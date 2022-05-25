MANDATA — Milton’s softball team couldn’t hold onto a four-run lead early, as Line Mountain came back to take the season-ending, nonleague win over the Black Panthers on Tuesday.
Milton (3-17) opened up a 9-5 lead in the third inning when the Black Panthers tallied six runs.
Two-run triples from both Emilie Miller and Kiersten Stork, plus an RBI double from Erin Hess powered the Black Panthers in the third.
Line Mountain (5-13), however, came back with five runs in the fourth. Cassie Laudenslager hit a two-run single, plus Brooke Novinger and Taylor Deiter both hit RBI singles for the Eagles.
Miller finished the game batting 4-for-4 with two triples, four RBI and two runs scored, plus Kiera Nickles batted 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Line Mountain 10, Milton 9
at Line Mountain
Milton 036 000 0 — 9-12-1
Line Mtn. 410 500 x — 10-9-0
Kyleigh Masser, Natalie Witmer (3) and Aspen Walker. Kendall Fedder, Alivia Winder (5) and Ana Doyle.
WP: Witmer. LP: Fedder.
Top Milton hitters: Emilie Miller, 4-for-4, 2 triples, 4 RBI, 2 runs scored; Kiera Nickles, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Erin Hess, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Fedder, 1-for-4, double, RBI, run.
Top Line Mountain hitters: Cassie Laudenslager 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Brooke Novinger, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.