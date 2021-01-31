Mifflinburg 58
Lewisburg 49
Gabe Yoder scored a game-high 20 points, all in the second half, as the Wildcats held off Lewisburg Saturday in Mifflinburg.
Jake Young added 18 for Mifflinburg (7-1) as the two teams combined for 42 fourth-quarter points.
Lewisburg (7-4) saw its four-game win streak snapped. The Dragons were led by Joey Martin’s 17 and Cam Michaels chipped in with 10.
Lewisburg 3 10 16 20 — 49 Mifflinburg 13 10 13 22 — 58
Lewisburg (7-4) 49
Dante Sims 1 3-4 6; Jake Hernandez 0 2-2 2; Joey Martin 6 2-3 17; Cam Michaels 4 2-3 10; Kaden Wuerdeman 2 0-0 6; Kadyn Magyar 2 0-0 5; Forrest Zelechoski 10-0 3. Totals 16 9-12 49. 3-point goals: Martin 3, Wuerdeman 2, Sims, Magyar, Zelchoski.
Mifflinburg (7-1) 58
Gabe Yoder 6 3-4 20; Isaiah Valentine 3 2-2 9; Tyler Reigle 0 2-2 2; Cannon Griffith 0 4-9 4; Jake Young 7 3-4 18; Zach Wertman 2 1-1 5; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 15-22 58. 3-point goals: Yoder 5, Valentine, Young.
Loyalsock 86
Warrior Run 26
TURBOTVILLE — The Lancers (11-1) raced out to a 32-9 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Idris Ali and Saraj Ali scored 22 and 20 respectively and Brenden Clark chipped in with 13.
Warrior Run (1-3) got eight from A.J. Bieber and six from Coltin Pentycofe.
Loyalsock 86, Warrior Run 26 Saturday at Warrior Run
Score by quarters Loyalsock 32 24 20 10 — 86 Warrior Run 9 6 6 5 — 26
Loyalsock (11-1) 86
Saraj Ali 9 2-3 20; Sean Jensen 1 0-0 3; Idris Ail 10 1-2 22; Jalden Ross 12-6 4; Brenden Clark 6 0-0 13; Dom Jennings 4 0-0 8; Cy Cavanaugh 2 0-0 5; Julian Wilson 4 0-0 8; Gage Peterson 1 1-2 3. Totals 38 6-13 86. 3-point goals: Jensen, I. Ali, Clark, Cavanaugh.
Warrior Run (2-4) 26
Gabe Hogan 0 2-2 2; Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 3; Alex Hazzoum 1 2-4 5; Coltin Pentycofe 3 0-0 6; Nathan Axtman 1 0-0 2; A.J. Beiber 4 0-0 8; Logan Confer 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 0 0-0 0; Ryan Newton 0 0-0 0. Totals 104-6 26. 3-point goals: Sheesley, Hazzoum. Did not score: Logan Confalr, Carter Marr, Ryan Newton.
Lourdes 62
Meadowbrook 34
COAL TOWNSHIP — Ashton Canelo scored a game-high 19 but Lourdes’ used a second-half burst to build a big lead and take the win over Meadowbrook Christian Saturday at Lourdes.
Lourdes got 16 from Tyler Novak, 12 from Hunter Reed and 10 from Maxwell Relprish.
Lourdes Regional 62, Meadowbrook Chr. 34
Saturday at Lourdes Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr. 14 4 11 5 — 34 Lourdes Regional 18 15 17 12 — 62
Meadowbrook Christian (4-6) 34
Evan Young 3 0-2 6; Ashton Canelo 8 3-8 19; Noah Smith 2 0-1 4; Jacob Reed 1 0-0 3; Nick Bennage 0 2-2 2; Michael Smith 0 0-0 0; Jacob Bair 0 0-0 0; Michael Eager 0 0-0 0; Elijah Cruz 0 0-0 0. Totals 145-13 34. 3-point goals: Reed.
