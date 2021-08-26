MILTON – A lot of excitement surrounds the 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference golf season, and for good reason.
First, Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb enters her sophomore year with her sights set on the PIAA Class 2A individual championship.
“Hannah is a great competitor — every tournament she goes to she is there with the attitude of trying to win it,” said Warrior Run coach Brad Peace. “I believe that is one of the traits that makes her such a tough (i.e. good) golfer.”
And secondly, Lewisburg, the defending District 4 Class 2A boys team champion, returns with a pair of PIAA qualifiers in Nick Mahoney and Sean Kelly.
“It’s always exciting to get back into the season, and this year is no exception,” said Lewisburg coach Joe Faust. “We have very high expectations, but we must continue to recognize that our potential is only a small piece of accomplishing our goals. We know as a team we must remain focused on every shot and be supportive of each other as we work to make each other better.”
LEWISBURG
Obviously, the confidence level is high at Lewisburg after the boys team took the District 4 title a year ago by 10 strokes over Montoursville (346-356).
In addition, the Green Dragons were the D-4 girls runner-up behind Loyalsock, 278-292.
“The team has high expectations for the 2021 season. Returning the core of the 2020 District championship team certainly has us coming into the season with confidence and the hopes of successfully defending our district title, but we cannot get complacent and overconfident. There are too many factors that could change things quickly,” said Faust, whose team only lost one match a season ago.
“So, we’ll opt to take this season one shot at a time, one round at a time in the hopes that this approach will help us achieve a league, district, regional and ultimately a state title.”
For Lewisburg’s boys, senior Sean Kelly is the defending District 4 individual champ after he carded a 75 to win by two strokes over Midd-West’s Jullian Krainak, plus junior Nick Mahoney took third at districts with a 79 for the Green Dragons.
Mahoney went on to finish tied for 10th at the state meet with a 77, while Kelly was tied for 23rd with an 81.
Kelly and Mahoney both had nine-hole averages of 39 a season ago for Lewisburg, which will also feature seniors Will Gronlund (39), Collin Starr (48), Matt Spaulding (49) and Gavin Keiser (49).
On the girls side for Lewisburg, senior Ava Markunas (44 average for 9 holes) carded a 91 in last year’s district tournament to finish third. However, she missed out on a trip to regionals by three strokes.
Also back for the girls team is junior Tori Vonderheid (51).
“It is always difficult to improve on a one-loss season, but I’m confident that our players have clear memories of that day when we lost our only match and the league title. They remember that feeling and a number of our returning golfers have been working on their games throughout the summer either through practice or lessons. Many also continued to compete in local, state, and national tournaments throughout the summer,” said Faust.
“Kelly, Gronlund and Markunas, along with Mahoney, will be expected to provide our leadership this season. They are all very good players with exceptional knowledge of the rules and etiquette of the game. They will be expected to be both vocal and example leaders for our younger players.”
MIFFLINBURG
When Dan Foss left as coach after last season, he left new head coach Duane Snayberger plenty of experienced players to work with this year.
The returning starters from a 2020 include seniors Adam Snayberger, Dylan Stroup and Nick Osborne, plus sophomore Zeb Hufnagle.
“Coach Foss left me a great group of golfers for my first year as the varsity golf coach. He was a great teacher and mentor to this team and my job will be to continue what he started. We are senior heavy with Snayberger, Stroup and Osborne, who each have three years of varsity experience playing against some of the top golfers in the league,” said coach Snayberger.
“Senior Jarret Foster also has multiple years of varsity experience and will be an important part of our success, plus Jeremy Page and new addition Brady Struble round out our senior core. Hufnagle had a great freshman year and will certainly challenge the upperclassmen again. I’m excited to have three freshmen on the team, Ethan Allen, Natalie Osborne, and Austin Stroup.
But golfing is all about consistency, and that is something the Wildcats will need to work on this season in order to be successful.
