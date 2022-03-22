College softball

Game 1: Lycoming 6, Alfred 3

Game 2: Alfred 13, Lycoming 3

Notes: First-year Avery Eiswerth tossed a complete game seven-hitter and sophomore Kylie Segraves hit a three-run homer during a five-RBI game to lead Lycoming to a 6-3 win over the defending Empire 8 champions, Alfred, in the first game of a doubleheader at the Shangraw Athletic Complex on Tuesday.

First-year Rachel Daub went 5-for-5 with two doubles, four runs and an RBI during the doubleheader to lead the Warriors (4-6). She was also hit by a pitch and has reached base in six straight plate appearances. Eiswerth (2-1) allowed seven hits, three runs and a walk. She struck out three. She retired 12 of 13 batters faced between the second and fifth innings to pace the team in the win.

A single by Milton Area High School graduate Kacee Reitz in the first inning helped lead to a three-run homer by Segraves.

Men's tennis

Moravian 7, Lycoming 2

Notes: Sophomore Luke Leach posted his first singles win of the spring season for Lycoming at No.3 singles, but Moravian posted a 7-2 win on Tuesday at the Hoffman Tennis Courts. Leach downed Zachary Lebby, 7-6 (6), 6-3, to improve to 4-4 overall.

The No.1 doubles pairing of senior Cody Greenaway, a Milton Area High School grad, and junior Nathan Redell defeated the Greyhounds’ pairing of Anthony Ronca and Wyatt Marshall in an 8-5 victory.

The Warriors fall to 2-4 as Moravian improves to 5-3.

Baseball

Spring Training Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Boston 6 0 1.000

Kansas City 3 0 1.000

Chicago 5 1 .833

Toronto 4 1 .800

Cleveland 3 1 .750

Texas 2 1 .667

Los Angeles 3 2 .600

Baltimore 2 2 .500

Oakland 1 2 .333

Detroit 1 3 .250

New York 1 3 .250

Seattle 1 3 .250

Minnesota 1 5 .167

Houston 0 4 .000

Tampa Bay 0 4 .000

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.

St. Louis 4 0 1.000

Atlanta 3 1 .750

Miami 3 1 .750

Milwaukee 3 1 .750

Chicago 3 2 .600

Cincinnati 3 2 .600

Pittsburgh 3 2 .600

Colorado 3 3 .500

New York 2 2 .500

Philadelphia 2 2 .500

San Francisco 1 3 .250

Washington 1 3 .250

San Diego 1 4 .200

Arizona 1 5 .167

Los Angeles 0 3 .000

___

Monday's Games

Baltimore 10, Minnesota 8

Boston 5, Atlanta 0

Toronto 3, Detroit 1

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 6

Texas 25, Cleveland 12

Arizona 9, Seattle 1

Kansas City 8, L.A. Angels 5

Colorado 8, San Diego 4

St. Louis 7, Washington 3

Milwaukee 13, San Francisco 6

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 7, Detroit 2

Baltimore 10, Pittsburgh 9

St. Louis 4, Miami 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 6, San Diego 1

Cincinnati 10, L.A. Dodgers 8

Kansas City 5, Oakland 3

Texas 4, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 7, Colorado 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 5

N.Y. Mets 2, Houston 0

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa. Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.

Men's soccer

2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

FINAL ROUND

Top three teams qualify

Fourth-place team advances to playoff vs. Oceania winner

GP W D L GF GA Pts

Canada 11 7 4 0 19 5 25

United States 11 6 3 2 16 7 21

Mexico 11 6 3 2 14 8 21

Panama 11 5 2 4 14 13 17

Costa Rica 11 4 4 3 8 7 16

El Salvador 11 2 3 6 6 13 9

Jamaica 11 1 4 6 9 16 7

Honduras 11 0 3 8 5 22 3

Thursday, March 24

At Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. El Salvador, 8 p.m.

At Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Honduras, 9:05 p.m.

At Mexico City

Mexico vs. United States, 10 p.m.

At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Canada, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 27

At Toronto

Canada vs. Jamaica, 4:05 p.m.

At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica, 5:05 p.m.

At Orlando, Fla.

United States vs. Panama, 7 p.m.

At San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras vs. Mexico, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. United States, 9:05 p.m.

At Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Honduras, 9:05 p.m.

At Mexico City

Mexico vs. El Salvador, 9:05 p.m.

At Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Canada, 9:05 p.m.

CONCACAF-OCEANIA PLAYOFF

Monday, June 13, or Tuesday, June 14

At Qatar site TBA

CONCACAF fourth place vs. Oceania winner

EUROPE

Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

PLAYOFFS

Winners qualify

Path A

Thursday, March 24

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales vs. Austria, 3:45 p.m.

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland vs. Ukraine, ppd.

June TBA

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland vs. Ukraine

June TBA

At Cardiff, Wales, or Glasgow, Scotland

Wales-Austria winner vs. Scotland-Ukraine winner

Path B

Thursday, March 24

At Moscow

Russia vs. Poland, Russia suspended, Poland advanced

At Stockholm

Sweden vs. Czech Republic, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29

At Chorzów, Poland

Poland vs. Sweden-Czech Republic winner, 2:45 p.m.

Path C

Thursday, March 24

At Palermo, Sicily

Italy vs. North Macedonia, 3:45 p.m.

At Porto, Portugal

Portugal vs. Turkey, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29

At Porto, Portugal, or Konya, Turkey

Portugal-Turkey winner vs. Italy-North Macedonia winner, 2:45 p.m.

Hockey

NCAA Division I Hockey Glance

NORTHEAST REGIONAL

At Times Union Center

Albany, N.Y.

First Round

Thursday, March 24

Michigan St. (35-5-0) vs. Harvard (21-10-3), Noon

North Dakota (24-13-1) vs. Notre Dame (27-11-0), 6 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 26

Michigan St.-Harvard winner vs. North Dakota-Notre Dame winner, 4 p.m.

EAST REGIONAL

At DCU Center

Worcester, Mass.

First Round

Friday, March 25

W. Michigan (25-11-1) vs. Northeastern (25-12-1), Noon

Minnesota (24-12-0) vs. UMass (22-12-2), 6 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, March 27

W. Michigan-Northeastern winner vs. Minnesota-UMass winner, 4 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL

At PPL Center

Allentown, Pa.

First Round

Friday, March 25

Michigan (29-9-1) vs. American International (22-12-3), 3 p.m.

Quinnipiac (31-6-3) vs. St. Cloud St. (18-14-4), 8 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, March 27

Michigan-American International winner vs. Quinnipiac-St. Cloud St. winner, 6:30 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

At Budweiser Events Center

Loveland, Colo.

First Round

Thursday, March 24

Minn. Duluth (21-15-4) vs. Michigan Tech (21-12-3), 3 p.m.

Denver (27-9-1) vs. Mass.-Lowell (21-10-3), 9 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 26

Denver-Mass.-Lowell winner vs. Minn. Duluth-Michigan Tech winner, 6:30 p.m.

FROZEN FOUR

At TD Garden

Boston

National Semifinals

Thursday, April 7

Midwest Regional winner vs. West Regional winner, 5 p.m.

Northeast Regional winner vs. East Regional winner, 8:30 p.m.

National Championship

Saturday, April 9

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

