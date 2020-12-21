National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340 Miami 9 5 0 .643 352 257 New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301 N.Y. Jets 1 13 0 .071 206 413
South
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 10 4 0 .714 399 320 Tennessee 10 4 0 .714 436 361 Houston 4 10 0 .286 315 386 Jacksonville 1 13 0 .071 275 423
North
W L T Pct PF PA x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237 Cleveland 10 4 0 .714 368 374 Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 403 287 Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338
West
W L T Pct PF PA yx-Kansas City 13 1 0 .929 435 310 Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421 Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395 L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Washington 6 8 0 .429 302 295 Dallas 5 9 0 .357 339 433 N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 244 311 Philadelphia 4 9 1 .321 303 361
South
W L T Pct PF PA x-New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 397 297 Tampa Bay 9 5 0 .643 401 321 Atlanta 4 10 0 .286 355 353 Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356
North
W L T Pct PF PA yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339 Chicago 7 7 0 .500 315 318 Minnesota 6 8 0 .429 360 388 Detroit 5 9 0 .357 335 435
West
W L T Pct PF PA x-Seattle 10 4 0 .714 413 339 L.A. Rams 9 5 0 .643 345 269 Arizona 8 6 0 .571 391 329 San Francisco 5 9 0 .357 333 352 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 48, Denver 19 Green Bay 24, Carolina 16
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 40, Jacksonville 14 Chicago 33, Minnesota 27 Dallas 41, San Francisco 33 Indianapolis 27, Houston 20 Miami 22, New England 12 Seattle 20, Washington 15 Tampa Bay 31, Atlanta 27 Tennessee 46, Detroit 25 Arizona 33, Philadelphia 26 N.Y. Jets 23, L.A. Rams 20 Kansas City 32, New Orleans 29 Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 6
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 25
Minnesota at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 4:30 p.m. Miami at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Atlanta at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m. Chicago at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m. Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 28
Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.
College football scores
EAST Army 10, Air Force 7 Penn St. 56, Illinois 21 SOUTH Alabama 52, Florida 46 LSU 53, Mississippi 48 Mississippi St. 51, Missouri 32 Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 13 MIDWEST Cincinnati 27, Tulsa 24 Clemson 34, Notre Dame 10 Ohio St. 22, Northwestern 10 Oklahoma 27, Iowa St. 21 Wisconsin 20, Minnesota 17, OT FAR WEST Arizona St. 46, Oregon St. 33 San Jose St. 34, Boise St. 20 Stanford 48, UCLA 47, 2OT Utah 45, Washington St. 28
Men’s college basketball scores
