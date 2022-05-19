College baseball
Penn 10, Bucknell 4Notes:
Penn, competing for an Ivy League Championship this coming weekend, used a five-run seventh inning to come from behind and take a 10-4 win over the Bison in the final tune-up before postseason competition resumes for both teams. Bucknell, which hasn’t faced the Quakers since 1960, took a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh on a single by Brendan Lowery that scored Jacob Corson, but the Quakers scored seven unanswered runs over the final two innings to take the seventh all-time matchup between the two schools. Anthony Sherwin drew three walks on the day, bringing his season total to 37, which ranks second on Bucknell’s all-time, single-season list to Luke Hartman’s 2018 tally of 41. Grant Voytovich enjoyed another multi-hit outing in going 2-for-4, while Lowery and Kellerman also collected two hits. Bucknell will now look ahead to its first Patriot League Championship series, with the first game scheduled for Tuesday. The Bison will play at Army in a best-of-three series, with single games scheduled on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, if necessary.
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 28 9 .757 _ Tampa Bay 23 15 .605 5½ Toronto 20 18 .526 8½ Boston 15 22 .405 13 Baltimore 14 24 .368 14½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 22 16 .579 _ Chicago 18 19 .486 3½ Cleveland 16 18 .471 4 Kansas City 14 22 .389 7 Detroit 13 25 .342 9
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 24 14 .632 _ Los Angeles 24 16 .600 1 Texas 17 19 .472 6 Seattle 17 21 .447 7 Oakland 16 24 .400 9 ___
East Division W L Pct GB
New York 25 14 .641 _ Philadelphia 18 19 .486 6 Miami 17 20 .459 7 Atlanta 17 21 .447 7½ Washington 13 26 .333 12
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 14 .632 _ St. Louis 20 17 .541 3½ Pittsburgh 16 21 .432 7½ Chicago 15 21 .417 8 Cincinnati 10 26 .278 13
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 25 12 .676 _ San Diego 23 14 .622 2 San Francisco 22 15 .595 3 Colorado 18 19 .486 7 Arizona 18 21 .462 8 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1 Toronto 3, Seattle 0 Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4 Houston 13, Boston 4 Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5 Oakland 5, Minnesota 2
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1 Minnesota 14, Oakland 4 Boston 5, Houston 1 N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2 Seattle 5, Toronto 1 Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2 Texas 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2), 12:35 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-3), 2:10 p.m. Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at Boston (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Otto 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6, 1st game Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings San Diego 3, Philadelphia 0 Miami 5, Washington 1 Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 0 St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0 San Francisco 10, Colorado 7 L.A. Dodgers 12, Arizona 3, 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 6, 11 innings Colorado 5, San Francisco 3 L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3 Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0 Washington 5, Miami 4, 10 innings N.Y. Mets 11, St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2 Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1), 1:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 1:10 p.m. St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 1:10 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
NHL Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCECarolina 4, Boston 3
Monday, May 2: Carolina 5, Boston 1 Wednesday, May 4: Carolina 5, Boston 2 Friday, May 6: Boston 4, Carolina 2 Sunday, May 8: Boston 5, Carolina 2 Tuesday, May 10: Carolina 5, Boston 1 Thursday, May 12: Boston 5, Carolina 2 Saturday, May 14: Carolina 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3
Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT Thursday, May 5: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2 Saturday, May 7: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 4 Monday, May 9: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2 Wednesday, May 11: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3 Friday, May 13: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3 Sunday, May 15: N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Monday, May 2: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0 Wednesday, May 4: Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3 Friday, May 6: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2 Sunday, May 8: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 Tuesday, May 10: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3 Thursday, May 12: Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, OT Saturday, May 14: Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1
Florida 4, Washington 2
Tuesday, May 3: Washington 4, Florida 2 Thursday, May 5: Florida 5, Washington 1 Saturday, May 7: Washington 6, Florida 1 Monday, May 9: Florida 3, Washington 2, OT Wednesday, May 11: Florida 5, Washington 3 Friday, May 13: Florida 4, Washington 3, OT
WESTERN CONFERENCECalgary 4, Dallas 3
Tuesday, May 3: Calgary 1, Dallas 0 Thursday, May 5: Dallas 2, Calgary 0 Saturday, May 7: Dallas 4, Calgary 2 Monday, May 9: Calgary 4, Dallas 1 Wednesday, May 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 1 Friday, May 13: Dallas 4, Calgary 2 Sunday, May 15: Calgary 3, Dallas 2, OT
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3
