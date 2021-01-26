National Football League
Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 At Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 12 6 .667 — Boston 10 6 .625 1 Brooklyn 11 8 .579 1½ New York 8 10 .444 4 Toronto 7 10 .412 4½
W L Pct GB Atlanta 8 8 .500 — Orlando 8 10 .444 1 Charlotte 7 10 .412 1½ Miami 6 10 .375 2 Washington 3 9 .250 3
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 10 6 .625 — Indiana 10 7 .588 ½ Cleveland 8 9 .471 2½ Chicago 7 10 .412 3½ Detroit 4 13 .235 6½
W L Pct GB Memphis 7 6 .538 — San Antonio 9 8 .529 — Dallas 8 9 .471 1 Houston 6 9 .400 2 New Orleans 5 10 .333 3
W L Pct GB Utah 12 4 .750 — Denver 10 7 .588 2½ Portland 9 7 .563 3 Oklahoma City 7 9 .438 5 Minnesota 4 12 .250 8
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 14 4 .778 — L.A. Clippers 13 4 .765 ½ Phoenix 8 7 .533 4½ Golden State 9 8 .529 4½ Sacramento 6 10 .375 7
Orlando 117, Charlotte 108 Detroit 119, Philadelphia 104 Indiana 129, Toronto 114 Brooklyn 98, Miami 85 L.A. Lakers 115, Cleveland 108 Denver 117, Dallas 113 Boston 119, Chicago 103 Oklahoma City 125, Portland 122 Golden State 130, Minnesota 108 Sacramento at Memphis, ppd San Antonio at New Orleans, ppd
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Houston, 8 p.m. New York at Utah, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 6 3 0 3 9 22 21 Pittsburgh 6 4 2 0 8 21 23 New Jersey 5 3 1 1 7 11 11 Boston 5 3 1 1 7 15 10 Philadelphia 6 3 2 1 7 20 22 N.Y. Islanders 5 3 2 0 6 9 8 Buffalo 6 2 3 1 5 18 19 N.Y. Rangers 5 1 3 1 3 13 15
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 10 Columbus 6 2 2 2 6 15 18 Chicago 6 2 3 1 5 19 23 Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 10 2 Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 Nashville 5 2 3 0 4 12 17 Detroit 6 2 4 0 4 12 20
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 19 12 Minnesota 6 4 2 0 8 18 15 St. Louis 6 3 2 1 7 17 23 Colorado 6 3 3 0 6 18 15 Los Angeles 6 2 2 2 6 20 20 Anaheim 6 2 2 2 6 11 14 San Jose 6 3 3 0 6 19 21 Arizona 6 2 3 1 5 17 19
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 6 4 0 2 10 29 18 Toronto 7 5 2 0 10 22 19 Winnipeg 6 4 2 0 8 22 17 Edmonton 7 3 4 0 6 19 23 Vancouver 8 3 5 0 6 27 34 Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 13 9 Ottawa 6 1 4 1 3 15 27 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Vancouver 7, Ottawa 1
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m. Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m. Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST West Virginia 88, Texas Tech 87 SOUTH Alabama St. 66, Southern U. 64 Gardner-Webb 80, Charleston Southern 71 Presbyterian 71, High Point 56 Radford 73, UNC-Asheville 63 Virginia 81, Syracuse 58 MIDWEST Indiana St. 69, S. Illinois 66 Loyola of Chicago 65, Bradley 58 N. Iowa 70, Coe College 60 Oklahoma St. 81, Iowa St. 60 SOUTHWEST New Mexico St. 70, Western New Mexico 41 Prairie View 73, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56 FAR WEST Arizona 80, Arizona St. 67 Loyola Marymount 75, Portland 50 UNLV 59, Utah St. 56
Women’s college basketball
EAST Manhattan 49, Monmouth (NJ) 48 Minnesota 85, Penn St. 76 Villanova 81, St. John’s 78, OT SOUTH Austin Peay 74, Murray St. 71 Georgia 75, Arkansas 73 Jacksonville St. 69, Tennessee Tech 58 James Madison 67, Northeastern 49 Southern U. 60, Alabama St. 56 MIDWEST Nebraska 57, Illinois 53 Ohio St. 88, Maryland 86 Oklahoma St. 69, Kansas St. 55 SOUTHWEST Louisiana-Lafayette 54, UALR 45 FAR WEST San Francisco 64, Pepperdine 56 UNLV 89, Utah St. 59
College hockey
MIDWEST Michigan Tech 4, N. Michigan 1
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHPs Adam Ottavino and Frank German and cash considerations from the New York Yankees in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed OF Michael Brantley toa two-year contract. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 3B Pablo Sandoval on a minor league contract . PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with C Joe Hudson on a minor league contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted Sean Kugler to offensive line coach/run game coordinator and Cam Turnet to quarterbacks coach. Hired Shawn Jefferson as wide receivers coach. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Sean Ryan quarterbacks coach and Tony Sparano Jr. offensive line assistant coach. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OLB Tipa Galeai, LB De’Jon Harris, G Zack Johnson, TE Isaac Nauta, DTs Willington Previlon and Anthony Rush, CB Stanford Samuels, RBs Mike Weber and RB Dexter Williams, and P Ryan Winslow. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed QB Devlin Hodges and S Jake Gervase to reserve/futures contracts. HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned G Jonas Johansson to the taxi squad. Reassigned F Rasmus Asplund and G Dustin Tokarski from the taxi squad to Rochester (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated LWs Givani Smith and Taro Hirose for assignment to the taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Ksimir Kaskisuo from the minor leagues to the taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Sent LW Nolan Foots to Binghamton (AHL). SOCCER Major League Soccer D.C. UNITED — Agreed to terms with M Felipe Martins on a one-year contract extension. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed MF Wikelman Carmona. SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed head coach Brian Schmetzer to a multiyear contract extension. American Hockey League WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Recalled F Felix Robert from Wheeling (ECHL).