Saturday EAST Drexel 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 68 Hartford 63, Maine 60 Iona 72, Rider 64 La Salle 71, Delaware 61 Marist 61, Manhattan 39 Niagara 81, Fairfield 61 St. Bonaventure 77, Hofstra 69 St. Peter’s 78, Monmouth (NJ) 76 Stony Brook 73, Binghamton 59 Syracuse 107, Buffalo 96, OT Temple 72, NJIT 60 UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 64 Villanova 88, Saint Joseph’s 68 WVU Tech 73, Morgan St. 67 SOUTH Alabama A&M 93, South Alabama 90, 2OT Auburn 77, Troy 41 Charlotte 76, NC A&T 72 Chattanooga 69, UAB 66 ETSU 62, Lee 53 East Carolina 73, James Madison 64 Flagler 73, North Florida 66 Georgia 83, Cincinnati 68 Georgia Southern 103, FIU 99, 2OT High Point 71, William & Mary 49 Louisiana Tech 86, Lamar 57 Louisiana-Lafayette 75, McNeese St. 65 Miami 73, Jacksonville 64 N. Kentucky 79, Youngstown St. 64 NC State 69, Campbell 50 North Carolina 75, Kentucky 63 Samford 65, Kennesaw St. 63 Southern Miss. 60, Louisiana-Monroe 47 Stetson 95, Carver 51 Tennessee St. 90, Crowley’s Ridge 68 The Citadel 91, Longwood 89 Tulane 77, Grambling St. 65 UCF 86, Florida St. 74 UNC-Greensboro 71, Elon 64 Vanderbilt 59, Radford 50 Virginia Tech 97, Coppin St. 57 W. Kentucky 73, Alabama 71 Winthrop 87, Furman 71 MIDWEST Akron 93, Malone 83 Baylor 100, Kansas St. 69 Bradley 69, Miami (Ohio) 68 Cleveland St. 63, Fort Wayne 61 Dayton 65, Mississippi 62 Gonzaga 99, Iowa 88 Ill.-Chicago 74, Oakland 72 Indiana 68, Butler 60 Indiana St. 67, Ball St. 57 Milwaukee 68, Green Bay 65 Missouri St. 94, Northwestern St. 67 Ohio St. 77, UCLA 70 Purdue 88, Notre Dame 78 Toledo 71, Valparaiso 57 Wisconsin 85, Louisville 48 Wright St. 93, Detroit 70 SOUTHWEST Oklahoma 84, Houston Baptist 65 Sam Houston St. 82, Rice 69 Texas A&M-CC 99, Our Lady of the Lake 72 FAR WEST CS Bakersfield 87, Saint Katherine 46 California 87, CS Northridge 56 Dixie St. 90, Bethesda 69 E. Washington 80, N. Arizona 64 Fresno St. 78, Fresno Pacific 65 Loyola Marymount 76, Cal Poly 52 Oregon 80, Portland 41 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 53, Colorado St. 33 Stanford 78, Arizona 75 Texas St. 70, Denver 68 UC Irvine 85, San Diego 53 UC Santa Barbara 75, Pepperdine 63 UMKC 95, KCC 36 Sunday EAST Creighton 76, UConn 74, OT Hartford 65, Maine 50 Marist 72, Manhattan 67, OT Marshall 85, Robert Morris 71 Providence 80, Seton Hall 77, OT Rutgers 91, Illinois 88 St. John’s 94, Georgetown 83 Stony Brook 80, Binghamton 70, OT UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 60 SOUTH Georgia Southern 119, Carver 43 Georgia Tech 97, Delaware St. 69 James Madison 98, Alice Lloyd 55 North Alabama 82, Freed-Hardeman 56 Old Dominion 66, Northeastern 62 W. Illinois 81, UT Martin 63 Youngstown St. 70, N. Kentucky 60 MIDWEST Cent. Michigan 127, Olivet 66 Cleveland St. 89, Fort Wayne 80 Drake 111, Chicago St. 67 Ill.-Chicago 90, Oakland 73 Iowa St. 60, Jackson St. 45 Milwaukee 74, Green Bay 62 Minnesota 90, Saint Louis 82 Northwestern 79, Michigan St. 65 South Dakota 84, Mount Marty 44 Wright St. 85, Detroit 72 Xavier 91, Marquette 88 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 87, Oral Roberts 76 Arkansas St. 90, CBAP 50 Houston 88, Alcorn St. 55 Texas 77, Oklahoma St. 74 UTEP 79, Benedictine Mesa 59 UTSA 102, Our Lady of the Lake 70 FAR WEST Air Force 68, Nevada 66 Colorado 92, Washington 69 Hawaii 89, Hawaii Hilo 66 Pacific 92, Westmont 64 Portland St. 74, Weber St. 72 San Francisco 68, Grand Canyon 65
