SUNBURY – Lewisburg remained undefeated as the Green Dragons handed Shikellamy its first loss of the year following a 7-3 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I triumph Tuesday.
Lewisburg (3-0, 1-0 HAC-I) tallied four goals in the first half – one each by Matt Reish, Carter Hoover, Zach Kreisher and Nick Passaniti.
Then after Shikellamy (2-1, 0-1) cut its deficit to 2 following two straight goals to start the second half, Lewisburg got two right back when Passaniti and Kreisher scored with 1:30 of each other.
Later in the second half, Philip Permyashkin put the icing on the cake by scoring with 1:31 remaining.
Lewisburg next hosts Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 7, Shikellamy 3
At Shikellamy
First half
Lew-Matt Reish, assist Zach Kreisher, 20:07.
Lew-Carter Hoover, assist Philip Permyashkin, 14:40.
Lew-Kreisher, assist Hoover, 11:03.
Lew-Nick Passaniti, unassisted, 7:34.
Second half
Shik-Ryan Williams, unassisted, 37:02.
Shik-Williams, unassisted, 17:34.
Lew-Passaniti, assist Hoover, 10:52.
Lew-Kreisher, assist Reish, 9:30.
Shik-Darwin Vazquez, 9:30.
Lew-Permyashkin, assist Hoover, 1:31.
Shots: Lewisburg, 15-6; Corners: Lewisburg, 3-1; Saves: Lewisburg (Evan Hopkinson), 3; Shikellamy (Zechman), 8.
JV score: Lewisburg, 3-0.
Milton 6
Montoursville 1
MILTON – The Black Panthers’ offense exploded for six second-half goals to rout the Warriors in the Heartland-II contest.
Evan Yoder scored twice, plus Dom Ballo and Brodey Scoggins each added a goal and an assist for Milton (2-1, 1-0 HAC-II).
In addition for the Black Panthers, Seth Yoder and Conner Smith also scored, with Carter Lilley chipping in three assists in the win against Montoursville (2-3).
Milton next hosts Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 6, Montoursville 1
At Milton
Second half
Milt-Dominic Ballo, assist Brodey Scoggins, 61:03.
Milt-Evan Yoder, assist Carter Lilley, 63:22.
Mont-Dominick Pulizzi, unassisted, 68:05.
Milt-E. Yoder, penalty kick, 70:04.
Milt-Seth Yoder, assist Ballo, 71:51
Milt-Scoggins, assist Lilley, 72:57.
Milt-Conner Smith, assist Lilley, 74:10.
Shots: Milton 15-5; Corners: Milton, 9-1; Saves: Milton (Jonah Strobel), 4; Montoursville (Mason Lauchle), 9.
Warrior Run 2
Southern Columbia 0
TURBOTVILLE – Alex Brown scored twice in the second half to lead the Defenders to a big Heartland-II victory over the Tigers.
Luke Mattox assisted on both goals for Warrior Run (2-3, 1-0 HAC-II), which led in shots 6-1 and corners 5-3 over Southern (3-2, 2-1).
Warrior Run is next at Central Columbia at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Other area scores:
Central Columbia 3, Jersey Shore 1
Schuylkill Haven 3, Lourdes Regional 0
Muncy 2, Sullivan County 1
Girls soccer
Milton 3
Danville 1
DANVILLE – Down by a goal at the half, the Black Panthers scored three times in the second half to come back and take the Heartland-II victory over the Ironmen.
The game was halted with 14:15 left in the first half due to lightning with Danville leading 1-0.
Janae Bergey scored twice, and Leah Walter also had a goal for Milton (5-0), which also got a pair of assists from Maddi Zeiber and one from Walter.
Milton, which led in shots (11-7), corners (8-3) and got six saves from Mo Reiner, next hosts Mount Carmel at 4:30 p.m. today.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 1
Shikellamy 1 (OT)
SUNBURY – The Wildcats and the Braves traded goals in the fourth quarter, but that was it as the Heartland-I showdown ended in a tie.
Sara Harter scored the goal for Mifflinburg (0-4-1) with 7:34 remaining in regulation, and then with 6:25 left the Braves got a goal from Gwen Wiest to tie the game up.
Mifflinburg next hosts Southern Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg 1, Shikellamy 1 (OT)
At Shikellamy
Fourth quarter
Miff-Sara Harter, unassisted, 7:34.
Shik-Gwen Wiest, 6:25.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 24-5; Corners: Mifflinburg, 17-4; Saves: Mifflinburg (Lilee Dorman), 4; Shikellamy (Reagan Wiest), 22.
Danville 9, Milton 1
DANVILLE – The Black Panthers fell in the HAC-I matchup to the Ironmen. Sara Dewyer tallied the goal for Milton, which next hosts Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Golf
Lewisburg 155
Mifflinburg 186
MIDDLEBURG – Sean Kelly and Will Gronlund both carded 37s to lead the Green Dragons to the Heartland-I victory at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
In addition to Kelly and Gronlund, Nick Mahoney shot a 38 for Lewisburg (4-0).
Adam Snayberger paced Mifflinburg (1-3) with a 43, plus Nick Osborne and Brady Struble both had 47s on the Wildcats’ home course.
Today, Lewisburg next plays at Shikellamy and Mifflinburg plays at Shamokin. Both matches start at 3:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 155, Mifflinburg 186
At Shade Mountain Golf Course, par 36
Lewisburg results: Sean Kelly, 37; Will Gronlund, 37; Nick Mahoney, 38; Ava Markunas, 43. Other golfers: Collin Starr, 47; Tori Vonderheid, 55.
Mifflinburg results: Adam Snayberger, 43; Nick Osborne, 47; Brady Struble, 47; Dylan Stroup, 49. Other golfers: Jarret Foster, 51; Jeremy Page, 68.
Central Columbia 181
Warrior Run 204
BERWICK – Hannah Rabb led all golfers with a 37 to receive medalist honors, but the Defenders fell to the Blue Jays in the Heartland-II match. Warrior Run hosts Milton today at 3:30 p.m.
Central Columbia 181, Warrior Run 204
At Berwick Country Club
Central results: Kaleb Wagner, 42; Preston Cleaver, 44; Bryce Derr, 44; Joey Bierly, 51. Other golfers: Ellis Turner, 53; Brody Beaver, 56.
Warrior Run results: Hannah Rabb, 37; Hunter Saul, 55; Dylan Laubach, 56; Kailyn Watson, 56. Other golfers: Reagan Campbell, 56; Mason Sheesly, 57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.