Monday, May 2: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3 Wednesday, May 4: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0 Friday, May 6: Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 2 Sunday, May 8: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0 Tuesday, May 10: Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4, OT Thursday, May 12: Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2 Saturday, May 14: Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 0
Colorado 4, Nashville 0
Tuesday, May 3: Colorado 7, Nashville 2 Thursday, May 5: Colorado 2, Nashville 1, OT Saturday, May 7: Colorado 7, Nashville 3 Monday, May 9: Colorado 5, Nashville 3
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2
Monday, May 2: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0 Wednesday, May 4: Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2 Friday, May 6: Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1 Sunday, May 8: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 Tuesday, May 10: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 Thursday, May 12: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
SECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCECarolina 1, N.Y. Rangers 0
Wednesday, May 18: Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT Friday, May 20: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 8 p.m. Sunday, May 22: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. x-Thursday, May 26: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, TBA x-Saturday, May 28: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, TBA x-Monday, May 30: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, TBA
Tampa Bay 1, Florida 0
Tuesday, May 17: Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1 Thursday, May 19: Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22: Florida at Tampa Bay, 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 23: Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 25: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA x-Friday, May 27: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Sunday, May 29: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCECalgary 1, Edmonton 0
Wednesday, May 18: Calgary 9, Edmonton 6 Friday, May 20: Edmonton at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22: Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24: Calgary at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. x-Thursday, May 26: Edmonton at Calgary, TBA x-Saturday, May 28: Calgary at Edmonton, TBA x-Monday, May 30: Edmonton at Calgary, TBA
Colorado 1, St. Louis 0
Tuesday, May 17: Colorado 3, St. Louis 2, OT Thursday, May 19: St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21: Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Monday, May 23: Colorado at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA x-Friday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA x-Sunday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryMiami 1, Boston 0
Tuesday, May 17: Miami 118, Boston 107 Thursday, May 19: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN Saturday, May 21: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ABC Monday, May 23: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ABC x-Wednesday, May 25: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN x-Friday, May 27: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ESPN x-Sunday, May 29: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN ___
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryGolden State 1, Dallas 0
Wednesday, May 18: Golden State 112, Dallas 87 Friday, May 20: Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m. TNT Sunday, May 22: Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT Tuesday, May 24: Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT x-Thursday, May 26: Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m. TNT x-Saturday, May 28: Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT x-Monday, May 30: Dallas at Golden State, 8 p.m. TNT
WNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Atlanta 4 1 .800 — Washington 4 1 .800 — Connecticut 2 1 .667 1 Chicago 2 2 .500 1½ Indiana 2 4 .333 2½ New York 1 4 .200 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 4 1 .800 — Phoenix 2 2 .500 1½ Dallas 2 2 .500 1½ Los Angeles 2 3 .400 2 Seattle 2 3 .400 2 Minnesota 1 4 .200 3 ___
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 101, Indiana 79 Connecticut 92, New York 65 Washington 84, Dallas 68 Las Vegas 86, Phoenix 74 Minnesota 87, Los Angeles 84
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 74, Chicago 71
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
SoccerNWSL Glance W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 3 1 0 9 7 2 Orlando 2 1 1 7 5 6 ANGEL CITY FC 2 1 0 6 3 2 Portland 1 0 2 5 4 1 Louisville 1 1 2 5 5 5 Houston 1 1 1 4 3 2 Washington 1 1 1 4 3 3 Chicago 1 1 0 3 3 3 Gotham FC 1 1 0 3 3 4 OL Reign 0 1 2 2 3 4 Kansas City 0 2 1 1 2 7 North Carolina 0 2 0 0 2 4 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Friday, May 13
OL Reign 0, Portland 0, tie
Saturday, May 14
Kansas City 2, Orlando 2, tie North Carolina at Gotham FC ppd. Houston 1, Louisville 1, tie
Sunday, May 15
San Diego Wave FC 2, Chicago 1 Angel City FC 1, Washington 0
Wednesday, May 18
Orlando 2, North Carolina 1 Louisville 1, San Diego Wave FC 0 Washington 1, Portland 1, tie
Saturday, May 21
Houston at Portland, 6 p.m. Kansas City at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 22
San Diego Wave FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m. Louisville at Gotham FC, 5 p.m. Washington at OL Reign, 6 p.m. Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25
Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 29
San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m. North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.
Monday, May 30
