynings, L; 3. Ben Reimer, M. Pole vault: 1. Michael Hernandez, L, 11-10; 2. Ezra Zook, L; 3. Malachi Moyer, M. Long jump: 1. E. Zook, L, 19-1 ½; 2. Simon Snook, M; 3. Wynings, L. Triple jump: 1. Wynings, L, 37-4 ½; 2. E. Zook, L; 3. Snook, M. Shot put: 1. Miles Aurand, MW, 45-10; 2. Kenneth Rivera, L; 3. Jacob Gose, L. Discus: 1. Aurand, MW, 123-1 ½; 2. Rivera, L; 3. Ryland Portzline, MW. Javelin: 1. Snook, M, 129-3; 2. Dominic Andretta, MW; 3. Nathaniel Leitzel, MW.
Girls
Lewisburg 117, Mifflinburg 33
Lewisburg 124, Midd-West 25
Mifflinburg 112, Midd-West 38
100: 1. Caroline Blakeslee, L, 12.72; 2. Asha Hohmuth, L; 3. Maddy Moyers, L. 200: 1. Hohmuth, L, 27.21; 2. Camryn Pyle, MW; 3. Teagan Osunde, L. 400: 1. Baylee Espinosa, L, 1:02.77; 2. Moyers, L; 3. Natalie Osborne, M. 800: 1. Blakeslee, L, 2:32.12; 2. Olivia Stroup, MW; 3. Maya Sak, L. 1600: 1. Jenna Binney, L, 5:37.57; 2. Alanna Jacob, L; 3. Sak, L. 3200: 1. Espinosa, L, 11:35.93; 2. J. Binney, L; 3. Maria Darrup, M. 100H: 1. Maddie Ikeler, L, 15.82; 2. Pyle, MW; 3. Jayda Tilghman, M. 300H: 1. Ikeler, L, 48.45; 2. Tilghman, M; 3. Shakira Moyer, M. 400R: Lewisburg, 52.23. 1600R: Lewisburg, 4:26.16. 3200R: Lewisburg, 11:28.37. High jump: 1. Marissa Allen, M, 4-6; 2. Elizabeth Sheesley, M; 3. Maddy Still, L. Pole vault: Hazel Buonopane, L, 10-6; 2. Torrence Spicher, L; 3. Ella Mirshahi, L. Long jump: 1. Layla Lachhab, L, 14-10; 2. Still, L; 3. Adelaide Miller, M. Triple jump: 1. Alyssa Heckman, MW, 30-10; 2. Sheesley, M; 3. Allen, M. Shot put: 1. Chloe Sauer, MW, 32-3; 2. McKenna Meadows, L; 3. Gwynn Rowe, L. Discus: 1. Sauer, MW, 100-3; 2. Grace Bruckhart, L; 3. Meg Shively, M. Javelin: 1. Still, L, 111-3; 2. Katrina Bennage, M; 3. Jillianne Donner, L.
Hughesville sweeps Warrior Run
TURBOTVILLE - The Defenders picked up a total of 11 wins on the day as the Spartans took the Heartland-III dual meet.
Getting wins for Warrior Run's boys were Gavin Hunter in the 110HH (17.7), Cody Goodspeed in the 300IH (41.60), Edwin Amadeo in the 3200 (11:14.10), Isaac Butler in the pole vault (12-6) and Danny Hiner in the discus (102-6).
On the girls side, the winners included Sage Dunkleberger in the 1600 (5:29.10), Claire Dufrene in the 800 (2:26.80), Aurora Cieslukowski in the pole vault (12-0), and Amara Bieber in the shot put (29-3).
The Lady Defenders also claimed the 1600 and 3200 relays.
