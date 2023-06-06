Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 43 19 .694 _ Baltimore 37 22 .627 4½ New York 36 25 .590 6½ Toronto 33 28 .541 9½ Boston 30 30 .500 12
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 31 29 .517 _ Cleveland 27 32 .458 3½ Detroit 26 32 .448 4 Chicago 26 35 .426 5½ Kansas City 18 42 .300 13
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 39 20 .661 _ Houston 36 24 .600 3½ Los Angeles 31 30 .508 9 Seattle 29 30 .492 10 Oakland 12 50 .194 28½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 35 24 .593 _ Miami 33 28 .541 3 New York 30 30 .500 5½ Philadelphia 28 32 .467 7½ Washington 25 34 .424 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 32 27 .542 _ Milwaukee 32 28 .533 ½ Cincinnati 27 33 .450 5½ Chicago 26 33 .441 6 St. Louis 25 36 .410 8
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 35 25 .583 _ Los Angeles 35 25 .583 _ San Francisco 29 30 .492 5½ San Diego 28 32 .467 7 Colorado 26 35 .426 9½
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 2 Miami 7, Oakland 5 Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4 Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1 L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1 Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 2 Kansas City 2, Colorado 0 Texas 12, Seattle 3 Baltimore 8, San Francisco 3 N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1 Miami 9, Kansas City 6 Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3 Houston 11, Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4 Texas 4, St. Louis 3
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Alexander 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-3), 6:40 p.m. Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at Miami (Luzardo 4-4), 6:40 p.m. Minnesota (Varland 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1), 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-5), 7:05 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 0-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-1), 7:05 p.m. Houston (Brown 5-2) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m. Boston (Paxton 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Gibson 7-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 4-1), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1), 9:38 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1 Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1 Miami 7, Oakland 5 Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 11, Washington 3 Kansas City 2, Colorado 0 Baltimore 8, San Francisco 3 Atlanta 8, Arizona 5 Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1 N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Monday’s Games
Miami 9, Kansas City 6 Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0 Philadelphia 8, Detroit 3 Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 4 Texas 4, St. Louis 3 San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 0
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Alexander 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 4-3), 6:40 p.m. Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at Miami (Luzardo 4-4), 6:40 p.m. Arizona (Henry 3-1) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 7:05 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 0-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 7-1), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-2) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m. Baltimore (Gibson 7-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-5), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 4-1), 8:05 p.m. San Francisco (Brebbia 2-0) at Colorado (Lamet 1-2), 8:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1), 9:38 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
TennisFrench Open glanceResults Monday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):Men’s SinglesFourth Round
Casper Ruud (4), Norway, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5. Holger Rune (6), Denmark, def. Francisco Cerundolo (23), Argentina, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7). Alexander Zverev (22), Germany, def. Grigor Dimitrov (28), Bulgaria, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (27), Japan, 7-6 (8), 6-0, 6-1.
Women’s SinglesFourth Round
Ons Jabeur (7), Tunisia, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 6-1. Beatriz Haddad Maia (14), Brazil, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-5. Coco Gauff (6), United States, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-2. Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 5-1, ret.
Men’s DoublesQuarterfinals
Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (14), Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Andreas Mies (12), Germany, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, 7-6 (6), 6-1.
Women’s DoublesThird Round
Taylor Townsend, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez (10), Canada, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Luisa Stefani (8), Brazil, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (14), Taiwan, def. Alize Cornet and Diane Parry, France, 7-5, 5-7, 6-1. Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova (15), Russia, def. Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, 6-3, 6-4. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Wang Xinyu, China, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (5), United States, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Mixed DoublesQuarterfinals