“All our returners are capable of scoring in the low to mid 40s for nine holes, but they also have days when they score in the mid-50s. Consistency is something we need to make a priority,” said Mifflinburg’s coach.
“Our goal each day is to get better. Golf is a progression and success is measured in growth. With that being said, we have a lot of experience on this team. So, jitters and errors that young players make should be minimal and should allow us to battle for a win each week.”
The team closed out the 2020 season with a win, and coach Snayberger hoped that it would help shape the team this year. It’s already working after the Wildcats opened the 2021 season with a win over Williamsport on Monday.
“Finishing the season last year with a win was very exciting for the team. We hope to build off that success. However, we know that every match on our schedule is tough. We need to eliminate minor errors to win against these teams,” said Mifflinburg’s coach.
“I think one of the biggest obstacles is believing we should be winning these matches. The team has improved so much the past few years, but just struggled to get the wins. I’m hoping that mindset changes this year and we embrace the fact that it is our turn.”
MILTON
Even though the Black Panthers lost five players from last year’s team, first-year coach Nathan Richie is just looking to see what his returning players can do this year.
“This being my first year, our ultimate outlook is to go out there and shoot some low rounds, get some personal best rounds, and grow in the game,” said Richie. “We lost five seniors, so it’s really going to be a week by week trial by fire to see where the seeding falls. Nothing is set in stone, and I want all my golfers to have an opportunity to show what they can do in practice and hope that translates to the round.
“Honestly, winning makes everything feel better, but if I can have my team come away from this year grown and improved, I will be happy,” added Milton’s coach.
Five starters are back for Milton: seniors Andrew Rohrer and Luke Embeck, juniors Isaiah Day and Kendall Fedder, plus sophomore Quinnten Keister.
“I’m going to lean heavily on my seniors for the experience tips to the younger golfers, and I’ve been working a lot with Kendall Fedder, who really absorbs a lot of information and puts the knowledge to action,” said Richie. “Day has really shown a lot of natural talent; he and I often converse and really look towards refining his skills to create a consistent product.
“(Their) work ethic (is key to the team’s success. They’ve been great examples to the rest of the team, and they show me in practice that they’re picking up on what I’m teaching them,” Richie added.
However, Milton will need to play with better focus and consistency to have a competitive year.
“Golf is just as much mental as it is physical. If the golfers can improve their mental approach to the game, they will give themselves a lot more tools and options when they approach the ball each shot,” said Richie.
“Consistency (is also important). This is a time where if you can replicate something to the point where it gets to a high level, that’s always going to show up on the score card.”
WARRIOR RUN
Although Rabb is just a sophomore, she is without a doubt the leader of the Defenders’ team.
Rabb, after all, won the District 4 Class 2A individual title with a 78, 10 strokes over runner-up Grace Shaible of Loyalsock; and she narrowly finished second at states with a 77, which was three strokes behind winner Vileski Gelpi of Rockwood.
“I often forget how young Hannah is (she is basically a grade ahead of kids her age). When I think about that, it does surprise me how well she handles everything (pressure, attention, teammates, etc),” said Warrior Run coach Brad Peace. “I also love how she continues to move towards pressure/competition. When you are around really good athletes, they all seem to surprise you by being able to go to the next (higher) level.
“I think it’s fair to say that her talent level is that she is one of the best high school golfers in the state,” added Warrior Run’s coach. “It’s very rare to have a golfer of her caliber, and I’m thankful that I have had enough experience to recognize that she is a special athlete.”
Sure, the expectations for Rabb are to compete for the state title, but for the rest of the team Peace is looking for improvement.
“My goals for the team have stayed the same from year to year — they are for each person to play the best they can. If that results in wins, then that’s great. If we don’t win, but everyone did their best — we can all go home feeling proud of how we played,” said Warrior Run’s coach.
“Not having won a single match last year stung for the kids (especially with having one of the best golfers in the area on our team). I have the feeling that the other kids wanted to get better so that doesn’t happen again this year (not winning a match).”
