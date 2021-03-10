LEWISBURG – Bucknell freshman goalkeeper Jenna Hall earned a pair of weekly awards on Tuesday following a strong collegiate debut in the Bison women’s soccer team’s 0-0 draw with Lafayette over the weekend. Hall was selected as both the Patriot League Rookie of the Week and Goalkeeper of the Week.
After sophomore Kaylee Donnelly kept Lafayette off the scoreboard in the first half, Hall came on after the halftime break and was busy during the first 65 minutes of her collegiate career. Facing a potent Lafayette attack that includes Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year Krista Kissell, Hall finished with 10 saves while helping to preserve the team’s 110-minute clean sheet.
Among those 10 saves, none were bigger than her point-blank stop on Kissell in overtime.
Bucknell’s two young goalkeepers – Donnelly is a sophomore who was one of the league’s top rookies in 2019 – formed a sturdy last line of defense against Lafayette, behind a back four of Chloe Christakos, Holly Burns, Alana Carlucci and Lea Tarzy, who also played very well in the season opener.
The Bison are back in action this Saturday at Loyola at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.