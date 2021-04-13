BLOOMSBURG — Evan Cecchini’s 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles powered Lewisburg to a 5-0 win over Bloomsburg in Heartland Athletic Conference Division II action Monday.
Lewisburg (5-2) won its remaining matches in straight sets as well, and the Green Dragons also got a forfeit win at No. 2 doubles.
Next up for Lewisburg is a home match against Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 5, Bloomsburg 0at BloomsburgSingles
1. Evan Cecchini (L) def. Andy Madara, 6-0 6-0. 2. Eddie Monico (L) def. John Mylin, 6-3 6-0. 3. Zach Higgins (L) def. Levi Fritz, 6-2 6-1.
Doubles
1. Henry Schumacher-Chen Chen Gu (L) def. Jake Crane-Nate Pegg, 6-2 6-0. 2. Julian Alabackoff-Matt Rawson (L) won by forfeit.
Selinsgrove 5
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats lost tough matches at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles as they were swept by the Seals in the HAC-I contest.
At No. 1 singles for Mifflinburg (3-5), Ethan Dreese fell to Austin Imhoof, 6-2, 6-4; and at No. 1 doubles Kellen Beck and Adam Snayberger fell 6-3, 6-3.
Mifflinburg will look to get back on the winning side by hosting Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Selinsgrove 5, Mifflinburg 0at MifflinburgSingles
1. Austin Imhoof (S) def. Ethan Dreese, 6-2, 6-4. 2. Ethan Harris (S) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-0, 6-3. 3. Eli Markle (S) def. Joey Nunemaker, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Sabastian De Osambela-Andrew Wolfe (S) def. Kellen Beck-Adam Snayberger, 6-3, 6-3. 2. Luke Lybarger-Ky Reiland (S) def. Braden Dietrich-Daytona Walter, 6-0, 6-4.
Baseball
Mount Carmel 15
Warrior Run 0 (3 inn.)
MOUNT CARMEL — The Red Tornadoes’ Jonas Bettleyon threw a one-hitter in three innings of work as Mount Carmel rolled to the HAC-II victory over the Defenders.
Casen Sandri and Damon Dowkus both hit home runs to lead Mount Carmel (3-2, 2-1 HAC-II), and the two players also totaled five hits and seven RBI for the Red Tornadoes.
Aden Lewis singled for Warrior Run (0-4, 0-4) to prevent Bettleyon from getting the no-hitter.
Mount Carmel 15, Warrior Run 0 (3 innings)at Mount Carmel
Warrior Run 000 — 0-1-1 Mt. Carmel 582 — 15-17-0 WP: Jonas Bettleyon. LP: Hunter Saul. Warrior Run: Aden Lewis, single. Mount Carmel: Casen Sandri, 2 hits, HR, 4 RBI, 3 runs scored; Damon Dowkus, 3 hits, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Damon Milewski, 2 hits, 2 RBI, 2 runs.
Southern Columbia 11
Milton 1 (5 innings)
MILTON — Owen Sosnoski, Gatlin Hovenstine and Ian Yoder all doubled and drove in at least two runs apiece to key the Tigers’ HAC-II victory over the Black Panthers.
Chase Hoffman led Milton (1-4, 1-3 HAC-II) on the day with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate against Southern (5-0, 4-0), which began the game with a four-run first inning that was highlighted by Hovenstine’s two-run double.
Milton next plays at Mount Carmel at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Southern Columbia 11, Milton 1 (5 innings)at Milton
Southern 402 32 — 11-9-1 Milton 010 00 — 1-6-3 Dillan Guinn-Bailey, Dylan Reiff (4), Luke Goodwin (5) and Aiden Keiser. Matt Masala and Owen Sosnoski. WP: Masala. LP: Guinn-Bailey. Southern: Jacob Cambria, 2-for-4, double, run scored; Liam Klebon, 2-for-3, RBI, 2 runs; Braden Heim, 2 runs; Mike Yancoskie, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Sosnoski, 1-for-2, double, 2 RBI, run; Gatlin Hovenstine, 1-for-3, double, 3 RBI, run; Ian Yoder, 1-for-3, double, 3 RBI. Milton: Chase Hoffman, 3-for-3; Goodwin, 1-for-2; Austin Gainer, 1-for-2, double, run; Mason Rowe, 1-for-2.
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled for Monday were postponed due to inclement weather. Make-up dates are listed after the event.
Baseball
Danville at Mifflinburg, postponed to 11 a.m. April 24
Warrior Run at Lewisburg, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Friday
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today
Softball
Lewisburg at Hughesville, postponed TBA
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Montgomery at Warrior Run, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Friday
Warrior Run at Lewisburg (from April 15), postponed TBA
Boys tennis
Milton at Loyalsock, postponed to today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.