In addition to Rabb, other returning starters for the Defenders include junior boys Hunter Saul and Mason Sheesly, plus girls Kaelyn Watson, a senior, and juniors Reagan Campbell and Emily Troutman.
“This year we have some older kids that have been on the team for a couple of years who are great leaders (they lead by being great students in the classroom, respectable to their peers and helpful to the younger kids). But we also have a young golfer (Rabb) who leads by being such an incredible athlete. She is clearly one of the best golfers in the state who is also a wonderful person. Her example is one that you encourage the other golfers to follow.
“I feel very blessed that the kids who are the key players bring traits that aren’t just focused on the game of golf. Many of the key players are thoughtful, kind, encouraging — just all around great kids who make everyone else better,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Coach: Joe Faust, 4th season.
Last year’s record: 6-1; Boys claimed District 4 Class 2A title; Girls were D-4 AA runner-up.
Key losses from last season: Ryleigh Faust and Brynn Wagner.
BOYS
Returning starters: Sean Kelly, sr.; Will Gronlund, sr.; Collin Starr, sr.; Matt Spaulding, sr.; Gavin Keiser, sr.; Nick Mahoney, jr.
Remaining roster: Alex Koontz, sr.; Ryan Shabahang, sr.; Mark Walsh, sr.; Connor Wood, sr.; Dominic Puccio, jr.; Zachary Rutz, jr.; Naafay Bajwa, so.; Zachery Engle, so.; Brennen Duck, fr.; Mason Lytle, fr.; Ethan Zeh, fr.
GIRLS
Returning starters: Ava Markunas, sr.; Tori Vanderheid, jr.
Remaining roster: Sophia Martin, jr.; Madasyn Criswell, fr.; Lexi Schmadel, fr.
---
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach: Duane Snayberger, 1st season.
Assistant coaches: Robert Rascoe and Emil Stenger.
Last year’s record: NA.
Key loss from last season: Kaylin Foss.
Returning starters: Adam Snayberger, sr.; Dylan Stroup, sr.; Nick Osborne, sr.; Zeb Hufnagle, so.
Remaining roster (boys and girls): Jarret Foster, sr.; Jeremy Page, sr.; Brady Struble, sr.; Ethan Stamm, fr.; Austin Stroup, fr.; Natalie Osborne, fr.
---
Milton Black Panthers
Coach: Nathan Richie, 1st season.
Assistant coach: Ryan Edinger.
Last year’s record: 3-4.
Key losses from last season: Carter Fedder, Chase Hoffman, Ethan Russell, Camden Scoggins, Helena Watson.
Returning starters (boys and girls): Andrew Rohrer, sr.; Luke Embeck, sr.; Isaiah Day, jr.; Kendall Fedder, jr.; Quinnten Keister, so.
Remaining roster: Wyatt Parker, sr.; Aiden Kasier, jr.; Logan Shrawder, so.; Barry Knarr III, so.; Eli Russell, fr.; Brayden Gower, fr.; Drake Parker, fr.
---
Warrior Run Defenders
Coach: Brad Peace, 10th season.
Last year’s record: 0-6.
Key losses from last season: None.
BOYS
Returning starters: Hunter Saul, jr.; Mason Sheesly, jr.
Remaining roster: Carson Welliver, sr.; Justin Zimmerman, sr.; Ethan Gorton, jr.; Deekyn Brouse, so.; Zach Day, so.; Dylan Laubach, so.; Keagen Watson, fr.
GIRLS
Returning starters: Kaelyn Watson, sr.; Reagan Campbell, jr.; Emily Troutman, jr.; Hannah Rabb, so.
Remaining roster: Kayleigh Bausinger, sr.; Cadence Gardiner, sr.; Kaitlyn Meuler, sr.; Gracie Moser, jr.; Emma Podobinski, jr.; Morgan Way, jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.