Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 60 37 .619 _ Baltimore 57 36 .613 1 Toronto 53 41 .564 5½ Boston 51 44 .537 8 New York 50 45 .526 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 48 47 .505 _ Cleveland 46 48 .489 1½ Detroit 42 51 .452 5 Chicago 40 55 .421 8 Kansas City 27 68 .284 21
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 56 39 .589 _ Houston 52 42 .553 3½ Seattle 47 46 .505 8 Los Angeles 47 48 .495 9 Oakland 25 71 .260 31½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 61 31 .663 _ Miami 53 43 .552 10 Philadelphia 51 42 .548 10½ New York 43 50 .462 18½ Washington 38 56 .404 24
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 52 42 .553 _ Cincinnati 50 44 .532 2 Chicago 43 50 .462 8½ Pittsburgh 41 53 .436 11 St. Louis 41 53 .436 11
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 54 39 .581 _ San Francisco 52 41 .559 2 Arizona 52 42 .553 2½ San Diego 44 50 .468 10½ Colorado 36 58 .383 18½
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 5, Miami 4 Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1 Toronto 7, Arizona 5 Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5 Texas 6, Cleveland 5 Seattle 2, Detroit 0 Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings Minnesota 5, Oakland 4 Houston 9, L.A. Angels 8
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0 L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4 Texas 3, Tampa Bay 2 Detroit 3, Kansas City 2 Boston 7, Oakland 0 Seattle 7, Minnesota 6 L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Toronto (Manoah 2-7), 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 10-3), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-4), 8:10 p.m. Houston (Brown 6-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7), 9:38 p.m. Boston (TBD) at Oakland (Medina 2-7), 9:40 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 5-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m. San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings Baltimore 5, Miami 4 Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1 Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3 Toronto 7, Arizona 5 Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5 St. Louis 8, Washington 4 Philadelphia 7, San Diego 6, 12 innings Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0 L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4 St. Louis 6, Miami 4 Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5 San Francisco at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 5:40 p.m., 1st game Milwaukee (Teheran 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-6), 6:40 p.m. Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Toronto (Manoah 2-7), 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3), 7:10 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Arizona (Davies 1-5) at Atlanta (Elder 7-2), 7:20 p.m. Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7), 7:45 p.m. Washington (Corbin 6-10) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-6), 8:05 p.m. Houston (Brown 6-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
New York 14 4 .778 — Connecticut 15 5 .750 — Atlanta 11 8 .579 3½ Washington 11 8 .579 3½ Chicago 8 12 .400 7 Indiana 5 15 .250 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 19 2 .905 — Dallas 11 9 .550 7½ Minnesota 9 11 .450 9½ Los Angeles 7 13 .350 11½ Phoenix 4 15 .211 14 Seattle 4 16 .200 14½
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Washington, 11:30 a.m. Dallas at New York, 1 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Grayson Rodriguez from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to Norfolk (IL). Agreed to terms with OFs Mac Horvath and Enrique Bradfield Jr. BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Richard Bleier from the 15-Day IL. Designated RHP Jake Faria for assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Max Clark. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Chris Devenski on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 16. Recalled RHPs Jimmy Herget and Gerardo Reyes from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Zack Weiss to Salt lake. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with SS Jacob Wilson. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated 3B Yandy Díaz from the paternity list. Designated RHP Yonny Chirinos for assignment. Reinstated LHP Shane McClanahan from the 15-day IL. Optioned 2B Jonathan Aranda to Durham (IL). TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with SS Arjun Nimmala.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed SS Kevin Newman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 14. Selected the contract of 3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand from Louisville (IL). MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Brock Wilken and RHP Josh Knoth. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated OF Travis Swaggerty for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Quinn Priester from Indianapolis (IL). Recalled C Endy Rodriguez and SS Liover Peguero from Indianapolis. Optioned C Jason Delay to Indianapolis. Optioned OF Josh Palacios and RHP Cody Bolton to Indianapolis. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF Travis Honeyman, RHPs Jacob Odle, Tyler Bradt, C Graysen Tarlow and HP Ryan Tepera. Agreed to terms with 1B Ross Friedrick on a minor league contract. Designated LHP Genesis Cabrera for assignment. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Patrick Corbin from the paternity list. Recalled LHP Joe La Sorsa from Rochester (IL). Claimed RHP Roddery Muñoz off waivers from Atlanta and optioned him to Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Joan Adon to Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Hunter Harvey on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 16.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Announced the completion of a trade with the San Antonio Spurs, acquiring a future protected second-round pick in exchange for Suns G Cameron Payne, a future second-round pick and cash considerations. Announced the completion of a trade with Orlando, acquiring three future second-round picks in exchange for a future first-round pick swap.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Jahmyr Gibbs to a rookie contract. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Kelee Ringo to a rookie contract.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Announced WR Kenny Lawler is returning to the team and is now eligible to play.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
