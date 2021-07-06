FREDERICK, Md. - Coming off the home sweep of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, Williamsport found itself on the wrong side of the matchup on Monday, falling to the Frederick Keys 11-4 and being swept in the two-game series at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.
Live scoring was unavailable for today’s game. Detailed information is not available at the time of writing.
Williamsport spent the entirety of the game playing from behind after the pitching staff, led by starter Chase Costello (3-1), who surrendered two runs in the first, four runs in the second, and four runs in the fourth. The final run by the Keys came in the seventh.
Offensively, the Cutters scored their first run of the ballgame off the bat of Sean Ross in the top of the third inning as he connected for a 365-foot solo home run.
Williamsport added two more runs in the fourth inning, and ended their scoring with an additional run in eighth.
Frederick was able to retire a streak of 11 Crosscutters in order during the game, stretching from the fourth inning to the eighth, including three full innings of the Cutters being retired in order.
Williamsport (16-17-2) next hosts Trenton at 7:05 p.m. today.
