MILTON — Montoursville reeled off five straight wins between 106 and 132 pounds to take a 41-27 Heartland-II victory Thursday over Milton inside The Jungle.
One of those wins by the Warriors was a pin from Branden Wentzel over the Black Panthers’ Tyler Stokes in 1:23, and with a 16-1 technical fall at 120 as well as a couple of forfeits Montoursville opened up a 35-15 lead.
Highlighting the match for Milton were pins from Luke Roup (215), Nathan Rauch (285), Quinten Keister (138) and Aidan Keister (152).
The Black Panthers next compete at the Line Mountain Duals on Saturday.
Montoursville 41, Milton 27at Milton160:
Kayden Frame (Mont) dec. Alexander Hoffman, 1-0.
172:
Isaac Cory (Mont) won by forfeit.
189:
Chris Doyle (Milt) dec. Cole Yonkin, 9-4.
215:
Luke Roup (Milt) pinned Ethan Wanner, 2:53.
285:
Nathan Rauch (Milt) pinned Gaven Farquharson, 1:17.
106:
Ryan Aguirre (Mont) dec. Noah Heimbach, 7-6.
113:
Branden Wentzel (Mont) pinned Tyler Stokes, 1:23.
120:
David Kennedy (Mont) tech. fall Tyler Geiswite, 16-1, 3:16.
126:
Cole Johnson (Mont) won by forfeit.
132:
Blaize Vogel (Mont) won by forfeit.
138:
Quinten Keister (Milt) pinned Owen Kleinman, 3:42.
145:
Hunter Miller (Mont) pinned Alex DeHart, 2:48.
152: Aidan Keiser (Milt) pinned Josiah Schans, 5:09.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.