Women’s college basketball
Saturday EAST Albany (NY) 66, UMBC 56 Buffalo 71, St. Bonaventure 52 Fairleigh Dickinson 55, CCSU 54 Iona 56, Rider 40 Maryland 101, James Madison 59 Mass.-Lowell 66, Vermont 50 Providence 76, St. John’s 53 Quinnipiac 61, Manhattan 50 St. Peter’s 69, Canisius 53 Stony Brook 61, Binghamton 52 UConn 106, Xavier 59 Villanova 73, Creighton 68 SOUTH Alabama 74, Memphis 68 Austin Peay 64, Murray St. 60 Bowling Green 76, Morehead St. 61 Coll. of Charleston 71, NC Central 56 Kentucky 98, Wofford 37 Longwood 89, Howard 78 Mississippi 64, George Mason 34 Southern Miss. 57, William Carey 50 Tulane 70, SE Louisiana 54 UAB 81, Abilene Christian 73 UNC-Asheville 63, High Point 54 MIDWEST DePaul 72, Georgetown 54 Evansville 66, Miami (Ohio) 60 IUPUI 78, Cleveland St. 44 Ill.-Chicago 76, Detroit 72, OT Milwaukee 64, Robert Morris 52 Missouri 88, Oral Roberts 49 N. Kentucky 83, Fort Wayne 48 North Texas 74, Texas-Arlington 56 Oakland 75, Wright St. 69 Rio Grande 66, Prairie View 63 S. Dakota St. 60, Missouri St. 52 W. Illinois 79, Bellarmine 57 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 80, UALR 70 Baylor 117, McNeese St. 24 Stephen F. Austin 85, Texas-Tyler 43 Texas State 69, Lamar 53 Texas Tech 78, TCU 72 UCF 53, Tulsa 42 FAR WEST California Baptist 61, Cal Poly 51 Oregon 73, Washington 49 Pacific 73, LSU 64 Santa Clara 73, UC Santa Barbara 51 Seattle 77, E. Washington 65 Stanford 80, Southern Cal 60 UC Irvine 66, San Diego St. 55 UCLA 71, California 37 Washington St. 61, Oregon St. 55 Sunday
EAST CCSU 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 56 George Washington 61, Delaware 56 Maine 63, Northeastern 62 Purdue 91, Penn St. 87 Rutgers 99, Sacred Heart 30 St. Peter’s 65, Canisius 40 Stony Brook 55, Binghamton 47 Syracuse 83, Boston College 70 Temple 73, SMU 57 UMBC 61, Albany (NY) 52 Vermont 61, Mass.-Lowell 56 SOUTH Abilene Christian 70, Stetson 55 Appalachian St. 69, ETSU 66 Belmont 78, Auburn 57 Campbell 68, SC State 41 Chattanooga 96, Georgia Southern 87 Clemson 78, Notre Dame 55 Florida Gulf Coast 86, FIU 68 Florida St. 67, Pittsburgh 53 Georgia 69, Furman 43 Georgia St. 74, W. Carolina 61 High Point 77, UNC-Asheville 63 Louisiana Tech 68, Louisiana-Lafayette 65 MVSU 73, Northwestern St. 58 Middle Tennessee 84, Lipscomb 64 Mississippi St. 72, Cent. Arkansas 49 NC A&T 80, Elon 64 NC State 78, Miami 47 New Orleans 74, South Alabama 64 North Alabama 72, Tarleton State 57 North Carolina 77, Wake Forest 74, OT Tennessee 66, UNC-Greensboro 40 Tennessee Tech 73, W. Kentucky 59 Troy 90, Martin Methodist 71 VCU 73, Richmond 49 Vanderbilt 97, Gardner-Webb 58 William & Mary 55, Norfolk St. 44 MIDWEST Ball St. 67, Akron 60 Detroit 72, Ill.-Chicago 58 East Carolina 74, Cincinnati 67 IUPUI 72, Cleveland St. 52 Indiana 81, Nebraska 45 Michigan St. 82, N. Illinois 70 Milwaukee 56, Robert Morris 37 Missouri 79, S. Illinois 43 N. Kentucky 80, Fort Wayne 63 Wisconsin 89, Valparaiso 82, OT Wright St. 74, Oakland 49 SOUTHWEST Oklahoma 80, South Dakota 73 Texas A&M 57, Rice 53 FAR WEST Air Force 82, Denver 79 Arizona 77, Utah 60 Gonzaga 77, E. Michigan 68 LSU 54, Loyola Marymount 52 Pacific 77, UNLV 75, 2OT San Diego 75, UC Irvine 56 Wyoming 53, N. Colorado 50, OT
