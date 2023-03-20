EXETER — Meadowbrook Christian contained Addison Kilmer and, in doing so, the Mountain View offense for 30 minutes of Saturday afternoon’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class A state quarterfinal girls basketball game.
Mountain View’s 6-foot-1 freshman center, however, was able to take over the game late, scoring 17 points in less than 6 minutes as the District 2 champion Lady Eagles rallied for a 47-41 overtime victory at Wyoming Area High School.
The Lions recovered from a scoreless second quarter and seven-point first half to carry a seven-point lead into the final 2 minutes of regulation.
It was then that a shot at playing in Tuesday’s state semifinals slipped away as the District 4 champions had their season end with a 27-3 record.
First, Kilmer took over inside to score six of the points in a 9-2 run over the final 1:53 of regulation. She scored the game’s final four points on a putback with 27 seconds left, then a turnaround shot in the lane with six seconds remaining to force overtime.
Meadowbrook Christian took a pair of one-point leads in the first 1:08 of overtime, but Kilmer grabbed the lead back each time by making two free throws. She made her first 11 foul shots of overtime, not missing until 14.3 seconds left.
When Riley Turner, a reserve who also helped create the overtime, grabbed the rebound of Kilmer’s only miss of the extra session, Mountain View dribbled out the remaining time.
The Lady Eagles (21-6) had won just one state tournament game in their history prior to this season. A move down from Class 2A and a lineup with the only senior as the second player off the bench has the Susquehanna County school positioned as a possible state force over the next four years.
Kilmer led the way, going 16-for-18 from the line while scoring 24 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and blocking nine shots. It was her 19th straight double-double and 21st of the season.
Ryleigh Kilmer, her sophomore sister, had nine points and five steals.
Turner had the other three points in the comeback at the end of regulation with a steal of a backcourt in-bounds pass for a layup and a make on the front end of a one-and-one.
Those efforts spoiled a big second half by Meadowbrook Christian’s Kailey Devlin.
Devlin scored 23 points, making three 3-ponters in 6 minutes to end the third quarter and start the fourth after the Lions had gone 0-for-9 to that point. She scored a dozen points in the fourth quarter.
Madalyn Fasnacht added nine points and three assists.
Audrey Millett grabbed seven rebounds and made five steals.
Devlin led the Lions with nine rebounds and also contributed three steals.
Meadowbrook Christian led 6-3 before going 12 minutes without a field goal from the first quarter until early in the third.
A defense that forced 25 turnovers in the game kept Mountain View from taking advantage. The Lady Eagles scored just four points in the second quarter for a 13-7 halftime lead.
The first Lions 3-pointer, by Devlin with a minute left in the third quarter, completed a rally to a 19-18 lead.
Fasnacht hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key in the fourth for a 22-22 tie and Devlin put the Lions back in front with the first of two straight 3-pointers. She scored eight straight and personally put together a 10-1 run to the 32-25 lead on her reverse layup with 2:05 left.
PIAA Class A Quarterfinal
Saturday at Wyoming Area H.S.
Mountain View 47, Meadowbrook Chr. 41 (OT)
Meadowbrook 7 0 12 15 7 — 41
Mountain View 9 4 7 14 13 — 47
Alyssa Canelo 3 0-0 6; Kailey Canelo 6 8-12 23; Maddy Fasnacht 3 1-2 9; Alayna Smith 1 0-1 2; Kat Bennage 0 1-2 1; Audrey Millett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 10-17 41.
3-point goals: Devlin 3, Fasnacht 2.
Ryleigh Kilmer 3 3-4 9; Vanessa Harvey 1 3-4 5; Lily Sedlak 2 0-0 4; Claire Getz 1 0-0 2; Addison Kilmer 4 16-18 24; Riley Turner 1 1-2 3. Totals: 12 23-28 47.