Lourdes Regional (3-5) 62
Casen Sandri 2 0-0 4; Hunter Reed 5 2-2 12; Tyler Novak 7 1-1 16; Shun Potter 4 0-1 10; Maxwell Relprlsh 4 0-0 8; Michael Keer 2 1-3 5; Alex Hughes 2 0-0 5; Chase Higgins 10-0 2; Owen Sandri 0 0-0 0; Chris Feudale 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-7 62. 3-point goals: Potter 2, Novak, Hughes.
Other scores:
Montoursville 58, Jersey Shore 52 Danville 68, Shamokin 35 Williamsport 54, Holy Redeemer 37 Muncy 54, Line Mountain 38 Mount Carmel 89, Southern Columbia 65 St. John Neumann 72, Bucktail 33 Northwest 51, Sullivan County 38 Tyrone 81, Northumberland Christian 41
Girls basketball
Other scores:
Hughesville 40, Selinsgrove 38 Montgomery 39, Bucktail 26 Loyalsock 57, Mount Carmel 24 Shikellamy 51, Jersey Shore 41 Northwest 46, Sullivan County 32 Jersey Shore 61, Shikellamy 41 Line Mountain 45, Juniata 35
Wrestling
Line Mountain Duals
MANDATA — Milton went 3-2 at the Line Mountain Duals Saturday, topping York Suburban, Red Lion and Midd-West. The Black Panthers fell to South Williamsport and Line Mountain.
Against York Suburban, Aven Ayala (189) pinned Albert Zapta, Nathan Rauch (215) pinned Jalani Hopkins, Paul Rohland (285) pinned Hayden Thoman; Aldan Keiser (132) pinned Christopher Beaudoin; Alex Hoffman (160) pinned Cole Jones and Jason Valladares (172) pinned Dakota Shue.
Against South Williamsport, Tyler Crawford (145) pinned Trenton Morrison; Alex Hoffman (160) pinned Caleb Jackson; and Ayala (189) pinned Ryan Casella.
In the win over Red Lion, Milton’s Timothy Walter (138) won by decision and Tyler Crawford (145) decisioned Tristan Brenneman. Chase Hoffman (152) pinned Owen Smith, Valladares pinned Brock Holloway and Ayala (189) pinned Max Vigue.
Against Line Mountain, Aidan Keiser (138) and Alex Hoffman (160) scored pins.
In the win over Midd-West, Crawford (145) got a major decision, Chase Hoffman (152) got a pin, Valladares (172) got a pin and Ayala (189) got a pin.
Milton 48, York Suburban 27
189: Aven Ayala (M) pinned Albert Zapata, 0:32; 215: Nathan Rauch (M) pinned Jalanl Hopkins, 0:45; 285: Paul Rohland (M) pinned Hayden Thoman, 2:45; 106: Justin Adams (YS) won by forfeit; 113: Tyler Adams (YS) won by forfeit; 120: Zachary Emory (YS) pinned Ryan Bickhart, 1:14; 126: Brayden Gentzyel (YS) dec. Quinn Keister, 7-1; 132: Aldan Kelser (M) pinned Christopher Beaudoin, 3:23; 138: Bryson Neidigh (YS) pinned Timothy Walter, 1:19; 145: Kyler Crawford (M) won by forfeit; 152: Chase Hoffman (M) won by forfeit; 160: Alex Hoffman (M) pinned Cole Jones,1:13; 172: Jason Valladares (M) pinned Dakota Shue,1:43.
South Williamsport 42, Milton 36
215: Rauch (M) won by forfeit; 285: J. Casella (SW) pinned Rohland, 5:00; 106: Shay (SW) won by forfeit; 113: Shams (SW) won by forfeit; 120: Gardner (SW) pinned Bickhart, 0:25; 126: Persun (SW) pinned Keister, 4:56; 132: Kelser (M) pinned J. Hostrander, 0:17; 138: Walter (M) pinned White, 0:58; 145: Crawford (M) pinned Morrison, 1:39; 152: Lorson (SW) pinned C. Hoffman, 0:28; 160: A. Hoffman (M) pinned Jackson, 3:38; 172: Lusk (SW) pinned Valladares, 1:04; 189: Ayala (M) pinned R. Casella, 3:03.
