Women’s lacrosse
Bucknell 15, Colgate 14Notes:
Caroline Miller’s shorthanded goal with 39 seconds remaining – set up by a feed from Laurel McHale and a critical draw control from Ella Payer — gave the Bison a dramatic 15-14 victory over Patriot League rival Colgate on Wednesday at Graham Field. The Bison won their second straight Patriot League home game to improve to 5-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The thrilling victory also featured a record-setting night from rookie attacker Allie Boyce, who equaled the Bucknell freshman scoring record with seven goals. Hall-of-Famer Sue Gray holds the overall team record with 10 goals against Northeastern as a senior in 1984. Seven goals is the next-highest tally in the books, and Boyce became the seventh Bison to hit that mark. The only other Bucknell freshman to record seven goals in a game was Anne Kennedy against Dickinson in 1979. Boyce was coming off a five-goal game in Saturday’s win over Lafayette and now has 12 in her last two outings and a team-high 25 on the season. Emma Cashwell added three goals and two assists and Katie Wendell scored a pair for the Bison, who have now beaten Colgate in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever.
Misericordia 18, Lycoming 5Notes:
Senior Erika Boyer led Lycoming with a goal and an assist, but it fell to Misericordia in its MAC Freedom opener at Mangelsdorf Field on Wednesday. Boyer added two groundballs and a caused turnover while four others scored in the game for Lycoming (4-5, 0-1 MAC Freedom), who saw an end to a three-game winning streak with the loss to the Cougars (5-4, 1-0).
Men’s lacrosseMisericordia 14, Lycoming 13Notes:
With 1:23 remaining, junior Rory Hines found the back of the net for his fourth goal to bring Lycoming within a goal as he led the offense with four goals and a groundball in their first MAC Freedom matchup of the season, but the Warriors fell to Misericordia at UPMC Field. First-year goalkeeper Ben Franco made 25 saves, the fourth-most in program history, in a with an additional five groundballs and a caused turnover in a standout performance in goal for the Warriors (4-6, 0-1 MAC Freedom). Senior Owen Zimmerman notched his sixth hat trick of the season, collecting two groundballs and a caused turnover against the Cougars (6-3, 1-0).
BaseballAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Los Angeles 7 4 .636 Houston 7 4 .636 Kansas City 7 4 .636 Boston 8 5 .615 Baltimore 6 5 .545 Texas 6 5 .545 Toronto 6 5 .545 Chicago 7 6 .538 Cleveland 6 6 .500 Detroit 5 5 .500 Seattle 5 5 .500 New York 5 7 .417 Minnesota 5 8 .385 Tampa Bay 3 7 .300 Oakland 3 8 .273
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
Chicago 8 4 .667 Atlanta 6 3 .667 Miami 6 4 .600 New York 6 4 .600 St. Louis 6 4 .600 Cincinnati 6 5 .545 Philadelphia 6 5 .545 Pittsburgh 5 5 .500 San Diego 5 5 .500 Arizona 6 7 .462 Los Angeles 4 5 .444 Colorado 5 7 .417 San Francisco 5 7 .417 Milwaukee 46 .400 Washington 1 10 .091 ———
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 3, Washington 1 Pittsburgh 6, Boston 2 Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2 N.Y. Yankees 14, Philadelphia 2 Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2 Cleveland 10, Milwaukee 3 San Francisco 11, San Diego 6 Cincinnati 7, Texas 1 L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 2 Kansas City 11, Seattle 4 N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 0 L.A. Dodgers 6, Oakland 4
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6 Boston 10, Atlanta 7 Minnesota 9, Pittsburgh 4 Detroit 7, Philadelphia 1 St. Louis 29, Washington 8 Chicago Cubs 8, Seattle 5 Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 0 Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4 San Francisco 9, Kansas City 5 San Diego 4, Milwaukee 2 Arizona 9, Colorado 2 Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 3 L.A. Dodgers 12, Cleveland 1
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m. Kansas City vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Colorado vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 6:10 p.m. St. Louis vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Miami vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Arizona (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Kansas City vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
NBAEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 46 29 .613 — Boston 47 30 .610 — Toronto 44 32 .579 2½ Brooklyn 40 36 .526 6½ New York 34 43 .442 13
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
y-Miami 49 28 .636 — Charlotte 40 37 .519 9 Atlanta 39 37 .513 9½ Washington 33 43 .434 15½ Orlando 20 57 .260 29
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 28 .627 — Chicago 44 32 .579 3½ Cleveland 42 34 .553 5½ Indiana 25 52 .325 23 Detroit 20 56 .263 27½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 54 23 .701 — x-Dallas 48 29 .623 6 New Orleans 33 43 .434 20½ San Antonio 31 45 .408 22½ Houston 20 57 .260 34
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 46 31 .597 — Utah 45 31 .592 ½ Minnesota 43 34 .558 3 Portland 27 49 .355 18½ Oklahoma City 22 54 .289 23½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 62 14 .816 — Golden State 48 29 .623 14½ L.A. Clippers 37 39 .487 25 L.A. Lakers 31 44 .413 30½ Sacramento 28 49 .364 34½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference ———
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago 107, Washington 94 Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 116 Dallas 128, L.A. Lakers 110 Brooklyn 130, Detroit 123 L.A. Clippers 121, Utah 115
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas 120, Cleveland 112 Washington 127, Orlando 110 Denver 125, Indiana 118 Toronto 125, Minnesota 102 Charlotte 125, New York 114 Miami 106, Boston 98 Atlanta 136, Oklahoma City 118 Sacramento 121, Houston 118 Memphis 112, San Antonio 111 New Orleans 117, Portland 107 Phoenix 107, Golden State 103
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m. Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m. Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m. Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m. Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m. Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 66 45 15 6 96 271 195 Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185 Toronto 66 42 19 5 89 245 201 Boston 66 41 20 5 87 204 180 Detroit 67 26 32 9 61 193 258 Buffalo 68 24 33 11 59 186 240 Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217 Montreal 67 18 38 11 47 173 254
Metropolitan DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 67 44 15 8 96 225 161 N.Y. Rangers 68 44 19 5 93 211 178 Pittsburgh 68 40 18 10 90 227 182 Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197 Columbus 67 32 30 5 69 219 250 N.Y. Islanders 65 29 27 9 67 178 181 New Jersey 66 24 37 5 53 203 239 Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 67 47 14 6 100 255 185 Minnesota 65 41 20 4 86 241 203 St. Louis 66 37 20 9 83 234 191 Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195 Dallas 65 37 25 3 77 192 194 Winnipeg 68 33 25 10 76 212 209 Chicago 67 24 33 10 58 184 235 Arizona 67 21 41 5 47 173 242
Pacific DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 66 40 18 8 88 232 162 Los Angeles 69 36 23 10 82 199 198 Edmonton 68 38 25 5 81 237 219 Vegas 69 37 28 4 78 219 206 Vancouver 69 32 28 9 73 196 199 San Jose 66 29 29 8 66 175 209 Anaheim 68 27 30 11 65 191 221 Seattle 67 21 40 6 48 176 236 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Islanders 4, Columbus 3 Toronto 6, Boston 4 Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 3, OT Florida 7, Montreal 4 Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1 Nashville 4, Ottawa 1 Colorado 2, Calgary 1 Dallas 3, Anaheim 2
Wednesday’s Games
Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2, SO N.Y. Rangers 5, Detroit 4, OT Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3, SO Arizona 5, San Jose 2 St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3 Vegas 3, Seattle 0
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m. Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
