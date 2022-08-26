TRENTON, N.J. — Spencer Taack tossed seven scoreless innings in the Williamsport Crosscutters’ 5–2 win over Trenton to complete the Thunder.
The Crosscutters walked in two runs with the bases loaded in the ninth, but Jesse Bolt came in and secured three outs to close out the Cutters’ fifth straight win.
With a West Virginia loss, the Cutters move into first place in the MLB Draft League standings with a higher win percentage.
Taack (2-3) allowed five hits and a walk with five strikeouts. The Cutters gave him early run support with a three-run second inning.
Shortstop Daniel Harris IV scored on a fielder’s choice and left fielder Taylor Jackson hit atwo-run single to put the Cutters up 3–0.
The Cutters added two more in the top of the seventh from a two-run double by third baseman Chris Swanberg to make it 5–0.
Collin Kennedy tossed a scoreless inning in the eighth but allowed Trenton to load the bases in the ninth.
Two runs came home on walks by Blake Svoboda before Jesse Bolt came to secure the final three outs for his second save. Bolt struck out two batters and Trenton caught themselves in a rundown to close out the win.
The win by Willliamsport (19-10) also marks its fifth straight in games against Trenton.
The Crosscutters return home tonight for a 6:35 p.m. game against the State College Spikes.