Boys
Hughesville 108, Warrior Run 42
At Warrior Run
3200R: Hughesville, 12:55.37. 100HH: 1. Gavin Hunter, WR, 17.7; 2. Garret Sharer, H; 3. Gavin Cromley, WR. 100: 1. Nicholas Bragalone, H, 11.80; 2. Chaz Neidig, H; 3. Spencer Stine, H. 1600: 1. Tyce Shaner, H, 4:50.30; 2. Carter Sherwood, H; 3. Edwin Amadeo, WR. 400R: Hughesville, 46.10. 400: 1. Shea McCusker, H, 52.60; 2. Alex Brown, WR; 3. Nicholas Fortin, H. 300IH: 1. Cody Goodspeed, WR, 41.60; 2. Hunter, WR; 3. Cromley, WR. 800: 1. Shaner, H, 2:13.40; 2. Sam Haddon, H; 3. Sherwood, H. 200: 1. Luke Stutzman, H, 24.40; 2. Neidig, H; 3. Haydn Maneval, H. 3200: 1. Amadeo, WR, 11:14.10; 2. Aiden Hoffman, WR; 3. Caiden Puderbach, H. 1600R: Hughesville, 3:38.10. Long jump: 1. Jonah McGinley, H, 17-2 ½; 2. Owen Wettlaufer, H; 3. Casey Mook, H. Triple jump: 1. Jarrett Easton, H, 37-9; 2. Liam Turnbow, H; 3. Chase Beachel, WR. High jump: 1. Easton, H, 5-4; 2. Paul Ragan, H; 3. Kolton Iiams, H. Pole vault: 1. Isaac Butler, WR, 12-6; 2. Judah Kennel, WR; 3. Turnbow, H. Javelin: 1. Gave Wagner, H, 142-6; 2. Keagan Smith, H; 3. Danny Hiner, WR. Discus: 1. Hiner, WR, 102-6; 2. Josh Applegate, H; 3. Russell Dewire, H. Shot put: 1. Gavbe Wagner, H, 38-0; 2. Applegate, H; 3. Dewire, H.
Girls
Hughesville 107, Warrior Run 42
At Warrior Run
3200R: Warrior Run, 9:57.40. 100H: 1. Makayla Miller, H, 17.7; 2. Taylor Bunce, H; 3. Kylie Temple, H. 100: 1. Bryn Derrick, H, 12.90; 2. Kyle Bieber, H; 3. Gwen Kishbaugh, H. 1600: 1. Sage Dunkleberger, WR, 5:29.10; 2. Vivian Draper, H; 3. Kate Fortin, H. 400R: Hughesville, 52.50. 400: 1. Sarah Pidcoe, H, 1:04.40; 2. Bieber, H; 3. Andreanna Bohart, WR. 300H: 1. Temple, H, 48.10; 2. Miller, H; 3. Maya Poust, H. 800: 1. Claire Dufrene, WR, 2:26.80; 2. Hailey Poust, H; 3. Elizabeth Wolfe, H. 200: 1. Temple, H, 27.00; 2. Raygan Lust, WR; 3. Bailey Derrick, H. 3200: 1. Grace Fortin, H, 12:41.30; 2. Kate Fortin, H; 3. Arielle Finnegan, H. 1600R: Warrior Run, 4:14.80. Long jump: 1. Hailey Myers, H, 14-0; 2. Caradyn McGinley, H; 3. Makenna Koser, H. Triple jump: 1. H. Myers, H, 31-3; 2. Koser, H; 3. McGinley, H. High jump: 1. Destini Flowers, H, 4-6; 2. Gwen Kishbaugh, H; 3. Daphne Gros, WR. Pole vault: 1. Aurora Cieslukowski, WR, 12-0; 2. Alivia Ritenour, WR. Javelin: 1. Ava Snyder, H, 97-11; 2. Hailey Carper, WR; 3. Sherwood, H. Discus: 1. Sherwood, H, 88-11; 2. Snyder, H; 3. Carper, WR. Shot put: 1. Amara Bieber, WR, 29-3; 2. Sherwood, H; 3. Snyder, H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.