Milton 36, Red Lion 35
285: Rohland (M) won by forfeit; 106: Austin Kuehne (RL) won by forfeit; 113: Alex Kuehne (RL) won by forfeit; 120: Aaron Simpson (RL) pinned Bickhart, 0:25; 126: Cayden Wratchford (RL) pinned Keister, 2:26; 132: Diesley (RL) pinned Kelser, 1:44; 138: Walter (M) dec. Gulli, 5-0; 145: Crawford (M) dec. Tristan Brenneman, 10-4; 152: C. Hoffman (M) pinned Owen Smith, 2:30; 160: Ryan Fry (RL) tech. fall A. Hoffman, 16-0; 172: Valladares (M) pinned Brock Holloway, 1:23; 189: Ayala (M) pinned Max Vigue, 0:58; 215: Rauch (M) won by forfeit.
Line Mountain 51, Milton 18
106: Baumert (LM) won by forfeit; 113: Long (LM) won by forfeit; 120: Kritzer (LM) pinned Bickhart, 0:54; 126: Schadel (LM) pinned Keister, 1:12; 132: Leshock (LM) won by forfeit; 138: Keiser (M) pinned Bingaman, 1:23; 145: Coller (LM) dec. Crawford, 15-9; 152: Carl (LM) dec. C. Hoffman, 6-3; 160: A. Hoffman (M) pinned Maurer, 1:36; 172: King (LM) pinned Valadares, 2:40; 189: Feese (LM) pinned Ayala, 2:46; 215: Bridi (LM) dec. Rauch, 17-11; 285: Rohland (M) won by forfeit.
Milton 40, Midd-West 24
113: double forfeit; 120: Bickhart (M) won by forfeit; 126: Keister (M) won by forfeit; 132: Heckman (MW) pinned Keiser, 1:38; 138: Aucker (MW) won by forfeit; 145: Crawford (M) maj. dec. Wolfley, 12-4; 152: C. Hoffman (M) pinned Yount, 1:04; 160: Bassett (MW) pinned A. Hoffman, 0:50; 172: Valladares (M) pinned Umstead, 0:44; 189: Ayala (M) pinned Herman, 0:14; 215: Rauch (M) pinned Grove, 0:48; 285: Ferster (MW) pinned Rohland, 1:58; 106: double forfeit.
Lewisburg Tri-Meet
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons rolled to victories over Sayre and Williamson on Saturday.
Kaiden Wagner (138) pinned Sayre’s Robert Benjamin and Williamson’s Christian Falkler. Brady Cromley (160) pinned Sayre’s Kaden Bennett and at 172 pinned Williamson’s Jacob Peffer. Trent Wenrich (172) pinned Sayre’s Aiden Reid and at 189, pinned Williamson’s Ian Bump. Zander Walter (189) pinned Sayre’s Glen Romberger. At 106, Against Williamson, Caden Michaels pinned Williamson’s Wyatt Dacheux, at 113 Jace Gessner pinned Chelsea Hungerford; Quinton Bartlett (120) pinned Mason Kelsey.
Lewisburg 66, Sayre 0
120: Quinton Bartlett, L, won by forfeit. 126: Derek Gessner, L, won by forfeit. 132: Thomas Lyons, L, won by forfeit. 138: Kaiden Wagner, L, pinned Robert Benjamin, 1:38. 145: Logan Bartlett, L, won by forfeit. 152: Hagen Persun, L, won by forfeit. 160: Brady Cromley, L, pinned Kaden Bennett, :16. 172: Trent Wenrich, L, pinned Aiden Reid, :54. 189: Zander Walter, L, pinned Glen Romberger, 1:53. 215: Double forfeit. 285: Double forfeit. 106: Caden Michaels, L, won by forfeit. 113: Jace Gessner, L, won by forfeit.
