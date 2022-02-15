MIFFLINBURG - It was gut check time for Mifflinburg.
Down by nine points entering the fourth quarter of Monday's Heartland-I matchup against Shamokin, the Wildcats would put together perhaps their best 8 minutes of the season.
Mifflinburg scored 26 points in the final period to come back and beat Shamokin, 57-47, to pick up a much-needed victory inside the Cats' Den at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Tyler Reigel was key for the Wildcats as he scored a game-high 17 points. But he was just one player in double figures for Mifflinburg, which also got 11 points apiece from Carter Breed and Ethan Bomgardner, plus 10 from Cannon Griffith.
"What a great, gut win that was," said Mifflinburg coach Andre' Roupp. "We were down nine points late in the game, and we take a time out. We said, 'Guys, just keep gutting it out and keep battling.'
"The team didn't flinch," added Roupp.
A low-scoring first half saw Mifflinburg (12-8, 9-8 HAC-I) get out to a 22-16 lead at the break, but the second half was a different story all together for both squads.
Shamokin (15-7, 11-4) tallied 24 points in the third period to take a 40-31 lead behind eight points from Jenssyn Shuey and a pair of 3-pointers from Joe Hile.
A jumper by Ethan Bomgardner to start the fourth was followed by a 3-pointer from
Mifflinburg 57, Shamokin 47
At Mifflinburg
Shamokin 9 7 24 7 – 47
Mifflinburg 12 10 9 26 - 57
Shamokin (15-7) 47
Cayan Lee 1 2-2 4; Joe Hile 4 0-2 11; Connor Mattern 0 0-0 0; Cameron Annis 2 2-2 8; Joey Tarr 1 0-0 2; Case Litchy 2 0-0 4; Colin Seedor 3 0-0 8; Jenssyn Shuey 5 0-0 10. Totals: 18 4-6 47.
3-point goals: Hile 3, Annis 2, Seedor 2.
Mifflinburg (12-8) 57
Jarret Foster 2 0-0 6; Tyler Reigel 6 2-3 17; Eli Troutman 0 0-1 0; Lane Yoder 1 0-0 2; Cannon Griffith 3 4-4 10; Carter Breed 5 1-2 11; Ethan Bomgardner 4 3-6 11; Ben Horning 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 10-16 57.
3-point goals: Reigel 3, Foster 2.
JV score: Shamokin, 38-37. High scorers: Shamokin, Price, 12; Mifflinburg, Bolick, 15.
