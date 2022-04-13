WILLIAMSPORT – Helping the Lycoming College men’s lacrosse team to a pair of conference wins with 19 saves in six quarters, first-year Ben Franco has been named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Team of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4 goalkeeper is the first Warrior to earn recognition to the team since faceoff specialist Justin Joseph in 2019.
On Wednesday, April 6, Franco made six saves and collected two groundballs in a 16-7 MAC Freedom victory over King’s College. On Saturday, April 9, Franco made another 13 saves and won two groundballs in a 12-7 conference win over FDU-Florham.
Franco has helped the Warriors to a 6-7 record, having started all 13 games. He ranks second in the conference with a .581 save percentage and third in saves per game (13.31).
On Monday, Franco was also named the MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week.
Crosscutters announce military salute for 2022 season
WILLIAMSPORT - The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced a new program to honor active and retired military members during the 2022 season.
The program, Military Salute, will honor an active or retired member of the armed forces in pregame ceremonies at every Cutters home game this season.
Cutters Vice President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi stated, “While our debt to those who have defended our freedom can never be repaid, we look forward to shining the spotlight on just some of the brave individuals from our area who are or have served our country. The Crosscutters are thrilled to be able to provide this well-deserved recognition to these men and women.”
To nominate someone for the Military Salute program, simply fill out the short online nomination form available at crosscutters.com. Those chosen will receive; Four tickets to the selected Cutters game, a $25 Cutters gift card, recognition on the field prior to the game, and ceremonial first pitch honors
Nominations will remain open until all 40 available spots have been filled.
The Crosscutters also support active and retired military with Thank You Thursdays presented by the Master Sgt. Sean Thomas Foundation and Hamilton Patriot. The program provides a free pair of tickets to any Thursday home game for those showing a military ID (active or veterans) at the box office.
The Crosscutters open the 2022 season on Thursday, June 2 against the State College Spikes.
