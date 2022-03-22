College softball
Game 1: Lycoming 6, Alfred 3
Game 2: Alfred 13, Lycoming 3
Notes: First-year Avery Eiswerth tossed a complete game seven-hitter and sophomore Kylie Segraves hit a three-run homer during a five-RBI game to lead Lycoming to a 6-3 win over the defending Empire 8 champions, Alfred, in the first game of a doubleheader at the Shangraw Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
First-year Rachel Daub went 5-for-5 with two doubles, four runs and an RBI during the doubleheader to lead the Warriors (4-6). She was also hit by a pitch and has reached base in six straight plate appearances. Eiswerth (2-1) allowed seven hits, three runs and a walk. She struck out three. She retired 12 of 13 batters faced between the second and fifth innings to pace the team in the win.
A single by Milton Area High School graduate Kacee Reitz in the first inning helped lead to a three-run homer by Segraves.
Men's tennis
Moravian 7, Lycoming 2
Notes: Sophomore Luke Leach posted his first singles win of the spring season for Lycoming at No.3 singles, but Moravian posted a 7-2 win on Tuesday at the Hoffman Tennis Courts. Leach downed Zachary Lebby, 7-6 (6), 6-3, to improve to 4-4 overall.
The No.1 doubles pairing of senior Cody Greenaway, a Milton Area High School grad, and junior Nathan Redell defeated the Greyhounds’ pairing of Anthony Ronca and Wyatt Marshall in an 8-5 victory.
The Warriors fall to 2-4 as Moravian improves to 5-3.
Baseball
Spring Training Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Boston 6 0 1.000
Kansas City 3 0 1.000
Chicago 5 1 .833
Toronto 4 1 .800
Cleveland 3 1 .750
Texas 2 1 .667
Los Angeles 3 2 .600
Baltimore 2 2 .500
Oakland 1 2 .333
Detroit 1 3 .250
New York 1 3 .250
Seattle 1 3 .250
Minnesota 1 5 .167
Houston 0 4 .000
Tampa Bay 0 4 .000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
St. Louis 4 0 1.000
Atlanta 3 1 .750
Miami 3 1 .750
Milwaukee 3 1 .750
Chicago 3 2 .600
Cincinnati 3 2 .600
Pittsburgh 3 2 .600
Colorado 3 3 .500
New York 2 2 .500
Philadelphia 2 2 .500
San Francisco 1 3 .250
Washington 1 3 .250
San Diego 1 4 .200
Arizona 1 5 .167
Los Angeles 0 3 .000
___
Monday's Games
Baltimore 10, Minnesota 8
Boston 5, Atlanta 0
Toronto 3, Detroit 1
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2
Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 6
Texas 25, Cleveland 12
Arizona 9, Seattle 1
Kansas City 8, L.A. Angels 5
Colorado 8, San Diego 4
St. Louis 7, Washington 3
Milwaukee 13, San Francisco 6
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 4, Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 7, Detroit 2
Baltimore 10, Pittsburgh 9
St. Louis 4, Miami 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 6, San Diego 1
Cincinnati 10, L.A. Dodgers 8
Kansas City 5, Oakland 3
Texas 4, Arizona 1
L.A. Angels 7, Colorado 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 5
N.Y. Mets 2, Houston 0
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Miami at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa. Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.
Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.
Men's soccer
2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance
NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
FINAL ROUND
Top three teams qualify
Fourth-place team advances to playoff vs. Oceania winner
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Canada 11 7 4 0 19 5 25
United States 11 6 3 2 16 7 21
Mexico 11 6 3 2 14 8 21
Panama 11 5 2 4 14 13 17
Costa Rica 11 4 4 3 8 7 16
El Salvador 11 2 3 6 6 13 9
Jamaica 11 1 4 6 9 16 7
Honduras 11 0 3 8 5 22 3
Thursday, March 24
At Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica vs. El Salvador, 8 p.m.
At Panama City, Panama
Panama vs. Honduras, 9:05 p.m.
At Mexico City
Mexico vs. United States, 10 p.m.
At San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica vs. Canada, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday, March 27
At Toronto
Canada vs. Jamaica, 4:05 p.m.
At San Salvador, El Salvador
El Salvador vs. Costa Rica, 5:05 p.m.
At Orlando, Fla.
United States vs. Panama, 7 p.m.
At San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Honduras vs. Mexico, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
At San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica vs. United States, 9:05 p.m.
At Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica vs. Honduras, 9:05 p.m.
At Mexico City
Mexico vs. El Salvador, 9:05 p.m.
At Panama City, Panama
Panama vs. Canada, 9:05 p.m.
CONCACAF-OCEANIA PLAYOFF
Monday, June 13, or Tuesday, June 14
At Qatar site TBA
CONCACAF fourth place vs. Oceania winner
EUROPE
Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland
PLAYOFFS
Winners qualify
Path A
Thursday, March 24
At Cardiff, Wales
Wales vs. Austria, 3:45 p.m.
At Glasgow, Scotland
Scotland vs. Ukraine, ppd.
June TBA
At Glasgow, Scotland
Scotland vs. Ukraine
June TBA
At Cardiff, Wales, or Glasgow, Scotland
Wales-Austria winner vs. Scotland-Ukraine winner
Path B
Thursday, March 24
At Moscow
Russia vs. Poland, Russia suspended, Poland advanced
At Stockholm
Sweden vs. Czech Republic, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29
At Chorzów, Poland
Poland vs. Sweden-Czech Republic winner, 2:45 p.m.
Path C
Thursday, March 24
At Palermo, Sicily
Italy vs. North Macedonia, 3:45 p.m.
At Porto, Portugal
Portugal vs. Turkey, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29
At Porto, Portugal, or Konya, Turkey
Portugal-Turkey winner vs. Italy-North Macedonia winner, 2:45 p.m.
Hockey
NCAA Division I Hockey Glance
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
At Times Union Center
Albany, N.Y.
First Round
Thursday, March 24
Michigan St. (35-5-0) vs. Harvard (21-10-3), Noon
North Dakota (24-13-1) vs. Notre Dame (27-11-0), 6 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 26
Michigan St.-Harvard winner vs. North Dakota-Notre Dame winner, 4 p.m.
EAST REGIONAL
At DCU Center
Worcester, Mass.
First Round
Friday, March 25
W. Michigan (25-11-1) vs. Northeastern (25-12-1), Noon
Minnesota (24-12-0) vs. UMass (22-12-2), 6 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 27
W. Michigan-Northeastern winner vs. Minnesota-UMass winner, 4 p.m.
MIDWEST REGIONAL
At PPL Center
Allentown, Pa.
First Round
Friday, March 25
Michigan (29-9-1) vs. American International (22-12-3), 3 p.m.
Quinnipiac (31-6-3) vs. St. Cloud St. (18-14-4), 8 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 27
Michigan-American International winner vs. Quinnipiac-St. Cloud St. winner, 6:30 p.m.
WEST REGIONAL
At Budweiser Events Center
Loveland, Colo.
First Round
Thursday, March 24
Minn. Duluth (21-15-4) vs. Michigan Tech (21-12-3), 3 p.m.
Denver (27-9-1) vs. Mass.-Lowell (21-10-3), 9 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 26
Denver-Mass.-Lowell winner vs. Minn. Duluth-Michigan Tech winner, 6:30 p.m.
FROZEN FOUR
At TD Garden
Boston
National Semifinals
Thursday, April 7
Midwest Regional winner vs. West Regional winner, 5 p.m.
Northeast Regional winner vs. East Regional winner, 8:30 p.m.
National Championship
Saturday, April 9
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
