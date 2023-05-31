Caleb Love is now headed to Arizona.
The North Carolina transfer tweeted Tuesday, less than a month after decommitting from Michigan, that he will play next season with the Wildcats.
“Caleb is a tremendously talented guard who has significant experience playing college basketball at a high level,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said in a statement. “We look forward to helping Caleb grow his game at Arizona. And as we near the completion of the roster for the upcoming season, we feel great about how everything has come together. Now it’s time for the real work to start.”
A 6-foot-4 guard, Love averaged 14.6 points and 3.3 assists in three seasons at North Carolina. He averaged 17.6 points in seven NCAA Tournament games, helping lead the Tar Heels to the 2022 national championship game.
Love entered the transfer portal after leading North Carolina with 73 3-pointers as a junior and initially committed to Michigan. He decommitted from the Wolverines earlier this month, reportedly due to an admissions issue involving academic credits.
Love narrowed his transfer targets to three schools before choosing to play at Arizona over Gonzaga and Texas.
Love will likely start on a team that will have dynamic perimeter players, including Pelle Larsson, Kylan Boswell and Alabama transfer Jaden Bradley.
Hudson quits as US men’s soccer interim coach, is replaced by Callaghan
Anthony Hudson quit as interim head coach of the U.S. men's soccer team on Tuesday, just two weeks before he was to lead the Americans in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.
He was replaced by B.J. Callaghan, another holdover from former coach Gregg Berhalter's staff.
Hudson's departure was announced just six days after the U.S. Soccer Federation said he was remaining as coach of the Americans through the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer. The USSF said Hudson was taking a job with a club but did not identify the team or the role.
The USSF said the decision to elevate Callaghan, a 41-year-old from Ventnor, New Jersey, was made by Matt Crocker, who is leaving relegated Southampton to become USSF sporting director on Aug. 2. Crocker is leading the search for a permanent coach to guide the team through the 2026 World Cup, which the Americans will co-host.
Neither Callaghan nor Crocker was made available to media by the USSF to discuss the change.
Hudson was appointed interim coach on Jan. 4, four days after Berhalter’s contract expired. Hudson led the Americans to two wins, one loss and two draws. His five games were the fewest for a U.S. coach since John Kowalski led the team against Canada and Mexico in March 1991 between the terms of Bob Gansler and Bora Milutinovic.
Callaghan figures to have the full player pool available for the CONCACAF Nations League final four. The defending champion Americans play Mexico on June 15 and Canada or Panama three days later.
Most Europe-based players are expected to skip the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which starts June 24 and runs through July 16.
Callaghan played at Ursinus and spent six seasons at Villanova, becoming associate head coach. He worked in the youth academy of Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union, then became an assistant coach in 2014.
He was hired by the USSF as strategy analyst and assistant coach in January 2019, a month after Berhalter became head coach. He had been an assistant to Hudson this year.
Notes: The USSF also announced exhibitions on Oct. 14 against Germany at East Hartford, Connecticut, and on Oct. 17 against Ghana at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee. The games are on FIFA fixture dates, meaning Europe-based players will be available.
US men's soccer to play Germany, Ghana in October exhibitions
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men's soccer team will play exhibitions against Germany and Ghana in October.
No. 14 Germany will play the 13th-ranked U.S. on Oct. 14 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, and No. 60 Ghana will face the Americans three days later at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday.
The U.S. has an automatic berth for the 2026 World Cup as co-host and Germany has an automatic spot in the 2024 European Championship, which it is hosting.
Germany also announced friendlies against Japan on Sept. 9 at Wolfsburg and France three days later at Dortmund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.