Lewisburg 48, Williamson 30
106: Caden Michaels, L, pinned Wyatt Dacheux, 1:55. 113: Jace Gessner, L, pinned Chelsea Hungerford, 1:28. 120: Quinton Bartlett, L, pinned Mason Kelsey, 1:38. 126: Ayden Sprague, W, pinned Derek Gessner, 1:21. 132: Kaiden Wagner, L, pinned Christian Falkler, 3:05. 138: Nathaniel Welch, W, pinned Daniel Leao, 3:09. 145: Logan Bartlett, L, pinned Aidric Passerallo, :54. 152: Hagen Persun, L, pinned Joel Hultz, 1:19. 160: Cody Fleming, W, inj. def. Hayden Runyon. 172: Brady Cromley, L, pinned Jacob Peffer, 1:09. 189: Trent Wenrich, L, pinned Ian Bump, 3:26. 215: Mike Sipps, W, pinned Zander Walter, :46. 285: Kade Sottolano, W, won by forfeit.
Southern Columbia 58
Warrior Run 14
TURBOTVILLE — Caleb Long picked a pin, Kaden Majcher scored a technical fall and Kaden Milheim scored a decision as Warrior Run fell to Southern Saturday at Warrior Run.
Long pinned Chris Treshock, Majcher won over Toren Cooper and Milheim decisioned Brady Fesse.
Southern Columbia 58, Warrior Run 14 Saturday at Warrior Run
132: Garrett Krebs (SC) tech. fall Isaac Butler, 15-0, 3:15; 138: Ian Yoder (SC) pinned Nathan Michael, 2:50; 145: Patrick Edmondson (SC) pinned Landan Kurtz, 1:31; 152: Brandon Gedman (SC) pinned Kalen Rltenour, 1:31; 160: Garrett Garcia (SC) tech. fall Taylor Wise, 17-2; 3:22; 172: Gavin Garcia (SC) pinned Ethan Litchard, 1:02; 189: Colden Bloom (SC) won by forfeit; 215: Wes Barnes (SC) pinned Austin Witmer, :14; 285: Caleb Long (WR) pinned Chris Treshock, 1:13; 106: Gaege Frank (SC) won by forfeit; 113: Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Brady Feese, 9-3; 120: Kaden Majcher (WR) tech. fall Toren Cooper, 18-2,3:09; 126: Kole Blscoe (SC) won by forfeit.
Other scores:
State College 41, Williamsport 27 Line Mountain 51, South Williamsport 24 Red Lion 43, Midd-West 25 Line Mountain 46, Midd-West 15 Line Mountain 66, York Suburban 11 South Williamsport 46, Midd-West 27 York Suburban 42, Midd-West 30 Selinsgrove 43, Athens 24 Selinsgrove 53, Sullivan County 18 Montgomery 48, Selinsgrove 20 Montgomery 44, Muncy 22 Montgomery 62, Sullivan County 9 Montgomery 77, Wellsboro 0 Montgomery 66, Athens 6 Muncy 53, Athens 24 Selinsgrove 65, Wellsboro 6 Loyalsock 31, Hughesville 24 Loyalsock 42, Northeast Bradford 12 Jersey Shore 43, Loyalsock 6 Jersey Shore 33, Hughesville 13 Jersey Shore 42, Northeast Bradford 0
Bowling
SUNBURY — The Milton boys and girls split with Shikellamy Saturday in Sunbury.
BoysMilton 5, Shikellamy 0
Milton: Ethan Russell 240-236-214—690; Beau Shelly 234-207-232— 673; Jaden Rice, 225-202; Jaznik Hoover, 201; Milton, 974-976-1,002-225-202—3,379 Shikellamy: Adam Oakes, 211; Brayden Varner, 204-233—633; Eli McKerchner, 215; Shikellamy, 880-898-869-195- 173—3,015.
GirlsShikellamy 5, Milton 0
