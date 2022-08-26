TRENTON, N.J. — Spencer Taack tossed seven scoreless innings in the Williamsport Crosscutters’ 5–2 win over Trenton to complete the Thunder.

The Crosscutters walked in two runs with the bases loaded in the ninth, but Jesse Bolt came in and secured three outs to close out the Cutters’ fifth straight win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.